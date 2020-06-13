FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota students included on the attached list were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in spring 2020. NDSU awarded 1,845 degrees to students.

Students are listed by hometown. The list includes major and degree received. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors. Graduating area North Dakota students are:

• Hankinson, North Dakota

Mara Leigh Pankow, MEDUCAT Education

• Kindred, North Dakota

Megan Marie Mathias, BS, Accounting

• Lidgerwood, North Dakota

Lance Thomas Haase, BSME, Mechanical Engineering

Amy Jo Medhaug, BSN, Nursing

• Mooreton, North Dakota

Kendra Klosterman, BS, Agricultural Economics

Adam Ryan Peretz, BS, History

• Wahpeton, North Dakota

Kiara Rashel Bassingthwaite, BS, Human Dev. and Family Sci.

Brianna Jo Close, BS, Radiologic Sciences

Joseph Dahlgren, BS, Chemistry

Kelsey Lynn Darwin, BSARCH, Architecture

Sydney Breann Drennan, BS, Medical Laboratory Science

Adam Bradley Hermunslie, BS, Accounting

Blaze Dean Irwin, BSARCH, Architecture

Darcy Michelle Jilek, PHARMD, Pharmacy

Jamie Jo Keller, BSEE, Electrical Engineering

Andrew Leinen, BSEE, Electrical Engineering

Danica Starr Loll, BS Animal Science

Karlie Anne Matejcek, BSARCH, Architecture

Diamond Rose Pike-Altorfer, BS, Human Dev. and Family Sci.

Michael Davis Poppen , BS, Agricultural Economics

Brooklyn Jewel Sirek, BS, Marketing

• Wyndmere, North Dakota

Colson Ardean Barton, BSCE, Civil Engineering

Jordyn Lee Hetland, BS, Human Dev. and Family Sci.

Emily Kay Lothspeich, BS, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Catherine Celine Manstrom, BS, Theatre Arts

Graduating area Minnesota students are: Breckenridge, Minnesota

Madalyn Casper, BS, Interior Design

Benjamin Philip Ihland, BS, Agricultural Economics

Tucker Andrew Krueger, BS, Agricultural Economics

Carson Yaggie, BS, Agricultural Economics

Doran, Minnesota

Hannah Charlene Feigum, BS, Business Administration

