FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota students included on the attached list were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in spring 2020. NDSU awarded 1,845 degrees to students.
Students are listed by hometown. The list includes major and degree received. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors. Graduating area North Dakota students are:
• Hankinson, North Dakota
Mara Leigh Pankow, MEDUCAT Education
• Kindred, North Dakota
Megan Marie Mathias, BS, Accounting
• Lidgerwood, North Dakota
Lance Thomas Haase, BSME, Mechanical Engineering
Amy Jo Medhaug, BSN, Nursing
• Mooreton, North Dakota
Kendra Klosterman, BS, Agricultural Economics
Adam Ryan Peretz, BS, History
• Wahpeton, North Dakota
Kiara Rashel Bassingthwaite, BS, Human Dev. and Family Sci.
Brianna Jo Close, BS, Radiologic Sciences
Joseph Dahlgren, BS, Chemistry
Kelsey Lynn Darwin, BSARCH, Architecture
Sydney Breann Drennan, BS, Medical Laboratory Science
Adam Bradley Hermunslie, BS, Accounting
Blaze Dean Irwin, BSARCH, Architecture
Darcy Michelle Jilek, PHARMD, Pharmacy
Jamie Jo Keller, BSEE, Electrical Engineering
Andrew Leinen, BSEE, Electrical Engineering
Danica Starr Loll, BS Animal Science
Karlie Anne Matejcek, BSARCH, Architecture
Diamond Rose Pike-Altorfer, BS, Human Dev. and Family Sci.
Michael Davis Poppen , BS, Agricultural Economics
Brooklyn Jewel Sirek, BS, Marketing
• Wyndmere, North Dakota
Colson Ardean Barton, BSCE, Civil Engineering
Jordyn Lee Hetland, BS, Human Dev. and Family Sci.
Emily Kay Lothspeich, BS, Pharmaceutical Sciences
Catherine Celine Manstrom, BS, Theatre Arts
Graduating area Minnesota students are: Breckenridge, Minnesota
Madalyn Casper, BS, Interior Design
Benjamin Philip Ihland, BS, Agricultural Economics
Tucker Andrew Krueger, BS, Agricultural Economics
Carson Yaggie, BS, Agricultural Economics
Doran, Minnesota
Hannah Charlene Feigum, BS, Business Administration
