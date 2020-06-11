Fargo, N.D. — Area North Dakota students were among the 4,206 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2020 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.
Students are listed by hometown. Students’ majors also are listed.
Area North Dakota students on the dean’s list are:
• Colfax, North Dakota — Caleb J. Boehm, Psychology
• Fairmount, North Dakota — Jadyn S. Campbell, Human Development and Family Sci.; Emma Steffens, Nursing
• Hankinson, North Dakota — Bailey L. German, Criminal Justice
• Kindred, North Dakota — Kyra M. Braatenm, Agribusiness; Emily N. Christmann, Biological Sciences; Matthew T. Freier, Business Administration; Michael R. Hall, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Megan M. Mathias, Accounting; Nicholas T. Schreiner, Accounting; Evan M. Waskom, Exercise Science
• Lidgerwood, North Dakota — Peyton J. Frolek, Biological Sciences; Wyatt M. Harles, Mechanical Engineering; Brooklyn M. Kuzel, Microbiology; Shelton J. Strege, Mechanical Engineering
• Mooreton, North Dakota — Jadyn L. Callenius, Family and Consumer Sciences Edu.; Kendra Klosterman, Agricultural Economics; Madison N. Klosterman, Nursing; Anna M. Koch, Nursing; Jaxon H. Mauch, Nursing; Paige Mennis, Human Development and Family Sci.; Luke C. Olsby, Music
• Wahpeton, North Dakota — Taylor L. Amble, Architecture; Abigail M. Berndt, Nursing; Sarah A. Chase, Pharmacy; Kasey M. Cookman, Radiologic Sciences; Gena L. Cornelius, Pharmacy; Michael J. Cronin, Mechanical Engineering; Joseph Dahlgren, Chemistry; Joshua M. Darwin, Finance; Jacob D. Enochson, Electrical Engineering; Jonah K. Enochson, Architecture; Beau S. Gilles, Agricultural Economics; Madison E. Gilles, Microbiology; Rhaeghn D. Gripentrog, Accounting; Mia Halvorson, Human Development and Family Sci.; Tanner K. Harr, Criminal Justice; Brooke J. Johanson, Respiratory Care; Isaac J. Jordahl Management; Abigail A. Kurtz, Animal Science; Danica S. Loll, Animal Science; Preston J. Maas, Finance; Hattie L. Mauch, Nursing; Daniel P. Pithey, Apparel Retail Merchandise/Design; Christopher G. Thiel, Exercise Science
• Wyndmere, North Dakota — Colson A. Barton, Civil Engineering; Jolene M. Kuchera, Accounting; Emily K. Lothspeich, Pharmacy; Gabe A. Lothspeich, Mechanical Engineering; Anne R. Manstrom, Architecture; Catherine C. Manstrom, Theatre Arts; Kelly L. Olson, Civil Engineering
Area Minnesota students on the dean’s list are:
• Breckenridge, Minnesota — Brooke E. Busse, Pharmacy; Madalyn Casper, Interior Design; Derek D. Dahlgren, Electrical Engineering; Everett J. Engen, Mechanical Engineering; Alyssa I. Hodges, Biological Sciences; Laiken A. Marts, Dietetics; Carson Yaggie, Agricultural Economics
