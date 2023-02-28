Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., applauded the U.S. House of Representatives’ Monday, Feb. 27 passage of the SECURE Notarization Act of 2023. Armstrong is seen during a recent address of the North Dakota Senate.
U.S. Sens. John Hoeven, left, and Kevin Cramer, right, both R-N.D., during a 2020 visit to Wahpeton. They are seen with Thomas Shorma. The senators are cosponsors of the reintroduced Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Mineral Spacing Act.
Courtesy State of North Dakota
North Dakota’s three-man delegation in the 118th U.S. Congress concluded February with dual announcements. One was for the representative’s successful bill. The other was for the two senators joining two regional neighbors on a reintroduced bill.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., applauded the U.S. House of Representatives’ Monday, Feb. 27 passage of the SECURE Notarization Act of 2023. The act, introduced by Reps. Armstrong and Madeline Dean, D-Pa., updates and secures the notarization process of the United States. It was Armstrong’s first bill to pass the House in the current session.
“Remote Online Notarization offers consumers a convenient way to safely and securely complete documents,” Armstrong said. “I’m excited to see our legislation receive an overwhelming and bipartisan House vote, and I’m hopeful the Senate will agree and pass it to be signed into law.”
Under the SECURE Notarization Act, notaries public would be allowed to perform Remote Online Notarization (RON) in interstate commerce. Signers located outside of the U.S. would also be able to securely notarize documents, according to Armstrong’s office.
“The passage of the SECURE Notarization Act of 2023 will allow for the immediate nationwide use of RON performed in interstate commerce and allow those such as military personnel stationed outside of the U.S. to securely notarize documents,” Armstrong’s office stated.
Here they go again
Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., announced Tuesday, Feb. 28 that they are cosponsors of the reintroduced Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Mineral Spacing Act. The bill, reintroduced in the Senate by Hoeven, is co-sponsored by Sens. John Barasso, R-Wyo., and Steve Daines, R-Mont.
Hoeven’s office stated that the bill would streamline and improve the permitting process for energy development, remove duplicative regulations and better respect the rights of private mineral holders.
“The Biden administration continues to block federal oil and gas permitting and leasing, costing American’s good-paying jobs while increasing prices at the pump,” the senator said. “Our legislation provides needed regulatory relief by cutting back on the duplicative and costly BLM permitting process, removing the need for a federal permit when the federal government has no surface rights and only a minority share in the subsurface minerals. Doing so is a commonsense reform that will better respect private property rights, while strengthening U.S. domestic energy production.”
The BLM Mineral Spacing Act, according to Hoeven’s office:
• removes the BLM permitting requirement in instances when less than half of the subsurface minerals within a drilling spacing unit are owned by the federal government and the federal government does not own or lease any surface rights within the impacted area
• allows the federal government to receive royalties from energy production within the particular drilling or spacing unit
• subjects energy producers to all state laws, regulations and guidance governing energy activity in each relevant jurisdiction
“The Biden Administration’s illogical energy policies set producers back, drive price hikes for every American, and punt supply-side opportunities overseas,” Cramer said. “This bill chips away at excessive federal permitting and leasing regulations by leaving it to the expert state agencies when the federal government isn’t the majority owner of the minerals. North Dakota’s excellence shouldn’t be impeded by Washington’s mediocrity.”
Also this week, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., introduced a House companion bill to the BLM Mineral Spacing Act.
“I’m committed to cutting bureaucratic red tape, especially for our hardworking energy producers who have dealt with stifling regulations from the Biden Administration,” Bice said. “Our legislation will allow the BLM to better utilize its resources and give power back to mineral owners. We must take steps to return to what America does best, which is producing affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy. I am thankful for the support of Senator Hoeven on this important issue.”