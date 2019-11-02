Burgum requests federal help for farmers after flooding
BISMARCK (FNS) — Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday, Nov. 1, an appeal to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue for disaster designations in 47 of 53 North Dakota counties. If granted, the move would free up federal aid to farmers who experienced significant flood-related crop losses during the unusually wet summer and fall.
“Secretary Perdue has been very responsive and understanding of the extremely difficult situation facing our ag producers, and we appreciate his consideration of a disaster designation to help them through these stressful times,” Burgum said.
To qualify for the designation, a county must have experienced at least 30% loss of one crop due to flooding, and 45 counties met this threshold, according to a news release. Another two counties, Morton and Billings, are also eligible for the designation “because of the inability to secure commercial financing to cover losses,” the release said.
The six counties not included in the request — Barnes, Burleigh, Dickey, Logan, McLean and Richland counties — are requesting a deferral from Perdue to determine if crop losses meet the threshold.
Burgum signed an order declaring a statewide flood emergency Monday, Oct. 21. An additional 22 counties and six cities, including West Fargo, Jamestown and Grand Forks, have independently declared flooding emergencies.
Indoor golf facility planned for Fargo
FARGO (FNS) — Property Resources Group and PACES Lodging Corp. are partnering with a group of local investors to design and build a new golf entertainment center in Fargo.
According to information provided by the developers:
The project is planned for 10.5 acres at Interstate 29 and 52nd Avenue South in Fargo.
It would include a 52,000-square-foot facility and a 300-yard driving range, which would be essentially an outdoor driving range, though guests would hit balls from indoor, climate-controlled bays.
Toptracer Range technology would be used in the project, a technology that uses high-speed cameras coupled with sophisticated computer algorithms to provide instantaneous ball tracking information to guests using the range.
Planners say if the project receives the necessary support from the community, construction on the facility, which would include its own bar and restaurant in addition to the Toptracer Range, could start in May 2020.
Plans call for opening by March 2021.
The new building would feature 60 climate-controlled hitting bays and also offer meeting and event space, according to the developers.
Man killed in north-central Minnesota crash
LONGVILLE, Minn. (FNS) — A Maplewood man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Minnesota’s Cass County.
The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. just south of Longville, about 64 miles southeast of Bemidji, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
A Ford F150 truck was southbound on County Highway 84 at Glenmar Drive while a GMC Sierra was northbound on Highway 84, the patrol said. The Sierra crossed over the center line on a curve and sideswiped the F150. The Sierra then went off the road to the right and over-corrected, crossing back over to the left side where it struck a tree, the report said.
The driver of the Sierra, Steven Shelton, 43, of Maplewood, was killed in the crash. The driver of the F150, Jack Greenlund, 70, of Big Lake, was not injured. The patrol said Shelton was not wearing a seat belt.
Xcel mulls rate hike
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Xcel Energy’s residential customers in Minnesota could pay nearly $5 more for power and gas each month starting in 2020 under the utility’s newly proposed three-year rate plan.
Bills would then increase by $1.25 in 2021 and again by $3 the following year if the proposal filed Friday, Nov. 1, with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is approved. The utility said that the average monthly residential bill in Minnesota would still be for less than the national average.
Xcel projects that its proposal would generate a net $466 million in revenue. In a statement, Chris Clark — Xcel’s president for Minnesota and the Dakotas — said that would bolster the utility’s goal of going carbon-free by 2050. Major investments outlined in the proposal filings would go toward the upgrade of the utility’s transmission and distribution lines as well as its wind farm in Courtenay, North Dakota, among an array of other projects.
“Our investments will deliver an even better product for our customers,” said Clark.
Xcel expects proceedings on its request to stretch into 2021, according to its filings with the PUC. In the meantime, it is asking for an interim rate hike of about 4 percent to be approved that would apply to its residential and commercial customers.
On Friday, Xcel also filed for its current rate plan to be extended through 2020 as an alternative. If that request is granted, Xcel wouldn’t ask for the proposed three-year rates to be taken up again for another year.
According to an Xcel spokesperson, the average monthly residential bill in Minnesota was about $85.66 in 2019.
Time to fall back? One company gets rid of clocks instead
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (MPR) — At 3M’s campus in Maplewood, the times, they aren’t a changing.
At least not like they used to.
For decades, a crew of nearly two dozen people fanned out across the 400-acre campus, working in 12-hour shifts for two weekends a year, to change all the clocks. They put in new batteries, too.
“We have over 1,000 clocks here on site, and twice a year they need to be adjusted, and traditionally we were looking at ways to make that more efficient, and we decided that we don’t need them,” said Tom Berg, a plant engineering supervisor.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, daylight saving time ends, which means most of us will turn clocks back one hour.
Five months ago, facilities staff at 3M started going around, room by room, taking down clocks, of practically every design and size.
They’re down to the final few.
Berg said the cost of the clocks averaged around $35,000 a year.
It takes bucketfuls of batteries to keep the them ticking.
Resetting them and other maintenance requires trips up and down ladders — trips that risk injury.
Some clocks will remain, in a few laboratories and fitness areas, for instance.
While there’s a certain charm to glancing at the clock, instead of checking your smart device, even the most ardent clock watchers concede they seem to be fading into the past, like pay phones, car window cranks and checkbooks.
Bob Tuerk has owned the repair shop House of Clocks for nearly 50 years. It’s just a few miles from 3M.
He said few companies are even making decent clocks any more. And satellite-based timekeeping, a key technology of the 21st century, has an accuracy that clock makers couldn’t have even dreamed of, he said.
“I would say you would have all the justice in the world to take ‘em down,” Tuerk said referring to 3M. He added keeping clocks that have to be adjusted is “like throwing money out the window.”
3M’s clocks aren’t going out the window, by the way. A few are being donated, and the rest recycled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.