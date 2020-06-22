Armory walls come tumbling down

One week into the demolition of 120 Sixth St. N., Wahpeton, and little of the more than 100-year-old structure is still standing.
Members of Rachel Contracting, St. Michael, Minnesota, spent Friday, June 19-Monday, June 22 tearing down the building’s back end. By 5 p.m Monday, most of what remained was rubble and the facade facing Sixth Street North.
A former National Guard armory and Knights of Columbus hall, 120 Sixth St. N. has been under demolition since Monday, June 15. The last of the facade is expected to be torn down Tuesday, June 23.
From there, Rachel Contracting will clear the site, with completion expected by mid-July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.