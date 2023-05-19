Jackson Clooten, right, a member of Wahpeton High School’s class of 2023, accepts the Lance Sannes Memorial Scholarship from Sannes’ father Luther. An estimated $132,000 in scholarships were awarded Wednesday, May 17.
Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten estimated that $132,000 in scholarships were awarded Wednesday, May 17 to students.
Everyone from members of the class of 2023 to distinguished underclassmen to a special teacher were recognized in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium. The master list of awards, scholarships and benefactors, as submitted by Wahpeton High School, is as follows:
• Alliance Pipeline Scholarship, Ashley Pauly
• Annie Gjesdahl Memorial Scholarship, Briar Maudal
• Bernard and Jean Haugen Memorial Award, Lillian Anderson
• Clark Williams Memorial Scholarship, Abby Bruechert
• Dakota Valley Electric, Raegan Wohlers
• Don Helen Dollars for Scholars Found Award, Briar Maudal
• Essentia Health Scholarship, Madison Schafer
• Francis M. Page Memorial Award, Madison Schafer
• Lance Sannes Memorial Scholarship, Jackson Clooten
• Larry Gast Memorial Scholarship, Andrew Withuski
• Marlin & Alvira Aamodt Memorial Award, Kyree Lacina
• Maxine Torgenrud Scholarship, Jack Rittenour
• Michael Gylten Memorial, Jackson Clooten
• ND Dollars for Scholars — Returning Student, Braylyn St. Aubin
• ND Dollars for Scholars — Senior, Abbie Skovholt
• Robert Hausken Memorial Scholarship — Anika Birkelo, Caden Kappes, Luke Baumgardner and Zachery Gunnarson
• Spirit of Wahpeton High — Alaina LaJesse
• Steve Fenske Memorial Scholarship — Caden Hockert
• Wahpeton Dollars for Scholars — Emma Bontjes, Jonathan Hill and Jolena Munro
• Wahpeton Masonic Lodge — Ali Hoerer and Hattie Dockter
• Mallie Ann Breuer — Luke Baumgardner
• Mark Werre — Elise Picken
• Carter Casey — Kyree Lacina
• Red River — Abbie Skovholt
• Al Giese Award — Ashley Pauly
• FFA Award — Alaina LaJesse
• Theodore Sedler — Ashley Pauly, Briar Maudal, Jackson Clooten, Hattie Dockter and Kyree Lacina
• Jeff Mann — Jackson Fliflet
• WEA — Alaina LaJesse and Jonathan Hill
• Centennial — Andrew Withuski
• Constitution — Eric Chen
• American Citizenship — Elise Picken
• Ruddy — Conner Rosenberg
• NDSCS — Caden Hockert, Mya Bischoff, Devin Privratsky, Briar Maudal, Madison Schafer, Jack Rittenour, Abigail Bronson and Ashley Pauly
• Daughters of the American Revolution — Anika Birkelo
• Wayne, Janice and Allen Ward Scholarship — Riley Thimjon
• Jostens Award for Outstanding Senior — Caden Kappes
• Outstanding Freshman — Emma Klein
• Outstanding Sophomore — Carson Hinsverk
• Outstanding Junior — Jaida Fobb
• Academic All State — Anika Birkelo and Lilly Anderson
• ND High School Activities Association — McKade Picken
• Farmers Union — Abbie Skovholt
• Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative — Abbie Skovholt
• Elite Huskie — McKena Koolmo, Jonathan Hill, Emma Bontjes, Caden Kappes, Riley Thimjon and Jackson Clooten
Barbarah “Bobbi” Schlagel, high school science teacher, received an honor of her own. She won the 2022-2023 Clark Williams Award.
Additions and corrections to the above list can be submitted to franks@wahpetondailynews.com. During Wednesday’s ceremony, it was acknowledged that students may file claims for additional awards and scholarships. They would need to act quickly, however: Wahpeton Public Schools District’s last day of learning is Wednesday, May 24. The high school graduation takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28.
Wednesday’s ceremony also included acknowledgement of the continuing history of Wahpeton Public Schools District and its people.
“There’s a reason why all of you are sitting here tonight,” Keath Borchert said. “It’s okay to thank your mom and dad, your parents. They’re part of why you’re here. Give them a hug and tell them thanks. It’s okay to thank your teachers. Some of them actually molded you. Some of them are the reason why you’re sitting here. Thank your administrators. They love what they do, otherwise they wouldn’t be doing it. It certainly isn’t for the money. Thank your counselors. Lord knows we need a lot more of them. Remember how you got here tonight.”