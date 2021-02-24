With a 50-44 vote, the North Dakota House passed a bill to prohibit mask mandates by the state, political subdivisions or elected officials.
House Bill 1323, as of Wednesday, Feb. 24, has received its first reading by the North Dakota Senate been referred to the Senate Political Subdivisions Committee. The bill was sponsored by state Sen. Oley Larsen and Rep. Jeff Hoverson, both R-District 3, and state Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-District 28.
The bill prohibits making use of a face mask, shield or covering a condition for entry, education, employment, or services. Should any elected official, the state of North Dakota or a political subdivision recommend the wearing of such facial coverings, “the official or entity shall provide notice the recommendation is not mandatory.”
COVID-19’s progression and decline in North Dakota has fluctuated as of late February 2021. The state health department confirmed 118 new cases and 702 active cases statewide Wednesday. To date, nearly 193,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.
State representatives in Richland County, North Dakota, were divided on HB 1323. The District 25 delegation, Republican Cindy Schreiber Beck and Democratic-Nonpartisan Alisa Mitskog, voted against the bill. Reps. Sebastian Ertelt and Kathy Skroch, both R-District 26, voted for the bill.
“I have never in all of my years in the House received so many emails in support of a bill,” Skroch said. “These emails were not just asking us to vote for the bill, but thanking us for the vote. We’ve been inundated with thank you. People across North Dakota are vey much appreciative of this.”
The North Dakota Senate may modify HB 1323 to allow for more local control, Skroch said. Either way, she said she’s against a “one size fits all” mandate for the state.
Schreiber Beck’s vote, while opposite from Skroch’s, also related to blanket policy.
“(HB 1323) was so encompassing. It encompasses an employer not being able to request his employee wear a mask in any situation. It was way too broad for my taste and not necessarily good for business and industry,” Schreiber Beck said.
While saying that “none of us like masks,” Schreiber Beck said she did not vote with that in mind. She also supports allowances for local control.
Richland County confirmed eight new and 19 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The county held for a second day at No. 8 for statewide activity. The eight new and 19 active local cases were up from the five new and 12 active cases, respectively, confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 23 by the North Dakota Department of Health.
“We need to look no further than South Dakota to see that mask mandates have been ineffective in containing COVID-19 and data across the U.S. and world shows this too,” Ertelt said.
Saying HB 1323 needs some work in the North Dakota Senate before final passage, Ertelt said he requested the opportunity to do so in the Political Subdivisions Committee.
“(I) was denied even after we saw a live demonstration showing that the masks are ineffective in containing the COVID-19 virus,” Ertelt said.
Voting against HB 1323 was a simple decision for Mitskog.
“I believe public health and elected officials should have the ability to make decisions that will keep citizens safe, both at the state and local level,” she said.
“Crossover” for the North Dakota Legislative Assembly is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26. By the close of the day, all bills must have been voted on in their respective chambers.
Following crossover, the legislature is on recess until Wednesday, March 3. Once resumed, the state senate evaluates and votes on bills passed in the state house and vice versa.
Limited to 80 legislative days, the North Dakota assembly is scheduled to conclude by April 30, 2021, in Bismarck. Daily News will continue to follow HB 1323 and other bills affecting the state, Richland County and the Twin Towns Area.
