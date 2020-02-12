FARGO — Area North Dakota and Minnesota students listed here were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in fall 2019. NDSU awarded 1,034 degrees to students.

Students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors. As a student-focused, land-grant, research university, we serve our citizens.

Area North Dakota students are:

Barney, North Dakota

Sierra Mary Heitkamp BS Agricultural Economics

Paul James Moffet BS Agricultural Economics

Christine, North Dakota

Alec John Heesch BS Biological Sciences

Hankinson, North Dakota

Lana Jean Charvat BSN Nursing

Brianna Joy Stein MEDUCAT Educational Leadership

Kindred, North Dakota

Karley Kay Perhus BS Agricultural Economics

Lidgerwood, North Dakota

Samantha Jo Hinrichs MEDUCAT Educational Leadership

Erika Illies MEDUCAT Educational Leadership

Wahpeton, North Dakota

Sarah Ann Chase BS Pharmaceutical Sciences

Abby Rose Miller BS Strategic Communication

Adam J. Mortenson MS Natural Resources Management

Angela Marie Nagel-Miller BS Biological Sciences

Rae Victoria Peterson MEDUCAT Educational Leadership

Danielle Nicole Renner MBA Business Administration

Joseph Kevin Wateland MS Health, Nutrition and Exercise Sci.

Wyndmere, North Dakota

Cara E. Cody-Braun MEDUCAT Educational Leadership

Stacey Marie Strenge MEDUCAT Educational Leadership

Area Minnesota students are:

Breckenridge, Minnesota

Kayla Ann Karels BSN Nursing

Tags

Load comments