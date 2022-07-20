Any qualified candidate, whether or not they presently work for the Wahpeton Police Department, is eligible for consideration to be hired as the city’s next police chief.
Confusion about the hiring process occurred following a recent Daily News article. In the interest of eliminating that confusion, here are some important facts.
Current Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson is retiring from the department, effective Dec. 25, 2022. Thorsteinson has recommended that current Sgt. Matthew Anderson, Wahpeton Police Department, be considered for the upcoming available position. Thorsteinson’s recommendation does not guarantee that Anderson would be hired for the police chief position.
The Wahpeton Police Department has separate but similar processes for the advancement of internal (current employee) and external (non-current employee) candidates who apply for available and to-be available positions.
Based on Thorsteinson’s recommendation, the idea of initiating the process for advancing an internal candidate was brought before the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee and discussed Monday, July 11.
In order to achieve a quorum, Wahpeton City Council members who are not normally finance committee members — Mayor Brett Lambrecht, 1st Ward Councilman Chad Perdue and 4th Ward Councilman Dr. David Woods II — were allowed to serve as committee members for the July 11 meeting. Councilwoman at large Tiana Bohn, the committee chair, was present on July 11. The one-night-only membership was ratified when the Wahpeton City Council met Monday, July 18.
The July 11 finance committee meeting included unanimous approval of a recommendation to the council that the process for advancing an internal candidate be initiated. “Bohn suggested a caveat to move to the external process be added to No. 5 in the internal promotion process flow chart,” according to the meeting’s minutes.
Daily News’ headline following the finance committee meeting, “Internal process expected to decide next WPD chief,” was inaccurate. The wording indicated that the internal process was the only process that could be utilized.
With a 5-1 vote Monday, July 18, the Wahpeton City Council voted to proceed with initiating the process for advancing an internal candidate for the Wahpeton police chief position. The dissenting voter was 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz.
Goltz, a member of the Wahpeton City Council’s finance committee, was not present at the July 11 meeting. On July 18, he shared concerns including that the police chief vacancy was on the agenda of a city council subcommittee and not the full council.
Councilman at large Cory Unruh, also a member of the finance committee, was absent on both July 11 and July 18. The Wahpeton City Council presently has one vacancy following the recent election of Mayor Lambrecht.
The 5-1 vote cast Monday, July 18 did not include approving the hiring of an internal candidate for the position of Wahpeton police chief. Further action to decide Wahpeton’s next police chief is likely to occur before Chief Thorsteinson’s retirement on Dec. 25, 2022. Daily News will continue to follow this story.
