City council votes to allow Minot bars to stay open until 2 a.m.
MINOT, N.D. (FNS) — The Minot City Council voted 4-3 to allow bars to remain open the extra hour after hearing from a few establishment operators. The bar hour provision was attached to an ordinance change allowing Thanksgiving on-sale alcohol, which the council passed two weeks ago on first reading. The council voted on the amendments on second reading to give final passage Monday, Nov. 18.
Jon Lakoduk with The Tap Room and Saul’s said some of his customers have requested a 2 a.m. closing because they live nontraditional lives. People such as nurses, servicemen and servicewomen and restaurant industry workers don’t always work hours that fit with a 1 a.m. bar closing, he said.
“When they get their closing duties done, they don’t even have time to maybe unwind and relax, decompress a little bit before they go home,” he said. “I think we need to talk about the people that have the nontraditional lives — where they’re not getting off until midnight or 11 o’clock at night.
“I would support the freedom of the business owner to decide whether they want to be open until 2 a.m. If they don’t want to be open until 2 a.m., they sure don’t have to be,” added Lakoduk, who noted he closes his business at 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday if there’s no customers.
North Dakota oil production nearly holds after August record
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota oil production in September nearly held to record levels set in August, according to a new report.
The North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources report released Tuesday, Oct. 9, said the state produced a daily average of 1.44 million barrels of oil, slightly down from the August’s all-time record of 1.48 million barrels. About 96 percent of the production came in western North Dakota’s Bakken and Three Forks formations.
Producers captured 2.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in September, also a step down from August’s record of 3 billion cubic feet.
Lynn Helms, the department’s director, said September’s results were “better than anticipated” based on weather-related road closures that likely curbed production during the month. Helms said he expected a drop in production three times more severe.
Meanwhile, companies continue to burn off much of the gas generated during oil production. Companies flared 18 percent of all gas during oil production, well above the North Dakota Industrial Commission’s goal to flare only 12 percent.
Helms said he hopes new processing plants will help the industry reach the goals by the end of January 2020.
A record 16,099 wells were producing in September, up more than 100 since the month before. The report also said 55 drill rigs were operating in North Dakota as of Tuesday.
Four airlines bid for route at Thief River Falls Airport
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (FNS) – Three airlines have submitted proposals to the United States Department of Transportation to provide Essential Air Service from Thief River Falls Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, in addition to Boutique Air, which has the current contract for the route.
The other airlines making bids for the route are Denver Air Connection, Air Choice One and Southern Airways Express LLC.
The additional bidders come at a time when Boutique Air has had recent difficulty with the cancellation of flights. According to Thief River Falls Airport manager Joe Hedrick, Boutique canceled 21 flights of a scheduled 186 in October. In August, 17 flights were canceled.
Despite its recent problems with cancellations, Hedrick said he would feel OK with Boutique being reselected for another two-year EAS contract.
San Francisco-based Boutique’s bid for a new term, which would begin June 1, is to offer 18 weekly round trip flights to Minneapolis. Englewood, Colorado-based Denver Air Connection, a subsidiary of Key Lime Air, has proposed to make 12 round trip flights per week.
Air Choice One, based in St. Louis, Mo., put in a bid for two- and four-year contracts with the DOT, at either 12 or 18 round trip flights per week.Southern Airways Express LLC is based in Mississippi. That airline has also proposed two- and four-year contracts at either 18 or 21 round trip flights per week.
Minn. lawmakers tap Colorado officials to make the case for recreational marijuana
ST. PAUL (FNS) — State lawmakers aiming to legalize marijuana in Minnesota are bringing new allies into talks about passing a plan in 2020: skeptics-turned-supporters of Colorado’s legalization efforts.
House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, brought a former Colorado district attorney and former Denver city attorney to speak with lawmakers, law enforcement officials and reporters about their experience implementing recreational marijuana laws.
The move comes as Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz again prepare to bring legislation aimed at making the drug available for recreational use in Minnesota. Efforts to legalize, decriminalize and form a task force to study marijuana failed earlier this year in the Legislature.
And with the divided government again slated for the 2020 legislative session, Democrats will come up against the same wall of opposition in the Minnesota Senate.
Republicans control that chamber and have committed to opposing efforts to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, on Tuesday tweeted that Republicans would instead focus on jobs, health care and education access in 2020.
But that didn’t deter three-term Boulder County District Attorney Stanley Garnett and former Denver City Attorney Doug Friednash from stumping for legalization and sharing their advice for rolling out a framework free of some of Colorado’s early mistakes. Both work for a Denver law firm that specializes in cannabis and industrial hemp.
“If you could wave a magic wand and say nobody’s ever going to use marijuana, that might be a great thing to do, but the reality is that marijuana is here,” Garnett said. “What changed my mind is, as a prosecutor, you learn to be very practical — what works, what doesn’t work — what clearly didn’t work was criminally prosecuting possession, use and sale of marijuana.”
Garnett and Friednash said they both opposed proposal when it came up for a vote and passed as a constitutional amendment in 2014. They were set to join lawmakers at a public meeting on legalization Tuesday evening in Woodbury.
The pair advised Minnesota lawmakers to meet with agency heads early as the legislation like would affect every area of state government and could take more than a year to put in place. Walz over the summer said he’d asked department heads to get ready for the law’s passage.
Garnett and Friednash also urged Minnesota lawmakers to mind flaws Colorado and other states experienced in rolling out their laws.
Among the problems they mentioned were not requiring child-resistant packaging for marijuana edibles, allowing too many plants to be grown per caregiver and not authorizing enough funding for law enforcement officials tackling black market operations.
Ellison asks FTC to ban employers’ non-compete clauses
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is leading a group of 19 state attorneys general encouraging the Federal Trade Commission to bar non-compete clauses in employee contracts.
Non-compete clauses are added to contracts to prevent workers from seeking employment in other companies within the same industry.
In a Friday, Nov. 15, letter to the FTC, the attorneys general say these clauses deprive workers of “their freedom to use their labors as they choose.”
The letter requests the FTC to classify non-compete clauses as an “unfair method of competition.”
The letter says non-compete clauses only benefit employers, inhibiting innovation and potentially driving up consumer costs by making it more difficult to hire from within an industry.
“Non-compete clauses are another way the economy is stacked against people just trying to afford their lives — especially low-income workers,” Ellison said in an announcement of the letter. “There’s no good reason a barista, home-health aide, or a sandwich-maker shouldn’t be able to change jobs and employers whenever it makes sense for them to.”
Currently, about one in five American workers is bound by a non-compete clause. Many states have laws prohibiting non-compete agreements entirely, including California, Washington, Massachusetts and Maryland. Minnesota has no laws against these agreements.
The letter is a follow-up to a comment submitted in July, which was an endorsement of a petition signed by various workers’ rights advocates from last spring.
Minneapolis labor and employment attorney Craig Trepanier said non-compete agreements are meant to protect an employer’s confidential information, trade secrets and customer relationships. But he said when they are overreaching, they can be problematic — especially in low-skill or low-wage jobs where workers are unlikely to have access to trade secrets.
“If not used appropriately, they can certainly make it very difficult for workers to better their working conditions, improve their wages, move on in their career,” Trepanier said.
Non-compete agreements have drawn past controversy. Jimmy John’s dropped non-compete clauses from employment contracts in 2016 following an investigation by the New York attorney general.
“Non-compete agreements for low-wage workers are unconscionable,” said then-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in a 2016 statement. “They limit mobility and opportunity for vulnerable workers and bully them into staying with the threat of being sued. Companies should stop using these agreements for minimum wage employees.”
Also signing the letter are attorneys general of California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
