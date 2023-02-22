Armstrong addresses U.S. southern border in Bismarck

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

 Courtesy State of North Dakota

“Don’t tell them across the hall, but this is still my favorite governing body anywhere in the country,” U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said Tuesday, Feb. 21 to North Dakota state senators.

Armstrong, whose third term coincides with a Republican-led Congress, briefly spoke before the North Dakota Senate, followed by the House. He previously served in the state Senate from 2013-2018. The Senate chamber still feels like home for Armstrong, who joked about security in Bismarck.



