Armstrong addresses U.S. southern border in Bismarck

“Don’t tell them across the hall, but this is still my favorite governing body anywhere in the country,” U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said Tuesday, Feb. 21 to North Dakota state senators.
Armstrong, whose third term coincides with a Republican-led Congress, briefly spoke before the North Dakota Senate, followed by the House. He previously served in the state Senate from 2013-2018. The Senate chamber still feels like home for Armstrong, who joked about security in Bismarck.
“I came in through the front door today instead of the side door and I got rolled by a Girl Scout,” Armstrong said. “I bought six boxes of cookies.”
Armstrong’s current portfolio includes being vice chair of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, serving on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and serving on the newly-formed House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Recent hearings and legislative markups involved Twitter, the southern border and “China stealing U.S. data,” he said.
The approximately 15-minute addresses included Armstrong’s concerns about the decline in media attention to the southern border. During the Trump presidency, Armstrong said, he could not go 48 hours without being asked about the border.
“By any objective metric, the border is worse now than (during) the Trump presidency,” Armstrong said. “And it’s just not being covered in the same way, and that’s a fact.”
You cannot be farther away from the southern border than in North Dakota — or could not until fentanyl overdoses began happening in state communities, Armstrong said.
“We need to get it under control. The humanitarian crisis that exists down there is true, it’s real, it’s relevant. If a 12-year-old girl gets to the southern border, and she hasn’t had a drink of water, and looks like a lot of these people that get their look, I want to give her a blanket and a hug,” Armstrong said.
The problem, Armstrong said, is that no one is getting to the border unless they work with the cartels. The public has to get away from seeing them as “drug cartels,” but cartels that “will make money however they have to.”
“They are criminals and they are like water: they follow the path of least resistance,” Armstrong said. “We have to do a better job, we have to make it less political and we have to get it under control. It matters and it matters right here.”