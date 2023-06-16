Armstrong visit part of ND Boys State conclusion

Patrick Shen, Fargo, this year's Boys State governor, and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., chat Friday, June 16. Shortly after, Shen introduced Armstrong as part of the 80th North Dakota Boys State's finale.
Logan Falk, Ian Plummer and Colman Barth are among the Richland County, N.D., youth who took part in a simulated joint session of the U.S. Congress. Forty-nine delegates from schools in communities like Hankinson, N.D., and Wahpeton, took part in the 2023 North Dakota Boys State.
There is no such thing as an average day for U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., several North Dakota Boys State delegates learned Friday, June 16.
Armstrong’s discussion of his responsibilities and obligations was prompted by a question from incoming Wahpeton High School senior Colman Barth. Barth is one of eight young men from Richland County, North Dakota, who were among the 49 delegates in this year’s Boys State. This year’s 80th event concluded Friday on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton.
“The way Congress is supposed to work, for three weeks a month, you’re in D.C., Monday-Friday or Monday-Thursday,” Armstrong said. “One week a month, you’re in your district. I’m on three committees and five subcommittees.”
Washington, D.C. is the only place in the world where individuals are expected to be in three places at the same time, Armstrong said. The representative, whose portfolio includes the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, addressed a simulated joint session of the U.S. Congress.
Boys State’s U.S. Speaker of the House Oaklee Medenwaldt, Hankinson, North Dakota, was among the simulated joint session leaders. Participants included Barth, Logan Falk of Hankinson, Wade Gorder of Wahpeton, Gavin Kratcha of Hankinson and Ian Plummer of Wahpeton. While Kratcha was Boys State’s U.S. Senate majority leader and Gorder was a Boys State U.S. senator, their peers were among the Boys State U.S. representatives.
The Richland County delegation is completed by Layne Lovdokken, Hankinson, and McKade Picken, Wahpeton. Picken, elected Tuesday, June 13 to the office of Boys State state treasurer, participated in that night’s inauguration ceremony.
“I want to do the best for Boys State and through this government role, I want to learn from it,” Picken said previously.
Several Richland County youth received Boys State awards Friday. They include:
• Gavin Kratcha, recognized as one of this year’s Boys State alternates
• Oaklee Medenwaldt, recipient of the Ken Fitch Memorial Award
• Logan Falk, recipient of a $250 Boys State scholarship
“I want to thank the American Legion for making Boys State possible in the first place,” 2023 Boys State Governor Patrick Shen, Fargo, said previously. “They help veterans who fought for our country and the youth become more educated in civics and government, as we are here today.”
Armstrong’s favorite time in office is when he’s in his district, he said Friday in Wahpeton. The Boys State experience would be followed by visits to local and regional businesses. Being away from Washington can be quite enjoyable.
“We’ll work our way back to Bismarck, because I’ve got two ‘constituents,’ a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old, who I haven’t seen in a week. And a wife who likes me most of the time,” Armstrong said.