Apartment house fire kills 1 in Fargo
FARGO (FNS) — One person is dead after a fire at an apartment house in north Fargo on Thursday, Aug. 1.
Fire crews received a call just before 9:30 a.m. for a third-floor fire at 417 12th St. N., according to Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson.
Crews had the fire extinguished in about 30 minutes, the fire marshal said.
Erickson said one person was found dead and that no one else was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Feds approve North Dakota reinsurance program
BISMARCK (FNS) — The federal government has approved a state-based reinsurance program developed by the North Dakota Insurance Department for the individual health insurance market, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said Thursday, Aug. 1.
The program, established under the Affordable Care Act, will be in place for the 2020 health insurance plan year. Godfread, a Republican, said the plan will reduce health insurance costs for North Dakotans who buy health insurance on the individual market.
Godfread’s office said estimated rate reductions could average as much as 20 percent for plans purchased on the individual market.
“This program will stabilize our market and benefit our state’s farmers, ranchers and small business owners,” he said in a statement. “These groups form the backbone of our economy and have felt the full effects of the tremendous ACA rate increases over the years.”
The program uses an invisible reinsurance approach to allow enrollees to remain in the individual market with their current plan and carrier while a portion of their claims are reimbursed by a reinsurance pool. The program will be funded by federal funds and tax-deductible state assessments placed on insurance companies.
Gov. Doug Burgum approved legislation earlier this year establishing an invisible reinsurance pool.
For 2020 and 2021, the proposed reinsurance program will cover 75 percent of paid claims between $100,000 and $1 million, and the enrollee’s health insurer will cover the remainder.
Former commerce commissioner seeks Senate seat
MANDAN, N.D. (FNS) — Former North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Al Anderson will seek the 2020 Republican nomination for the District 34 Senate seat representing Mandan, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Sen. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan, recently announced his intent to retire after serving since 1997 in the Senate, where he has been involved in major tax legislation over the years and chaired the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee.
Anderson on Thursday lauded Cook’s work in the Legislature and said he thinks he “can add some value” to the seat.
Anderson was state commerce commissioner from 2011 to 2016.
Suspect shot by deputy in Moose Lake ID’d
MOOSE LAKE, Minn. (FNS) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified a man shot by police Monday, July 29, in Moose Lake.
The suspect, Shawn Michael Olthoff, 34, lives at the Hillside Terrace Mobile Home Park, where the incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. as police were attempting to serve felony warrants.
Police used a “flashbang device” or non-lethal explosive device while entering the home, and at some point thereafter, Carlton County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Warnygora shot Olthoff, the BCA said. No one else was injured during the incident.
Olthoff was taken to Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake and then flown to a Duluth hospital.
Warnygora, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 14 years, was placed on standard administrative leave.
There were no weapons recovered at the home, the BCA reported, and there is no body-camera or dashboard-camera video of the incident.
According to the BCA, Monday’s incident stems from a July 26 altercation during which a suspect identified by witnesses as Olthoff pointed a gun at a Carlton County sheriff’s deputy and then fled the scene during an attempted traffic stop.
According to the BCA, Olthoff has a felony conviction for third-degree assault from March 2016 that makes him ineligible to possess a firearm.
Moose Lake is about 43 miles southwest of Duluth.
Fleeing driver who died after crashing into multiple cars ID’d
COLOGNE, Minn. (FNS) — Authorities have identified the motorist who died after fleeing from a traffic stop on U.S. 212 and crashing into other cars Tuesday evening near Cologne, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
On Wednesday, July 31, the driver of the 2008 BMW was identified by the Minnesota State Patrol as James Charles Erickson, 40, of St. Paul.
A Carver County deputy attempted to stop Erickson about 5:30 p.m. after a caller reported a vehicle weaving and fluctuating in speed on 212. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated and raced eastward.
Erickson then tried to exit at Minnesota 41, about a mile east of Cologne, and crashed into other vehicles there. In all, six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Erickson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office, while the drivers of five other vehicles were taken to area hospitals. None was seriously injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.