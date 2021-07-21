Armstrong among U.S. reps withdrawing from Jan. 6 committee

He was selected, he was approved — and he has withdrawn himself.
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., is among five Republicans House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., chose for the House Select Committee on Jan. 6. Two of the five — Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio — were rejected for the committee by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
McCarthy and the representatives subsequently announced Wednesday, July 21 that none of the five GOP picks would participate in the committee. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., was chosen for the committee by Pelosi and is expected to still serve on it. The committee, created to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is still scheduled to hold its first hearing on Tuesday, July 27.
“Next week’s hearing with four officers on the frontlines of January 6 is not being delayed,” CNN reported.
Banks and Jordan were rejected for the House committee based on their ties to the former president and comments they had made disparaging the inquiry,” the New York Times reported.
“Jim Banks and Jim Jordan have every right to serve on any committee Leader McCarthy appoints them to,” Armstrong stated. “Whenever Speaker Pelosi uses the word ‘unprecedented,’ it is code for her consolidation of absolute power.”
Pelosi, Armstrong continued, is “willing to do anything and everything to maintain control over her conference for the next 18 months.” Doing so will “permanently and negatively change the way this body functions forever.”
“This isn’t about the truth. It’s not even about the last election or the next one. This is about her maintaining an iron grip on her conference and the People’s House,” Armstrong stated. “When we win the majority back in 2022, she will not be around to witness the consequences of her draconian actions.”
The U.S. House of Representatives currently consists of 220 Democrats, 211 Republicans and four vacant seats. The U.S. Senate currently has a 50-50 split between Democrats and independents who caucus with the Democrats and the Republicans.
Ties in the Senate are broken by Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat who made her eighth such vote Wednesday. Harris is currently tied in 11th place among tie-breaking U.S. vice presidents, according to Ballotpedia.
Based on how the January 6 committee was created, CNN reported, Pelosi is able to appoint eight of 13 members.
“McCarthy has five slots ‘in consultation’ with Pelosi — meaning the speaker had the option to veto his selections,” CNN reported.
Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, Armstrong said Jan. 6, 2021 was a tragic day.
“It is clear there was a failure of leadership at multiple levels that resulted in a security breach at the Capitol,” he stated Tuesday, July 21. “Americans deserve to know the exact nature of those failures. We need to make sure that law enforcement, staff, members, press, and everyone else who visits Capitol grounds are never placed in that situation ever again. We need to accomplish this while guaranteeing the Capitol remains open and accessible to the American people.”
The January 6 committee’s investigation cannot be about politics, according to Armstrong.
“Our nation needs to heal, find the truth, and restore confidence in our institutions. Efforts to score partisan points will do nothing to make the people who work here safer and will further entrench our divisions. I am hopeful that we can conduct a fact-based investigation that ensures the security and accessibility of the People’s House,” he stated previously.
