Fargo, N.D. – Alicia Biewer, daughter of Adrian and Anne Biewer, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, received the Cultural Diversity Tuition Waiver in the amount of $8,606 and the Development Foundation Honor Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 at North Dakota State University. The scholarships recognize and high academic achievement.
Biewer will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in nursing. In high school, she was active in basketball, volleyball, track and field, drama, band, choir, student council, Sources of Strength, American Legion Auxiliary and 4-H Club. She also volunteered for United Way Day of Caring, Hankinson community garden and blood drives.
As a student-focused, land-grant, research university, we serve our citizens.
