Armstrong a no on codifying Roe, wants debate on Ukraine aid

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., participated in an informal one-hour discussion on healthcare Thursday, Oct. 28 with employees of the Richland County Health Department and county Commissioner Tim Campbell.
Following the discussion, the subject of its own article, Armstrong was interviewed on various topics by Daily News. All have either recently been in the news or discussed in Wahpeton by U.S. House of Representatives candidate Cara Mund, I-N.D.
Armstrong and Mund are each running for North Dakota’s lone seat in the U.S. House. If elected, she would serve her first term in office. If re-elected, he would serve his third term. The term lasts for two years and a winning candidate is expected to be determined on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Armstrong was asked about:
Codifying the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on legal abortions nationwide, recently repealed by the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court: “No.”
America continuing to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia: “Since my time in Congress and probably in the last 10 years, there’s nothing that deserves a more open and honest debate on the floor of the House.
More than 12% of the world’s calories come from the Donbas (a region in eastern Ukraine). There’s a real chance that we can pull Vladimir Putin off the board without a U.S. soldier ever getting shot at. I don’t know what those things are worth, but they’re worth debating.
What I don’t support is another Ukraine package, written in a leadership office at midnight and brought to the floor as part of an overall larger package. This is a debate that needs to happen. I grew up as a western North Dakota lawyer. I learn more about foreign policy every day I’m in Congress.
I think we should continue to support Ukraine, but I also think we need to have an open and honest debate about it so the American people know why their members of Congress are talking about these things.”
American energy production: “The first thing this administration could and should do that would change a lot of outcomes right now is (sending) real, substantial and tangible signals to the market that they’re actually going to care about domestic energy.
When you cancel Keystone XL, when you campaign on having a whole of government approach to stopping the flow of any single carbon molecule, when you have a FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) that is saying we’re going to mitigate upstream carbon and downstream carbon, you have sent all (of those) signals to companies and markets that you are not interested in American energy dominance anymore.
Long-term, I think we have great ideas and great opportunities with our allies in Europe, including LNG (liquified natural gas). The problem is, the worldwide infrastructure is going to take some time. You can only onboard it in Great Britain or Spain. France won’t let Spain have a pipeline. But I do think our European allies have recognized that their weather-dependent energy is not going to fuel their economies. Regardless of our relationships at times, they know the United States isn’t rolling tanks into Hamburg.”
Representing North Dakota and why he didn’t serve on the January 6 committee: “I think the January 6 committee, as a political exercise, was choreographed. They did all of these different things. I never thought we needed it.
I sat through the Mueller investigation, I’ve sat through two impeachments — Judiciary (committees) could have handled this just fine. I was in (Rep.) Schiff’s secret bunker for every one of his classified-non-classified depositions. But I also think that one of the things that frustrates me the most about D.C. is when you try to take a partisan body and treat it like it’s a court of law. It is not. It never has been.
Criminal liability doesn’t come from Congress, it comes from the court system. When you pick a jury of 100 senators and act like they’re going to be impartial jurors, (if I was trying that case), I’d have all 100 of them struck for cause.
The reality of how that situation works out, I don’t think it’s worked for any political liability. I don’t think it’s changed a whole lot of people’s minds, I just don’t. I think the polling data will tell you that. If there is any liability to those things at any level, it’s going to happen in a court.”
The Republicans possibly regaining the majority in the U.S. House: “Yes. I’ve been saying for over a year that the over-under is (a gain of) 22, and I’ll take the over. (Editor’s Note: As of Friday, Oct. 28, the U.S. House of Representatives has 220 Democrats, 212 Republicans and three vacancies. The U.S. Senate has a 50-50 split between the parties, including two independents who caucus with the Democrats.)
Unfortunately for North Dakota’s economy, the Fed’s gonna have to raise interest rates on Nov. 3. I think you can talk about a lot of different things, but unified Democratic control in D.C. has not been good for the economy. It for sure has not been good for production agriculture and production energy.
We have farmers that are spending far too much on diesel fuel, far too much on fertilizer, far too much on all of those different items. Obviously, American energy has taken a huge hit under the Biden administration. When you’re talking about the No. 1 and No. 2 industries for North Dakota, I think that become important. But listen, okay, across the country, everything is moving the other way.
Traditionally, it’s hard for the president’s party to maintain leadership. I think it’s uniquely hard when everything you have done has been bad for North Dakota.”