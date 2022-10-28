Armstrong a no on codifying Roe, wants debate on Ukraine aid

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., seen during an informal discussion on healthcare Thursday, Oct. 28 in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., participated in an informal one-hour discussion on healthcare Thursday, Oct. 28 with employees of the Richland County Health Department and county Commissioner Tim Campbell.

Following the discussion, the subject of its own article, Armstrong was interviewed on various topics by Daily News. All have either recently been in the news or discussed in Wahpeton by U.S. House of Representatives candidate Cara Mund, I-N.D.



