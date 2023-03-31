April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

North Dakota SB 2257 extends the state Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Task Force through 2025. Lindsey Burkhardt, the task force’s director and speaking on behalf of Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota, gave six favorable testimonials to legislators.

 Photos Courtesy Lindsey Burkhardt

North Dakota’s legislators don’t always agree on a bill, but they certainly agreed on Senate Bill 2257.

The bill received 11 testimonials, all favorable. It also received a 46-0 vote by the North Dakota Senate and a 93-0 vote by the North Dakota House. It was signed into law by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., in March.

'When it comes to child sexual abuse, the statistics are shocking,' Burkhardt said.
More than a year ago, on Jan. 4, 2022, Burkhardt joined Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota, taking on the role of task force director.


