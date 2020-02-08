AARP is accepting applications for the 2020 Community Challenge grant program to fund “quick-action” projects that spark change in local communities. Now in its fourth year, the grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which aims to make communities great places to live for everyone.
Last year in North Dakota, Forman, Jamestown and West Fargo were each recipients of Community Challenge grants. In previous years, Grand Forks, Buxton, Hettinger and Bismarck received grants. Nationwide, 376 grants have been awarded since the program began in 2017.
The Community Challenge is open to 501©(3), 501©(4) and 501©(6) nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand dollars for larger projects. AARP will prioritize projects with permanent or temporary solutions that aim to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:
• Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects. New in 2020, this category is intended to bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and facilitate a greater sense of community inclusion and diversity.
• Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities.
• Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements.
• Support the availability of a range of housing that increases accessible and affordable housing options.
• Demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” with programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding and using data, and participating in decision-making to increase quality of life for all.
• Other innovative projects to improve the community.
The 2020 application deadline is April 1, 2020, and all projects must be completed by November 9, 2020. To submit an application or learn more, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.
