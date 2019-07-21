Monday, July 21, 1969, was declared a national day of participation, the Richland County Farmer-Globe reported.
The paper, forerunner to today’s Daily News, featured capsule editorials in its “Over The Back Fence” section. On July 21, one day after Apollo 11 landed on the moon, the Farmer-Globe said it was wise not to commemorate the event with a national holiday.
“It is much more than that, as it is much more than national,” the Farmer-Globe stated. “In all mankind’s long history, there has never been anything quite like this event, and there may well never be again.”
No exploration or achievement on Earth can quite compare with man’s first step into the infinite universe beyond, the paper continued.
“There will be other landings to come … on the moon, the planets — and conceivably beyond. But none so momentous as this first,” the Farmer-Globe stated.
Anticipation was high prior to the Apollo 11 launch. A week earlier, once again in “Over The Back Fence,” the Farmer-Globe commented on the significance of the American flag being planted on the moon.
That particular flag was special. It was mounted on an eight-foot aluminum shaft. Prior to its assembly on the moon, the staff was in two pieces aboard Apollo 11. It would be completed with the 3x5 flag, which wouldn’t wave as the moon has no atmosphere.
“The flag on the moon, immensely satisfying as it will be to Americans, is, of course, no more than a gesture to national sentiment and pride,” the Farmer-Globe stated.
Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins’ actual landing on the moon, as well as the fact that they were Americans, was what mattered according to the paper.
“It is the deed, not the ceremony, that is important,” the Farmer-Globe continued.
The 1960s was a turbulent time in America and around the world.
In its Thursday, July 24 issue, the Farmer-Globe published tips intended to protect from fires resulting in the event of a nuclear attack. There was no indication that the United States was threatened at the time, but the information was included as a public service.
Throughout the summer of 1969, readers were informed of the Vietnam War, narcotics use among youth and efforts to “Keep America Beautiful.”
What would come after “One Giant Leap,” the Farmer-Globe wondered on July 24.
“It is indeed ‘a giant leap for all mankind,’ not only for the billions who inhabit Earth today but for all the untold generations which have gone before,” the paper stated. “It is a link in the unbroken — and, we may hope, unbreakable — chain of human progress.”
Fifty years later, the chain continues. As the Farmer-Globe predicted, Armstrong’s “one small step for man” did become a conquering stride.
An editorial cartoon, depicting a shovel on the moon, put it simply. “Pay Dirt!”
