Man identified as victim in fatal rollover in central ND
KIEF, N.D. (FNS) — A 41-year-old Anamoose man has been identified in a fatal rollover crash Monday night, Sept. 23, about one mile south of Kief in central North Dakota.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Chris Becker, was northbound on Third Avenue Northeast approaching the Highway 53 intersection at 10:40 p.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a curve on the gravel roadway. The Suburban went into the east ditch and rolled, partially ejecting him.
Becker died at the scene.
Kief is about 50 miles southeast of Minot.
Duluth to consider 5-cent charge for single-use plastic bags
DULUTH (FNS) — A proposed ordinance that would require Duluth vendors to charge customers at least a nickel for each single-use bag they dispense received its first City Council reading Monday, Sept. 23.
The ordinance was introduced by 3rd District Councilor Em Westerlund with the stated intent “to reduce litter and the harmful environmental impact caused by single-use carryout bags. The proposed fee should be ready for consideration and action by the council as a whole when the body meets again Oct. 14.
Nevertheless, supporters of the policy showed up in force, with 19 speakers advocating for the charge to be imposed.
Nancy Sudak, a community physician, said that other cities that have begun charging for throwaway bags have seen a 70% to 90% reduction in their use.
The ordinance, as written, would apply to both single-use plastic and paper bags and is intended to promote the use of reusable tote bags.
However, it does provide for a number of exemptions, including the following types of bags that could still be provided free of charge or for customers receiving public assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or the Women, Infants and Children Program.
Cramer calls conversation between Trump, Ukrainian president ‘entirely appropriate’
BISMARCK (FNS) — The conversation between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian leader was “entirely appropriate,” North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer said Wednesday, Sept. 25, after a rough transcript of the phone call was released.
During the July phone call, Trump suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky work with Attorney General William Barr to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat seeking to unseat Trump, and his son. The call was the subject of a whistleblower complaint, according to the Washington Post, and has generated enough backlash to prompt House Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry.
Cramer, a close Trump ally, said Democrats rushed to impeachment based on “false allegations from an unknown bureaucrat.”
“The conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky was entirely appropriate,” he said in a statement. “It did not need to be read by every member of Congress or the American people, and I am concerned about the precedent this sets for future conversations between world leaders.”
Democrats, meanwhile, have viewed the description of the call as much more damning and furthered allegations that Trump abused his presidential powers to target a political rival.
Prior to the rough transcript’s release, the other two Republican members of North Dakota’s congressional delegation, Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that Democrats would begin impeachment proceedings.
Twin Cities man with 18 DWIs sentenced for crash
HASTINGS, Minn. (FNS) — A 60-year-old Rosemount man with 18 driving-while-intoxicated convictions was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for causing a serious-injury crash in 2017 while on methamphetamine and amphetamine, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Dakota County District Judge Cynthia McCollum sentenced Marshall Anthony Knoll for the crash that involved four vehicles and injured two motorists on U.S. 52 in Vermillion Township on Oct. 20, 2017. Knoll was also ordered to pay restitution.
Knoll pleaded guilty to felony first-degree driving while impaired on Oct. 25, 2018. Three other charges were dismissed: felony criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, felony criminal vehicular operation resulting in substantial bodily harm and gross-misdemeanor driving after cancellation.
The illegal drugs were discovered in Knoll’s blood during an analysis by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Dakota County attorney’s office said.
Knoll’s DWI convictions in Minnesota date back to 1979 and involve both alcohol and illegal drugs, the attorney’s office said. His criminal history also includes convictions for theft, carrying a pistol without a permit, domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
Officials urge Minnesotans to get ahead of 2020 REAL ID requirement to fly
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Minnesotans should start taking steps to get new identification cards with REAL ID, state and federal public safety officials said on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The push to educate the state comes a little more than a year before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is set to enforce a new federal standard requiring adults to hold a REAL ID card or driver’s license to board commercial airline flights.
The new identification cards are set to cost the same as other driver’s license or identification cards and they are optional. So far, less than 10% of Minnesotans with driver’s licenses or ID cards had the REAL ID-compliant cards.
Minnesotans that apply for the REAL ID cards before their current driver’s license or identification cards will face fees ranging from $2-$6 depending on the existing card’s expiration date.
“REAL ID ready needs to happen by Oct. 1, 2020,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said. “And you’re going to hear a lot from us because we want to make sure Minnesotans are REAL ID ready.”
Officials urged those applying for new identification cards to complete pre-application materials online before traveling to the and allow extra time at the driver’s license office.
“Be prepared to wait longer,” deputy registrar Gaye Smith said. “It takes longer to help every person who needs a REAL ID.”
Adults 18 and older will be required to show a REAL ID card, an enhanced driver’s license or ID card, a passport or passport card or another acceptable form of identification as determined by the TSA. Existing driver’s licenses and identification cards will still be accepted for operating a motor vehicle, voting, entering federal facilities, applying for federal benefits, accessing hospitals, courthouses or other facilities or participating in law enforcement proceedings.
You can get additional details about the new requirement and how to apply for a REAL ID at REALID.dps.mn.gov.
