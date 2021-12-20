Editor’s Note: Our coverage of what to look forward to in the new year, 2022, starts early with comments from North Dakota’s delegation in the U.S. Congress. Future articles will include information affecting Richland County and the city of Wahpeton.
Closing out a year of COVID-19 worldwide, drought in the plains and negotiations and agenda-setting in Washington, D.C., North Dakota’s three national legislators are anticipating that 2022 will include greater engagement and perhaps a return to bipartisan solutions.
U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., are members of a Senate that currently has a 50-50 divide between Republicans and Democrats. U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., is among the minorities in a 221-213 House of Representatives led by the Democrats. Both Hoeven and Armstrong are up for re-election in 2022 and while Armstrong said he expects the House will return to Republican control, he cautioned that it is a not a done deal.
“We have to do the work and make sure the messaging is right,” Armstrong said. “However, people have seen what unified control in D.C. looks like and I don’t think they like it.”
Cramer said he thinks the House will flip “in a significant way,” noting that it tends to be more responsive to national trends. Discussing how the Senate currently functions as a theoretically equally-balanced whole, he called attention to the often overlooked day-to-day operations.
“We do a lot of things pretty well as a Senate and none of it’s very sexy to Fox News and MSNBC. Today (on Dec. 15, 2021) we’re going to pass the National Defense Authorization Act for the 61st time in a row,” Cramer said.
The act, which is in effect for the 2022 fiscal year, is considered by Cramer to be a fulfillment of constitutional duty and the foundational obligation to provide for America’s defense.
“No bill this size is ever perfect, but this legislation provides critical support for the defense of our nation, takes care of our troops and their families, and prioritizes nuclear modernization to keep pace with our adversaries,” Cramer stated once the act passed. “I helped craft this bill in the Senate Armed Service Committee to ensure we stay the land of the free because of the brave.”
Hoeven said America needs to get back to pro-growth policies that will enable a stronger economy and benefits for all. He singled out tax relief and regulatory certainty, saying they have made American businesses more globally competitive, led to higher wages and helped make the nation energy independent.
“Throughout my tenure in the Senate, I have worked to find bipartisan solutions to the challenges facing our nation. In particular, I’ve worked with USDA under this administration to help farmers and ranchers recover from severe drought conditions. I welcome bipartisan efforts like this; however, Democrats and the Biden administration continue to press ahead on their harmful policies that are wrong for North Dakota and our country,” Hoeven said.
For Armstrong, the biggest professional challenge of the year has been being a minority in the House, reacting to “the environmental policies and the regulatory regimes that simply won’t work in our economy.”
“In the process of discovering failure, it’s going to cause a lot of problems, and that scares me,” Armstrong said. “The people of North Dakota are fully aware of how this affects their two largest sectors. If you live in Williston, in one way or another, you’re in the oil business. If you live in Grafton, it’s the ag industry. They are the lifeblood of our small towns and our large towns.”
Armstrong’s biggest personal success, he said, was “continuing to let people know where North Dakota is on a map.”
“What I can do is make sure to build relationships on my side of the aisle and both sides of the aisle, supporting good legislature and rolling back bad ones,” Armstrong said.
Cramer, the ranking member of the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, said he was most proud of work on a bipartisan infrastructure package that would ensured the balance of funding would go toward “traditional infrastructure, not regulatory reforms.”
“Authorizing a highway bill is about a 5-6 year project and with this one, we really hit a lot of home runs for North Dakota and rural American. By far, the largest portion of this bill was for highways,” Cramer said.
Hoeven has his wish list in order for 2022.
“We need to advance policies that will resolve supply chain disruptions and get inflation under control,” he said. “That means relieving the regulatory burden on energy and agriculture producers, encouraging Americans to fill the gaps in our workforce and reducing spending to address the debt and deficit, among other priorities. This kind of approach will strengthen the economy and ensure goods and services remain affordable and available for all Americans.”
Coming Soon: The Richland County Board of Commissioners look to the near future.
