Armstrong weighs in on McCarthy, Santos, policy

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., right, seen at an October meeting of leaders including Richland County Public Health Director Kayla Carlson. Armstrong, back in Washington, D.C., spoke about topics including the Speaker of the House votes, telehealth and the next Farm Bill.

 Daily News file photo

Somebody cannot be beaten with nobody, U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said Wednesday, Jan. 4 from Washington, D.C.

Armstrong’s third term in Congress will officially begin after the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives is elected by its members. The speaker presides over the swearing in of new and returning House members. While the House is 222-212 in favor of the Republicans, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., failed to be elected speaker in six votes held since Tuesday, Jan. 3.



Tags