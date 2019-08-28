No complaints made through ND Legislature’s new anti-harassment policy
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota legislative leaders say they haven’t received complaints of workplace harassment since lawmakers created a new policy nearly a year ago in response to the #MeToo movement.
A legislative committee voted in September 2018 to update its anti-harassment policy after sexual misconduct allegations against entertainment and political figures elsewhere. The previous two-paragraph policy warned against sexual harassment but didn’t include a detailed reporting process.
The new policy covers not only sexual harassment but also harassment based on race, religion, age and other factors. It applies to lawmakers, legislative employees and third parties such as members of the media and lobbyists.
Under the policy, House and Senate leaders from both parties or their designees receive complaints before they’re referred to a five-member review panel for investigation. Penalties range from issuing an apology to having the violation referred for criminal prosecution.
Legislative leaders said Tuesday, Aug. 27, they hadn’t received any complaints under the policy. Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, a Dickinson Republican who was a member of the committee that crafted the rules, said they helped make people aware of inappropriate behavior.
“I didn’t think there was going to be a rash of complaints,” he said.
Fargo Democratic Sen. Kathy Hogan, who also helped craft the policy, said she didn’t receive any “informal” complaints of harassment issues during this year’s session. She credited the policy and new training that served as a “wake-up call.”
“I think there was a sensitivity to the issue that wasn’t there before,” she said. “I think sometimes people just were clueless about their behavior being inappropriate.”
But Hogan worried that people were still afraid to report incidents, and she said the policy may need to be reviewed now that a separate ethics commission has been established.
“Until we get an actual, real complaint, it’s hard to evaluate the effectiveness of the process,” she said.
Gonvick woman faces charges of vehicular homicide
GONVICK, Minn. (FNS) — A woman, whose driver’s license has been revoked since 2016, is facing two counts of criminal vehicular homicide after deputies said a body was found outside a rural Gonvick home on Friday, Aug. 23.
According to a criminal complaint, Beth Rose Windus, 47, is responsible for 51-year-old Jonathon Neil Sundquist’s death. Deputies said he was found in a pool of his own blood with injuries to his head.
Windus told investigators she and Sundquist, who lived together and were in a relationship, had been arguing Friday before his death, according to a court document. When Windus got home from work around 5 p.m., Sundquist was angry she had not cooked dinner, according to the complaint, which indicated he began drinking a few hours later and the pair went out to eat after he calmed down.
The couple began to fight again, so they took their food to go and bought beer to take home, according to investigators. Windus said she drank a beer while they drove around and they stopped at a bar before heading home.
Sundquist got out of the truck in the driveway of their home, 29631 420th Ave. S.E., and Windus allegedly heard and felt a “thump, thump” as she backed up, the complaint said. She told investigators she saw Sundquist on the ground not moving and left the driveway “a little pissed off.”
Windus, who was on probation for previously driving while impaired, had a blood alcohol content of .16, twice the legal limit allowed to drive, when investigators interviewed her later that night, the complaint said. She was prohibited from drinking or entering bars as a term of her probation.
She drove to a friend’s house and reportedly arrived just after midnight and appeared frightened. She told her friend she’d done something bad and asked the woman to go to her home, according to the complaint. Windus stayed at her friend’s home with the woman’s children.
The woman called 911 when she saw Sundquist in the driveway in a pool of blood and moaning. Upon arrival, first responders unsuccessfully performed CPR on Sundquist, who died just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the complaint.
Deputies said Sundquist had been bleeding from his nose and head and had injuries on the right side of his face. Tire tracks in the grass and gravel indicated a vehicle had rapidly accelerated, according to investigators. Drag marks, possibly caused by Sundquist’s cowboy boots, led back to the body, the complaint said.
During an interview on Monday, Aug. 26, at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center, Windus acknowledged she had been drinking and caused Sundquist’s death, the complaint said.
Windus appeared in Polk County Court on Tuesday morning and is being held without bond. She could spend up to 30 years in prison if convicted on both charges.
Gonvick is about 50 miles northwest of Bemidji.
How much does an air ambulance ride cost? Minn. lawmakers want the answer
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Minnesotans that break a leg while skiing, go into labor or get into a bad car crash can expect to see emergency air transport become a more central part of their health care experience in rural areas as hospitals consolidate or close.
And state lawmakers are hoping to shed light on the prices for those rides, which can exceed $10,000 in some cases.
Rep. John Huot, D-Rosemount, said he wants the air ambulance companies to be transparent about their prices to avoid price-gouging patients. On Tuesday, Aug. 27, he held a meeting with fellow lawmakers and air ambulance executives to assess what it would mean for them to make public some of their pricing information.
A former Life Link employee, Huot said he’d heard from Minnesotans who’d been stuck with surprise bills they couldn’t afford and wanted to address the issue in the Legislature before it becomes more common.
“Some of these people have their lives changed within seconds and then they get a bill like this,” Huot said. “So I’m hoping to help with that. Not make it worse.”
Huot filed a bill on the final day of the 2019 legislative session aimed at requiring the companies to share their pricing information. But with more than five months before lawmakers return to St. Paul for the 2020 session, Huot said he wanted to meet with stakeholders to revise the bill so that it reflects input from the industry, insurers, patients and medical experts. Federal law bars states from regulating prices for any air carrier, including medical air services. But it doesn’t prevent them from posting their prices.
“Government intervention is going to happen whether or not we like it as an industry,” Life Link III Vice President of Operations Lee McCammon said, noting that a move toward price transparency could be a “slippery slope.” “There has to be a better understanding of why we charge what we charge.”
McCammon and officials representing other air ambulance companies said they worked with patients to avoid surprise bills and often ate the cost of services that insurance companies refused to cover if people couldn’t afford them. The real issue, they said, was with insurance companies denying claims for emergency air ambulance services saying they weren’t pre-authorized or weren’t necessary after a patient is transported and treated.
At the federal level, lawmakers are considering applying a cap to out-of-network rates charged by air ambulance companies. Industry officials have said the low reimbursement rates from Medicare and Medicaid force companies to shift higher charges to private patients to make up the difference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.