Armstrong weighs in on McCarthy, Santos, policy

Somebody cannot be beaten with nobody, U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said Wednesday, Jan. 4 from Washington, D.C.
Armstrong’s third term in Congress will officially begin after the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives is elected by its members. The speaker presides over the swearing in of new and returning House members. While the House is 222-212 in favor of the Republicans, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., failed to be elected speaker in six votes held since Tuesday, Jan. 3.
As of 3:30 p.m. EST Wednesday, the sixth round of voting including three candidates: McCarthy, House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. Should the current full House of Representatives continue to vote for a speaker, McCarthy would need 213 votes. McCarthy or Jeffries could also win should a number of House members decide to vote “Present” or opt not to vote. A winning speaker candidate needs a majority, not a plurality, of actual votes.
“We’re working on a way forward,” Armstrong said Wednesday morning. “I was at the Capitol until 1 a.m. last night. I have served with a lot of the dissenters on judiciary and oversight committees.”
Armstrong said the last thing he did Tuesday evening was speak to McCarthy. While he did not describe the conversation, Armstrong did reiterate that efforts are being made to ensure a path forward and the start of the 188th U.S. Congress for representatives. McCarthy, Armstrong said, has received affirmative votes from 92% of House Republicans.
“My criticism of the opposition does come from the fact that you can’t beat somebody with nobody. I understand that some of this is based upon the new nature of combat politics in D.C. Some of this is also the result of a long-festering showdown that’s been going on since before I was elected. It really was halted once President Trump was elected, but now is again coming to a head,” Armstrong said.
House members who have voted against McCarthy include Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, CNN reported.
Current Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., served as speaker from 2007-2011 and 2019-2023. Speakers have also included former Reps. John Boehner, R-Ohio, from 2011-2015, and Paul Ryan, R-Wis., from 2015-2019.
Real conversations, recognizing North Dakota
Republican control of the U.S. House means many things, Armstrong said. The next Farm Bill will be about agriculture policy, not climate policy. The House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which Armstrong served on in the 117th Congress, can have what he expects will be a real conversation about American energy independence and American energy dominance. There is also the need to talk about the deficit in a meaningful way.
Once again, Armstrong acknowledges the numbers. Plans that are endorsed only by the Republicans are not going to advance, not when the party only has control of one branch of Congress. Over in the U.S. Senate, it’s 51-49 for the Democrats. The Speaker of the House vote is a reminder of narrow margins and the necessity of communication.
“I don’t particularly disagree with anything that my friend Chip Roy says, but I do also recognize the reality that 50% of the public is not in agreement of it,” Armstrong said. “We have a tiny majority in the House. You go back and look at the national popular vote, it was incredible. We’re going to have to figure out a path forward.”
House committee assignments will be official once a speaker is elected. Armstrong said he will be on the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce. The committee deals with issues including technology and intellectual property.
“Everybody is made at big tech for different reasons. That’s a common, broad idea. I believe there’s a way to more forward on that. I’m someone who cares about copyright and IP space. The people who create should be getting paid for what they do. This affect anyone who listens to music or likes movies. It’s about creators and what they do,” Armstrong said.
Prior to his re-election, Armstrong spoke with health leaders in Richland County, North Dakota. The 118th Congress, he said, will include several “smart” criminal justice reform bills.
“It doesn’t change the fact that you’re not going to incarcerate your way out of addiction,” Armstrong said. “We’ve seen that now for the last 50 years.”
Recent advancements that can also be furthered include developed and improving telehealth, addiction and mental health programs in rural communities and reform to the notary process.
“There was an online notary bill that we got through the House. We’re now at a point where you can conduct all of your business online except the final closing. Whether it’s a blizzard or during COVID, it doesn’t make sense to have to drive 250 miles to have something notarized. We have a path in place to make this more secure and we’re going to continue working on that,” Armstrong said.
Trust and George Santos
Congressional freshmen include Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who has admitted to lying about various elements of his claimed biography. As of Wednesday, Santos is being investigated for crimes including fraud.
Armstrong said he doesn’t believe he’s met Santos. The incumbent did weigh in on credibility from a candidate or elected official.
“I always tell people that this is the greatest privilege of my life, but I don’t want this job bad enough to like to keep it,” Armstrong said. “We have a hard enough time with the trust of our voters and when you lose that trust, it becomes a question of how can you be effective? I hope most people I talk to know where I’m coming from.”
The Santos story is also part of recent American political history, Armstrong said.
“We have had this fight for the past four years when we were in the minority. There is this weird conception that members of Congress are responsible to the body. I don’t work for Kevin McCarthy. I don’t work for Speaker Pelosi. I don’t work for the House of Representatives. I work for the people of North Dakota,” Armstrong said.
The ethics of the situation are clear to Armstrong, previously an attorney.
“I don’t know why you’d want this job if it was worth betraying who you are to get it. It’s not worth it,” he said.