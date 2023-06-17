Armstrong talks U.S.-Mexico border, Burgum run, Schiff censure

North Dakota state Rep. Corey Mock, Dem-NPL-District 18, and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., share some conversation prior to Armstrong speaking before North Dakota Boys State delegates. Don't let Mock and Armstrong's faces fool you; the conversation was as pleasant as a bit of lighthearted fun between the two. Armstrong used to be in the North Dakota Senate.
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., visited Wahpeton on Friday, June 16 as part of the conclusion of the 80th North Dakota Boys State. While on the North Dakota State College of Science campus, Armstrong also answered questions on national, international and legislative issues.
• 100 North Dakota National Guard members from the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company being deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border: “If anyone can provide security well at that border, it’s North Dakota National Guardsmen. It’s a little disappointing that we have to take people from North Dakota away from their families to deal with something that is an abject failure. Quite frankly, we need the political will and courage to fix this.”
• North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum running as a Republican presidential candidate: “I think it’s fantastic. I was the state party chair in 2016, when Doug took on the entire Republican Party as it existed. No one gave him a chance then, and he won by almost 20 points in the primary against Wayne Stenehjem, someone who I consider, one, political royalty, and two, who was a very, very good friend. I think if anyone underestimates Doug Burgum, they do so at their own risk.”
On Wednesday, June 14, Armstrong was one of 20 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives who voted to table a resolution that would censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Both in Wahpeton and Washington, D.C., Armstrong explained his vote.
“The censure resolution as written is unconstitutional. It also censured him and then sent him to ethics for an investigation. That’s like convicting someone and then sending them to court for the trial. I voted to remove Adam Schiff from the Intel committee and fought against him through two impeachments. But I won’t vote for anything that violates the Constitution,” Armstrong stated Wednesday.
It is likely that the resolution will be rewritten and offered for another vote during the week of Monday, June 19, Armstrong said Friday.
Armstrong’s Wahpeton visit also included some lighthearted fun with North Dakota state Rep. Corey Mock, Dem-NPL-District 18. Mock has been a state representative since 2009, while Armstrong served as a state senator from 2013-2018. In addition to their time together in the North Dakota Legislature, Armstrong and Mock have become North Dakota Boys State staples, either as a guest or a “Blue Coat” counselor.
“Corey Mock bedazzled his iPhone,” Armstrong wrote in front of Boys State delegates.
Armstrong’s message was in response to Mock pointing out that “Kelly” is currently commonly known as a girl’s name. Mock, who noted that “Corey” or “Cory” can also belong to a boy or a girl, said Armstrong’s message surprised him.
“I thought for sure that he’d write, ‘Corey Mock eats his pizza with a fork,’” Mock said, referring to a long-ago bit of shared silliness.