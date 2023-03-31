April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

North Dakota’s legislators don’t always agree on a bill, but they certainly agreed on Senate Bill 2257.
The bill received 11 testimonials, all favorable. It also received a 46-0 vote by the North Dakota Senate and a 93-0 vote by the North Dakota House. It was signed into law by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., in March.
SB 2257 extends the North Dakota Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Task Force through 2025. Lindsey Burkhardt, the task force’s director and speaking on behalf of Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota, gave six of those favorable testimonials.
“April is Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month,” Burkhardt said. “Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota (PCAND) is a statewide non-profit that is dedicated to strengthening families and preventing child abuse and neglect in North Dakota. PCAND houses mandated reporter training, Baby Safe Haven training, and much more, with prevention being at its organizational core.”
For nearly a decade, the Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Task Force has been established in North Dakota. Its history includes the passing of Senate Bill 2342 in 2017, a five-year extension upon the passing of House Bill 1237 in 2019 and crucial funding allocations made possible with votes in 2021.
“When it comes to child sexual abuse, the statistics are shocking,” Burkhardt said.
According to the 2022 Annual Report of the ND Children’s Advocacy Centers:
• 1 in every 10 children in North Dakota will be a victim of sexual abuse by their 18th birthday
• approximately 65% of those victims will be female
“Those numbers likely underestimate the true scope of the problem,” Burkhardt said. “We know that over 30% of victims never disclose their abuse.”
• about 90% of children who are victims of sexual abuse know their abuser
• only 10% of sexually abused children are abused by a stranger.
• as many as 40% of children who are sexually abused are abused by older or more powerful children
“The North Dakota Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Task Force is committed to developing and implementing a comprehensive statewide approach to the prevention of child sexual abuse,” Burkhardt said.
Last April, the task force conducted a statewide environmental scan. The survey was responded to by public, private and tribal schools across North Dakota, Head Start programs, youth-serving organizations and child care programs.
“The survey was open for 18 days and within that period, the task force received 203 responses from all North Dakota regions and four tribal nations,” Burkhardt said. “In total, 60% of respondents identified that they felt a lack of an established curriculum was the greatest barrier.”
Feedback received helped the task force’s primary prevention subcommittee begin its work on a resource guide for schools, youth-serving organizations and childcare facilities. That resource guide is currently available in print (contact lburkhardt@pcand.org for a copy) or online at www.ndstopcsa.com. It will be joined by a resource guide specifically for caregivers.
“In the summer of 2022, the task force began visioning a pilot project that focused on multi-level prevention practices. Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota, with the support of the task force, submitted a grant proposal on October 5 that outlined a pilot project to be completed in Richland County, North Dakota,” Burkhardt said.
The pilot project, previously reported on by Daily News, aims to implement targeted prevention education to children and to adults, a public awareness and social media campaign and ongoing data analysis of the project’s impacts.
“In January, PCAND received notice that they were granted $130,000 to conduct this project,” Burkhardt said. “At the end of the project, the hope is to have a comprehensive approach to CSA prevention that can be duplicated in other counties across the state. All elementary schools in Richland County are on board with the pilot.”
March included the hiring of a public educator and community engagement coordinator. The coordinator is currently expected to work from March-December 2023 specially in Richland County, including education in public schools and training for adults.
Over the last year, I have dedicated time to offering presentations and education to various professionals, held educational booths at events across the state, and spread awareness of the task force’s work through the press,” Burkhardt said.
The task force’s vision for the future is big. It includes providing support and guidance throughout the Richland County pilot project. Upon the project’s completion, the task force will seek additional funding to conduct another project within a tribal community.
“We will continue to build resources and finalize the resource guide for caregivers,” Burkhardt said. “The resource guides will be updated annually to ensure best practices are reflected and the newest prevention strategies are encompassed. We also hope to create a statewide committee focused on CSA prevention efforts by involving prevention educators across the state. This will allow us to determine what is being done and where gaps exist.”
The task force’s plans include continued work with North Dakota organizations and providing ongoing education around child sexual abuse prevention and aid for strengthening internal policies and procedures.
“We will continue raising awareness across North Dakota for the years to come,” Burkhardt said.
More than a year ago, on Jan. 4, 2022, Burkhardt joined Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota, taking on the role of task force director.
“In the beginning of my time in the position, it was easy to allow fear to take over,” Burkhardt said. “I worried about children. I worried about my children and keeping them safe. The statistics scared me, and the headlines consumed me.”
Burkhardt also quickly realized “that hope is so much stronger than fear.” She has hope that North Dakota’s children can be given childhoods safe from child sexual abuse.
“I wholeheartedly believe that the task force is creating meaningful change and that through our work, prevention is possible,” Burkhardt said.
Child Abuse Prevention Month information is available at Prevent Child Abuse of North Dakota on Facebook. Pilot project updates are available by following “Richland County Pilot Project.” Burkhardt anticipates sharing highlights updates and information with Daily News as the project continues.