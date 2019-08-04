Longtime ND Supreme Court clerk to retire
BISMARCK (FNS) — The North Dakota Supreme Court’s longtime clerk will retire at the end of the year, the court said Friday, Aug. 2.
Penny Miller has been in the position since 1992, making her the fourth clerk in the state’s history. She earned a law degree from the University of North Dakota in 1985 and worked as the communications director for the State Bar Association before being hired as chief deputy clerk of the Supreme Court in 1988.
The North Dakota Supreme Court is the highest court in the state system and hears appeals from lower court decisions.
The clerk serves in an administrative role with a wide range of duties, including supervising the process of preparing cases for justices to consider. Miller also supervises the bar admission and attorney licensing process.
Petra Mandigo Hulm, who currently works as the chief deputy clerk, will take over Miller’s position Jan. 1.
Toddler killed after stroller struck in northeast Minnesota crash
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. (FNS) — A toddler died from injuries he sustained after a stroller he was riding in got struck by a pickup driven by a man suspected of driving while intoxicated in Itasca Township on Thursday, Aug. 1.
Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Logan Klennert, 2, of Nashwauk.
Alexia Carrol, 16, of Nashwauk was pushing the stroller and was also significantly hurt in the crash. She was taken to a hospital in Duluth for treatment.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened 15 miles north of Nashwauk on Highway 65 at 1:17 p.m.
The girl was walking while pushing the stroller southbound on the right shoulder of the highway.
The crash report states that the pickup was also traveling southbound when it crossed onto the shoulder and hit the two pedestrians.
The pickup drove off from the crash scene immediately but was later pulled over by state trooper and Itasca County Sheriff’s deputies.
Jake Michael Place, 38, was arrested and taken to Itasca County Jail.
Place is being held at the jail for suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, hit and run, criminal vehicular operation and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
25-year-old identified in fatal train-pickup crash near Perham
PERHAM, Minn. (FNS) — The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the identify of the 25-year-old man who died after his pickup crashed into an oncoming BNSF train Thursday morning west of Perham, Minn.
Derick John Brehm of Vergas was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup when he struck the eastbound train at approximately 10:50 a.m. The crossing is controlled by a stop sign. Authorities say it is unclear as to why Brehm didn’t see or hear the train.
The crash happened at the intersection of County Highway 80 (Main Street) near R D Offutt Co., according to Rich Luth, a hobbyist who operates the Otter Tail Channel and monitors railroad traffic through Perham.
The truck appeared to be pushed east along the track, to the intersection of county highways 80 and 51 near Kenny’s Candy Co., according to eyewitnesses. That’s roughly a quarter of a mile.
The train is BNSF No. 3857, according to its identification on the engine.
Perham police and ambulance, as well as Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.
Six people killed in southeastern Minnesota crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FNS) — Six people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 90 between Eyota and Rochester early Friday morning, Aug. 2, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
Preliminary reports indicate a vehicle was going the wrong way in the westbound lanes when it struck another vehicle near mile post 223, east of Rochester, the patrol said.
A 2005 Chrysler Sebring and 2008 Ford Focus were involved in the crash. There were three occupants in each vehicle.
Investigators are trying to determine which vehicle was driving in the wrong direction.
The crash closed the westbound lanes between the Eyota and Hwy. 52 exits for about six hours. The road reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m.
