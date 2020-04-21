Applications coming in mail for ND primary voting

With less than two months before North Dakota’s primary election, the Richland County Auditor’s Office is informing voters about procedure changes.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will not be any open polling places on Primary Election Day, June 9, 2020.
“After April 20, Richland County residents will receive an application in the mail from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office to vote by mail in the June 9 primary election and the city general elections if applicable,” Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said.
All Richland County residents will receive an application to complete and return by mail to the auditor’s office. Anyone who would also like to vote in a school board election should mark “School Election” on the application, which will be sent to the appropriate school district.
“Once the auditor’s office receives the application, verifies that all the information is filled in correctly and is signed, a ballot will be mailed to the voter,” Hage said.
The voter can then vote the ballot at their convenience and return it to the Richland County Auditor’s Office through the mail anytime up until Monday, June 8.
Ballots can also be returned at a secure ballot drop off at any of the following locations:
• Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave., Wahpeton; the drop off will be on the northeast corner of the courthouse, which is also where the county auditor’s office is located
• Hankinson City Hall, 319 Main Ave. S., Hankinson, North Dakota; the drop off will be the utility dropbox
• Wyndmere City Hall, 451 Fourth St., Wyndmere, North Dakota; the drop off will be the utility dropbox
• Christine Community Center, 201 Maine St., Christine, North Dakota; the drop off will be the utility dropbox
The secure ballot drop offs will be available until 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
“If you do not receive an application from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office by May 11, contact my office at 701-642-7700,” Hage said.
Residents can also complete a ballot request application online through the secretary of state’s website wizard, https://vip.sos.nd.gov/absentee/Default.aspx.
An application can be printed through the secretary of state’s website by visiting https://www.nd.gov/eforms/Doc/sfn51468.pdf. After printing, complete/sign and mail to the county auditor’s office.
“Voters who need assistance to complete their ballot can make an appointment to use an assistance device to vote their ballot by calling the auditor’s office,” Hage said.
Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to call the Richland County Auditor’s Office at 701-642-7700.
