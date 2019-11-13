State board to consider contentious Dakota Access Pipeline expansion on Wednesday
BISMARCK (FNS) — A public hearing slated for Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Linton is expected to become the next battleground for pipeline operators and Standing Rock Sioux tribal members, this time over the expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
At issue is a proposed Emmons County pump station that would make it possible for pipeline operator Energy Transfer to increase the capacity of the pipeline from 570,000 barrels to 1.1 million barrels per day. The North Dakota Public Service Commission is charged with deciding the fate of the project and will hear arguments Wednesday from the company and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which intervened in the case in August.
The tribe wants the state board to deny the company’s request and worries that adding capacity to the pipeline would increase the risk and severity of potential leaks. The company says the added volume would not pose any greater risk to the environment or people living along the pipeline.
Wednesday’s hearing will somewhat resemble courtroom proceedings with testimony from witnesses and cross-examination by the company and the tribe, commission chairman Brian Kroshus said. The commission will also ask questions of those who testify.
Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak after formal testimony from the company and the tribe. This part of the hearing could bleed into a second and third day, Kroshus said.
After the hearing, the three-member regulatory body will hold work sessions to decide whether to grant permission to build the pump station. The commission’s determination will be based on whether the proposal meets state legal requirements, Kroshus said.
Considerations will include the welfare and best interest of North Dakotans and the environmental impact to the proposed 21-acre site of the pump station. The commission may also look at the safety and environmental implications of nearly doubling the pipeline’s capacity, but the process is not about “re-litigating” the original construction of the pipeline, Kroshus said.
“Our job is to make sure (the company) meets requirements outlined in the law, not to rewrite laws,” Kroshus said. “The worst thing a regulatory body can do is move the goalposts and create uncertainty.”
Supporters and opponents of pipeline expansion have been gearing up for the hearing, which is expected to draw climate activists and oil industry advocates.
At a press conference Monday, Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, said the increased capacity would allow producers in the Bakken Formation to better meet national demand for North Dakota crude oil without increasing the risk of leaks. Ness also said the pipeline has provided the state with millions of dollars in tax revenue since it came on line and expansion could mean even more on the way.
Chase Iron Eyes, the lead counsel for the Lakota People’s Law Project and a one-time candidate for the U.S House of Representatives, said the recent Keystone Pipeline oil spill in northeast North Dakota demonstrates the inevitability of spills along the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of the Emmons County Courthouse, 100 4th St. NW in Linton. Doors will open at 8 a.m.
Hay bales on truck catch fire, shutting down eastbound I-94 west of Bismarck
GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (FNS) — Hay bales on a flatbed trailer caught fire on Interstate 94, shutting down the eastbound lanes until noon near exit 110 early Tuesday morning, Nov. 12.
At 6 a.m., the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Glen Ullin firefighters responded to the scene. The eastbound lane was closed at 7:45 a.m. CST and rerouted on Highway 49 toward County Road 139, the patrol said.
The semi was unhooked from the trailer and the trailer was left on the south shoulder of the eastbound lane.
Glen Ullin is about 55 miles west of Bismarck.
Woman killed in two-car crash in southern Minnesota
WASECA, Minn. (FNS) — A 43-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman was killed in a two-car accident early Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Waseca County. The crash was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 13 and County Road 62, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
A 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Keaton Nikoley, 26, Lonsdale, was traveling north on Highway 13 when it was struck by a 2018 Chevy Malibu traveling westbound on County Road 62. The patrol said the woman driving the Malibu was not wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash.
Nikoley was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a Mankato hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The name of the woman has not been released.
Waseca County is about 30 miles east of Mankato.
Dashcam footage shows what unfolded during Nevis shootings, chase that left 3 dead
NEVIS, Minn. (FNS) — It was a Valentine’s Day many in a small Minnesota community will never forget — when three people were left dead and a sheriff’s deputy was injured after a domestic dispute escalated, ending in a car chase and roadside shootout.
Police dash camera footage from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office shows much of what unfolded the night of Feb. 14, when 34-year-old Bryce Bellomo shot and killed his sisters-in-law outside of a daycare in Nevis and later led officers on a dangerous car chase down icy rural highways before taking his own life.
Bellomo, who was known in Nevis as a volunteer firefighter, award-winning taxidermist and leader of a Boy Scout Troop, had been served divorce papers earlier in February. He and wife Billie had just dropped their kids off at the daycare when police said Bellomo confronted his in-laws.
Dash camera footage captures the first moments that law enforcement became aware of the soon-to-be deadly domestic incident. It was just before 8 p.m. on when the first call came in.
“All Hubbard units. Ongoing domestic with a gun at Lori’s Little Feet Daycare in Nevis,” dispatchers can be heard saying over the radio in a deputy’s car.
A minute later, the shooting began outside of the home day care, which Bellomo’s mother operates.
“He has fired the gun. He has unloaded a clip,” emergency officials can be heard saying over the radio. “Unknown which direction he has fired in.”
Bellomo had just shot two women — 40-year-old Heidi Pierce and 37-year-old Candi Goochey — his wife’s sisters. During the shooting, dispatchers said his wife and her three children were hiding inside the garage.
When deputies arrived, Pierce was found dead in the driveway. Bellomo had taken the car with Goochey’s body still inside.
Bellomo’s wife led the kids out of the garage, wanting to know what happened to her sisters.
“Where are my sisters?” she can be heard saying before the dispatcher asks for their names. Bellomo’s wife then screams, ”Oh, my God! He shot them. ... I told them not to come.”
About an hour later, deputies found Bellomo driving in rural Nevis. He refused to pull over and fled deputies, shooting at them during a 20-minute pursuit.
Gunshots can be heard in the dash camera audio before Deputy Eric Rypkema radios in informing dispatchers he was hit.
Rypkema was hit in the face and shoulder by bullet fragments but survived and can be heard contacting a loved one, calmly telling her he was a “little banged up.”
About a minute later, more shots could be heard as Bellomo’s vehicle went off the road.
Deputies were ambushed as they came around the corner to find him outside his car, firing at them. One of them, later identified by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office as Deputy Seth Kuhn, returned fire.
When the shots stopped, deputies first thought Bellomo had run away during the shootout. But when they checked his car again, they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies also found Goochey’s body.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is still investigating the incident. Once completed, the BCA will turn its case file over to the Hubbard County Attorney’s Office for review.
Grand Forks man sentenced to prison for attempting to murder ‘a witch’
GRAND FORKS (FNS) — A Grand Forks man was sentenced to six years in state prison for attempting to murder a woman he knew in September 2018.
Akmal Rashidovich Azizov, 21, plead guilty to attempted murder, criminal mischief and stalking last month. A charge of terrorizing was dropped as part of the plea agreement. Though a mental health evaluation is not a part of the plea agreement, North Dakota District Judge Donald Hager also recommended one when Azizov reports to prison.
Hager also recommended Azizov for potential deportation to Uzbekistan upon completion of his sentence. Azizov has lived in the U.S. since he was in first grade.
“If it were up to me, I wouldn’t deport you, but that’s up to the federal government,” Hager said at the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Azizov told investigators he had spent weeks stalking the victim, a University of North Dakota student with whom he was acquainted. Court documents said that Azizov believed the woman to be the source of all the negativity in his life, so he purchased a silver pocket knife online with intent to kill her.
An affidavit for his arrest said Azizov followed the victim around campus and to her Garden View Drive apartment and planned to murder her for weeks, but lost his nerve several times. On Sept. 5, 2018, after following her to her apartment, Azizov used his skateboard to smash the back window of her car in order to lure her outside. When she came out of her apartment, he attacked her from behind, slashing her throat several times with the knife.
Court documents said she broke free and ran to a neighbor’s apartment for help. She suffered several lacerations to her neck but did not require hospitalization.
Azizov told first responders that he was the perpetrator and that he had tried to kill the victim because “she was a witch.”
Azizov’s attorney Theodore Sandberg said that, during the time Azizov has spent incarcerated, multiple doctors have diagnosed him with schizoaffective and bipolar disorders, but Carmell Mattison, representing the state of North Dakota, said there was no indication his symptoms negated his responsibility for his actions.
Sandberg said that Azizov has repeatedly expressed a wish to apologize to the victim and has said that he doesn’t blame her and that she is “kind and loving.”
In a statement to the court on Nov. 12, Azizov also said he wanted to debunk some of the things that had been said about him throughout his legal proceedings.
“No one’s got anything to worry about from me,” he said.
Hager noted that, during sentencing, he weighed a number of factors, including Azizov’s attitude throughout the proceedings, the fact that he was cooperative with investigators and the fact that he came forward immediately, his lack of a criminal record and the victim’s agreement with the plea agreement.
He added that Azizov does not seem anti-social, is intelligent and well-educated, and has a supportive family. Hager said because of that, he believes that with mental health treatment Azizov will respond positively to probation and will be able to rejoin society as a law-abiding citizen after his sentence.

"You've got a lot of good things going for you," Hager said. "I don't normally say this to attempted murder defendants, but I wish you luck."
