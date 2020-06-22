Armory walls come tumbling down

By Monday evening, most of what remained of Wahpeton's old Knights of Columbus hall was rubble and a facade facing Sixth Street North.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

One week into the demolition of 120 Sixth St. N., Wahpeton, and little of the more than 100-year-old structure is still standing.

Members of Rachel Contracting, St. Michael, Minnesota, spent Friday, June 19-Monday, June 22 tearing down the building’s back end. By 5 p.m Monday, most of what remained was rubble and the facade facing Sixth Street North.

A former National Guard armory and Knights of Columbus hall, 120 Sixth St. N. has been under demolition since Monday, June 15. The last of the facade is expected to be torn down Tuesday, June 23.

From there, Rachel Contracting will clear the site, with completion expected by mid-July.

