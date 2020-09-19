Wahpeton’s south side is the site of the Twin Towns Area’s newest orchard.
One-hundred-twenty-five apple, pear, apricot, plum and cherry trees are growing in a clearing of land not far from the dike along the Bois de Sioux River, near Seventh Avenue South.
“A couple of the trees have an apple or two already on them,” Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer said. “Overall, though, it’s going to be at least three years before they start developing great amounts of fruit.”
Wahpeton received a $20,000 grant from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, Beyer said. The grant paid for everything from acquiring trees to their planting.
“We applied for the grant for use on city property. Landmark Landscaping in Breckenridge planted the trees. Usually, we do plant the trees we receive,” Beyer said.
Another unique component of the grant, Beyer said, was that it covered everything involved with the acquiring and planting. Neither the city of Wahpeton nor parks and recreation needed to provide matching funds. The 125 new trees were planted in August.
“When we apply for grants, we’re happy to get anything,” Beyer said. “We also have our fruit trees at the Kidder Recreation Area. It’s good to have multiple growing locations.”
For more than 35 years, Wahpeton has been recognized as a Tree City USA. The latest renewal came in April 2020.
“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community firsthand,” Arbor Day Foundation President Dan Lambe said previously.
Wahpeton has earned and maintained its Tree City USA status by having a tree board or department, tree care ordinance, annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and annual Arbor Day celebration.
“One of the charms the city of Wahpeton has to offer is its urban forest,” the city stated. “It’s been that way for a long time — the name Wahpeton means ‘leaf dwellers.’ Our love of trees continues to this day.”
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters.
Last year, Wahpeton was also selected by the North Dakota Forest Service as its Community of the Year. The award was accepted by Mayor Steve Dale and family at the Trees Bowl and Awards Ceremony.
“Nominations were received from across the state and the award winners were recognized by the North Dakota Forest Service and North Dakota State University,” Beyer wrote in December 2019.
As of December 2019, Wahpeton has received 24 Growth Awards for its dedication to forestry, a record for the state of North Dakota.
“Trees do so much for our city,” Beyer wrote. “They are the best stormwater collectors ever. They give us shade when it’s hot and protect us from winds when it’s cold. They extend the lives of our streets and sidewalks. They feed us with many fruits.”
Kidder Recreation Area’s orchard contains more than 130 trees and shrubs, growing cherries, apricots, plums, pears, apples and currants. It’s located just to the west of the “Wahpper” the catfish statue.
Tom Kalb is a horticulturalist with the North Dakota State University Extension. Protecting fruit trees from harsh winds in winter and summer cannot be overemphasized, he stated.
“City dwellers usually have a more favorable environment for establishing fruit trees than rural residents because the concentration of buildings and shade trees can greatly reduce wind velocity,” Kalb wrote.
Wahpeton’s new fruit trees were planted in line with Kalb’s recommendations. They should be planted away from large shade trees to prevent breakage from snowdrifts and reduce the competition for sunlight, soil moisture and nutrients.
“Most fruits do well on any fertile garden soil that has good surface drainage,” Kalb wrote.
Hardiness is the most critical factor when selecting a fruit tree that will grow in North Dakota, according to Kalb. Most residents live in areas with harsh winter temperatures. Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, as of Friday, Sept. 18, are in an area the National Weather Service forecasts has a 33-40 percent change of above normal temperatures over the next three months.
Apples are the most popular tree fruit in North Dakota, Kalb wrote. The NDSU Extension’s research center in Carrington, North Dakota, elaborated on five varieties grown in the state.
• hazen apples turn dark red in late August, a time when growers are advised to pick and immediately refrigerate; hazens have what’s considered a typical flavor and can be used for anything, but they can only be stored for about a month
• honeycrisp apples may need to ripen until the first week of October; the fruit may stay a bit tart, but it stays fresh long with a crispy flesh
• zestar apples have a softer flesh, similar to mcintosh apples; they’re also known for their flavor and tend to ripen after the hazens
• sweet sixteen apples have a unique, cherry flavor, ripen after honeycrisp and tend not to bear fruit for many years
• haralred apples ripen particularly late and don’t have much of a flavor
The research center also has positive news about plums.
“They belong to the group of fruit trees known as ‘stone fruits’ and produce some of the most sweet and juice fruit that we can grow in North Dakota,” the center stated.
Apricots, pears and cherries will also grow in Wahpeton’s new orchard. The latter fruit is especially adaptable.
“Pie cherries are used for pies, sauces, jams and breads,” Kalb wrote. “Ripe cherries can be eaten fresh.”
Before the south side fruit trees were planted, the orchard site was just a mowed patch.
“We think this is a better usage of the land, an improvement that allows us to do some good,” Beyer said.
