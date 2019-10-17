{h3 class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Grand Forks County issues disaster declaration amid record October river crest{/span}{/h3}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}GRAND FORKS (FNS) — Due to record October flooding, the Grand Forks County Commission has declared a disaster emergency in the county.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}The declaration means that the county can access money in its emergency fund. Many rural areas in Grand Forks County are experiencing flooding due to heavy rains in late September and the recent blizzard, which closed city and county offices and saw school classes canceled.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}As of Wednesday morning, the Red River was at 40.94 feet, which according to the National Weather Service is a record for October. Minor flood stage for the Red at Grand Forks is 28 feet, and moderate flooding begins at 40 feet. The city’s flood control system protects Grand Forks to a crest of 60 feet.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}One area particularly hard hit this week is the Greenberg Development in Brenna Township, which lies to the south and west of Grand Forks. Another such area is Ferry Township, north of Grand Forks.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}The declaration motion, which passed unanimously, will allow the county water board to be reimbursed for expenses related to protecting homes in the county from flood damage. The county’s emergency fund has roughly $1 million. The emergency declaration will continue for one month, and then must be revisited by the commission.{/span}
{p class=”p3”}
{h3 class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}North Dakota ag commissioner urges public to stay off unharvested fields{/span}{/h3}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}BISMARCK (FNS)– North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is urging the public to respect unharvested crops because of the recent wet weather and recent snowfall.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}“We’ve had incidents where snowmobilers have driven in unharvested soybean fields and corn fields,” Goehring said in a news release Wednesday, Oct. 16. “Unseasonable weather has delayed harvest and many crops are still out in the field. Please take care when hunting or snowmobiling to ensure you aren’t in unharvested crops.”{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}Goehring said people should contact landowners regarding access.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}Goehring also urged drivers to try to avoid minimal maintenance roadways in poor condition and consider alternate routes.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}“Our farmers and ranchers struggle to utilize those roads to haul hay and harvest crops and unnecessary travel on those roads continues to compromise their integrity,” he said.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}Goehring said to be mindful and avoid roads or trails that are muddy or covered in water. Driving over roads in these conditions will tax road infrastructure.{/span}
{p class=”p3”}
{h3 class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Man, 26, identified in fatal rollover west of Bismarck{/span}{/h3}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}NEW SALEM, N.D. (FNS) — A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim killed in Tuesday’s single-car rollover near New Salem, about 30 miles west of Bismarck.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}Christopher Hageman was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer eastbound on County Road 139 in Morton County when it left the roadway on Oct. 15 around 2:50 p.m. His passengers, Carlie Hageman, 26, of Dickinson; and three children, ages 2, 3, 6, were taken to Sanford Hospital and CHI-St. Alexius in Bismarck. All the occupants were from Dickinson.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}Christopher Hageman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Carlie Hageman and 6-year-old Dayton Hook were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The other two children also were restrained by a seat belt or car seat and not injured. Carlie Hageman was the only occupant who was not wearing a restraint, the Highway Patrol said.{/span}
{p class=”p3”}
{h3 class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}88-year-old man identified in fatal crash in western North Dakota{/span}{/h3}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}KEENE, N.D. (FNS) — An 88-year-old man was identified as the driver killed in an accident Tuesday, Oct. 15, around 2:50 p.m. near Keene.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Vern H. Sherven of New Town died when his 1928 International Harvester was rear-ended by a 2013 Kenworth T800 semi on Highway 23.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}The semi driver, 58-year-old John E. Augsten of Griffin, Ga., was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt. The Highway Patrol says he may face charges.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}Keene is about 60 miles southeast of Williston.{/span}
{p class=”p4”}
{h3 class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Charges: Man shoved pregnant girlfriend out of moving vehicle near Twin Cities{/span}{/h3}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FNS) — An Anoka man shoved his 9-months pregnant girlfriend out the door of a moving vehicle while the two drove home from a baby shower this past Sunday, Oct. 13, causing injuries to the woman and potential injuries to their unborn child, authorities say.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}The two had left a baby shower family and friends threw for them in Roseville Sunday evening and were driving home between two other vehicles from the party when one of the other drivers saw Booth grab his girlfriend’s hair and punch her in the face, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Ramsey County District Court.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}The car stopped, but Booth wrestled control of the steering wheel away from his girlfriend, pressed down on the gas and started driving away, charges say.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}As the car was moving down the street, he shoved his girlfriend out of the vehicle and continued driving with the couple’s 10-month-old child in the car, the complaint said.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}Booth reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. The results of a blood test are pending.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}Neither the woman’s condition nor the condition of her unborn child were disclosed in the charging documents.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}Booth was charged Monday with felony-level domestic assault and criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm.{/span}
{h3 class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Authorities locate body believed to be missing Minn. woman{/span}{/h3}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}OUTING, Minn. (FNS) — Authorities believe they found the body of missing Outing woman, Michelle Mae.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida said authorities found a body about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and to determine the cause of death. Guida said the body was found in “an area of interest,” but he declined to disclose the location.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}Mae, 35, was reported missing after her family had no contact with her since Oct. 3. Her missing 2004 Jeep Liberty was located Oct. 4 in Aitkin County near Swatara, southwest of Hill City.{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}Guida previously said foul play was suspected in Mae’s disappearance. On Tuesday he declined to comment further on the case, including whether a suspect or suspects have been identified, because of the ongoing investigation. However, as the investigation continues, Guida said he would release the details to the public about the case.{/span}
{p class=”p3”}
Central Minn. boy who went missing after school found alive in cornfield
BECKER, Minn. — A 6-year-old boy who went missing from his home in central Minnesota after school Tuesday, Oct. 15, was found early Wednesday morning in cornfield, alive but cold, as the Sherburne County sheriff thanked hundreds of volunteers who responded for the search effort.
Ethan Haus walked away from his family’s home with his dog Remington just after 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. About 1:50 a.m., a drone using heat-seeking technology operated by Steve Fines, of Fines Imaging, located the boy and his dog lying down in a field.
The boy was cold but in otherwise good health, Sheriff Joel Brott said.
More than 600 people turned out to search for the boy.
“This is truly the epitome of a community caring for its own,” Brott said. “To see the outpouring of support in such a short time period to come out and help find this boy and his dog is heartwarming.”
Becker is about 20 miles southeast of St. Cloud.
Multiple dogs from area law enforcement agencies assisted in the search, as well as other drones and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.
