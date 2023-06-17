Armstrong talks U.S.-Mexico border, Burgum run, Schiff censure

North Dakota state Rep. Corey Mock, Dem-NPL-District 18, and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., share some conversation prior to Armstrong speaking before North Dakota Boys State delegates. Don't let Mock and Armstrong's faces fool you; the conversation was as pleasant as a bit of lighthearted fun between the two. Armstrong used to be in the North Dakota Senate.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., visited Wahpeton on Friday, June 16 as part of the conclusion of the 80th North Dakota Boys State. While on the North Dakota State College of Science campus, Armstrong also answered questions on national, international and legislative issues.

• 100 North Dakota National Guard members from the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company being deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border: “If anyone can provide security well at that border, it’s North Dakota National Guardsmen. It’s a little disappointing that we have to take people from North Dakota away from their families to deal with something that is an abject failure. Quite frankly, we need the political will and courage to fix this.”



