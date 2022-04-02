April 4-8 is Severe Weather Awareness Week

Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 4-8 in Minnesota. Wilkin County Emergency Management is reminding people that the severe summer weather season is around the corner. Taking the proper precautions can help to keep everyone safe.
“It’s important to know how to respond if a weather emergency occurs,” Emergency Management Director Breanna Koval said. “We’re encouraging citizens to restock their emergency preparedness kits and practice their severe weather sheltering plans.”
In honor of Severe Weather Awareness Week, a weather safety topic will be presented on the Wilkin County Emergency Management Facebook page each day, Monday through Friday, Koval said. Topics include alerts and warnings, severe weather (lightning and hail), floods, statewide tornado drill day, and more.
On Thursday, April 7, Wilkin County will participate in the statewide tornado drills. The tornado drills will take place at 1:45 p.m. and 6:55 p.m. These drills allow people to practice their severe weather plans at work, school and at home. During the drills, the civil defense sirens will sound as they would during a monthly test, Koval said.
“To keep citizens informed of severe weather warnings, Wilkin County subscribes to the CodeRED emergency notification system. Once citizens register their phone number, severe weather warnings are delivered directly to their phone or email,” Koval said.
To add weather warnings to a phone number that is registered with CodeRED residents need to log in to their CodeRED account and edit their list of alert types. The CodeRED link can be found on the Wilkin County webpage at www.co.wilkin.mn.us/.
For more information about severe weather safety visit the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website at http://dps.mn.gov/.
