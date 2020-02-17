Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., made it official Monday, Feb. 17. He’s running for a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Armstrong, first elected to Congress in 2018, announced his re-election bid in Fargo. North Dakota’s Congressional race, along with the U.S. presidency, will be decided on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“We have seen the true power of the American people, we have watched our economy thrive, our people take home more money in their paychecks and our families have a greater outlook on life,” stated Armstrong, 43, a native of Dickinson, North Dakota.
Zach Raknerud, Minot, North Dakota, is challenging Armstrong as a Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate. Raknerud, 26, has positioned himself as a candidate for the needs of everyday citizens.
“The economy is not booming for working families in North Dakota,” Raknerud stated. “The soaring costs of healthcare, childcare, education and more are placing a tremendous burden on everyday North Dakotans. I’m bringing a voice to these urgent issues.”
A member of the House Judiciary Committee, Oversight and Reform Committee and Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, Armstrong was in the public eye for his opposition to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
“The past year spent on impeaching a duly elected president wasted time that could have been spent on tackling our national debt, closing the loopholes on illegal immigration and lowering taxes for the American people,” Armstrong stated.
Armstrong’s successful House race resulted in North Dakota having its first all-Republican congressional delegation since 1959, Daily News previously reported.
Incumbent Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., was joined by freshman Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. Neither senator is up for re-election in 2020. Rep. Armstrong was elected to Cramer’s former seat in the House.
“If North Dakotans are given the option, they’re going to put the priorities or working people first,” Raknerud said in January. “That’s the beauty of our democratic process. People respect the fact that I’ve got working families as my first priority.
Wahpeton is located in North Dakota District 25. The district’s Republicans will hold an 11 a.m. convention Saturday, Feb. 22 at Pizza Ranch, Wahpeton. The district’s Democrat-Nonpartisan Leaguers will hold a 2 p.m. convention Sunday, Feb. 23 at The Boiler Room, Wahpeton.
In less than a month, on Tuesday, March 10, North Dakota’s Republicans and Democrats will hold their presidential caucuses.
Both parties are expected to have caucus sites in Wahpeton, Daily News previously reported. Locations had not been determined as of Monday, Feb. 17.
Rep. Armstrong’s announcement to run for re-election came two days after Sen. Cramer was in Munich, Germany. The senator was part of a delegation at the Munich Security Conference, attended by leaders include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
“Our time with foreign leaders and officials in Munich was productive and informative,” Cramer said. “The feedback from every meeting confirmed the United States’ standing in the world is as strong as ever.”
Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He led the U.S. delegation, which also included Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
“At every turn, we heard how China and Russia are increasingly present and assertive around the world,” Inhofe said. “We also heard how our allies and partners are making key contributions to shared security and appreciate the strong leadership from President Trump and Secretary (of Defense Mark) Esper.”
The North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League will hold its state convention March 19-22 in Minot. The North Dakota Republican Party will hold its convention March 27-29 in Bismarck.
With elections approaching, look to Daily News for updated coverage of campaigns, candidates and items under consideration in North Dakota, Minnesota and across America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.