FARGO — Area North Dakota and Minnesota students listed here were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in fall 2019. NDSU awarded 1,034 degrees to students.
Students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors. As a student-focused, land-grant, research university, we serve our citizens.
Area North Dakota students are:
Barney, North Dakota
Sierra Mary Heitkamp BS Agricultural Economics
Paul James Moffet BS Agricultural Economics
Christine, North Dakota
Alec John Heesch BS Biological Sciences
Hankinson, North Dakota
Lana Jean Charvat BSN Nursing
Brianna Joy Stein MEDUCAT Educational Leadership
Kindred, North Dakota
Karley Kay Perhus BS Agricultural Economics
Lidgerwood, North Dakota
Samantha Jo Hinrichs MEDUCAT Educational Leadership
Erika Illies MEDUCAT Educational Leadership
Wahpeton, North Dakota
Sarah Ann Chase BS Pharmaceutical Sciences
Abby Rose Miller BS Strategic Communication
Adam J. Mortenson MS Natural Resources Management
Angela Marie Nagel-Miller BS Biological Sciences
Rae Victoria Peterson MEDUCAT Educational Leadership
Danielle Nicole Renner MBA Business Administration
Joseph Kevin Wateland MS Health, Nutrition and Exercise Sci.
Wyndmere, North Dakota
Cara E. Cody-Braun MEDUCAT Educational Leadership
Stacey Marie Strenge MEDUCAT Educational Leadership
Area Minnesota students are:
Breckenridge, Minnesota
Kayla Ann Karels BSN Nursing
