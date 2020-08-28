Wahpeton police officers seized an AR-15 rifle and several loaded magazines from an apartment in the city Thursday, Aug. 27. Law enforcement responded shortly after 5:45 p.m. to a domestic dispute call.
Leanders Anthony Payne, 26, was transported into custody without incident, Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson confirmed. As of Friday, Aug. 28, Payne is scheduled to appear in Wahpeton Municipal Court on one class B misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm within the city. Additional charges with Richland County District Court are pending.
“A firearm was brandished and a shot was fired,” Thorsteinson said. “The shot did not strike anybody. It went out a window of the apartment building, although its exact path is unknown.”
Thorsteinson confirmed the apartment building was in northwest Wahpeton, but did not give an exact location. He also confirmed Payne was the person who brandished the firearm.
Payne and a female both left the apartment after the incident, Thorsteinson said. Officers met the female at an offsite location before coming back to the apartment and seizing the rifle and magazines. Payne was located at a different location and taken into custody.
Payne is scheduled to appear Thursday, Sept. 3 in municipal court. Attorneys for the prosecution and defense were not named as of Friday afternoon. Judge Don Krassin presides.
The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
