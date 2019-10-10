370 drivers cited in ND distracted driving enforcement campaign
BISMARCK (FNS) — A September campaign to curb distracted driving has resulted in 370 citations handed out to drivers in North Dakota.
State officials attributed the extra citations to added patrols for distracted driving. Of the citations:
• 164 for distracted driving
• 70 for other traffic citations like equipment violations and disobeying traffic signals
• 73 for speeding
• 14 for suspended/revoked driver's license
• 17 for being an uninsured motorist
• Four drug-related arrests
• Nine for not wearing a seat belt
The campaign was part of North Dakota's Vision Zero started Jan.18, 2018, with the help of Governor Doug Burgum, The North Dakota Department of Transportation, North Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Department of Health.
The goal of the initiative is to establish a culture where motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries are recognized as preventable.
Anyone interested in learning more about traffic safety initiatives can visit VisionZero.nd.gov.
ND state auditor to announce re-election bid
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota state Auditor Josh Gallion says he will seek a second four-year term in 2020.
Gallion, a Republican, will officially launch his re-election bid Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Republican Party headquarters both in Bismarck and Fargo.
The Air Force veteran broke onto the political scene in 2016 and has occasionally clashed with fellow Republicans in the Legislature and the governor’s office.
Lawmakers passed a measure in April that restricts the state auditor from launching certain audits without the approval of the Legislature. After Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill into law, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued a decision in June stating it was likely unconstitutional.
The state auditor is responsible for scrutinizing the finances of state agencies and the public university system. North Dakota is one of 24 states where voters elect the state auditor.
Bismarck man enters Alford plea, gets probation
BISMARCK (FNS) — A Bismarck man will spend three years on probation on charges accusing him of assaulting two women, barricading himself in a home and leading law officers on a chase from Mandan to Bismarck, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Tjaden Smith, 20, in April was accused of assaulting two women in Mandan and threatening to kill a man. He fled to a Bismarck home and surrendered after a six-hour standoff, according to authorities.
Smith entered Alford pleas Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Morton County on charges of terrorizing, aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault. He is scheduled for a change of plea on reckless endangerment and fleeing charges in Burleigh County on Thursday.
Death reported in semi vs. car crash in northern Minnesota
HEWITT, Minn. (FNS) — First responders were called to a crash between a semi-tractor trailer and a car at 10:39 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the intersection of County Road 210 and U.S. Hwy 71 in Hewitt, about 45 miles west of Brainerd.
Early reports from Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol are that one person was killed, and three others received non-life threatening injuries. No names were yet released.
More information will be posted when available.
Woman stabbed while shielding children from attacker in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FNS) — A 24-year-old woman suffered stab wounds in a seemingly random attack Tuesday, Oct. 8, as she led a group of children from a park to a nearby school.
The incident happened at about 3 p.m. near Folwell Elementary School in southwest Rochester. A man, later apprehended by police, crossed a street, approached and attacked the group, including the woman and a "small number" of children.
The woman, who is not a Rochester Public Schools staff member, protected the children and took the brunt of the assault. She was stabbed one time in the back with an undetermined object.
The woman told police she saw the attacker walking on the other side of the street acting strangely.
The suspect later crossed the street to follow the woman and children. The woman put herself between the man and the children. That’s when the man came up behind her and stabbed her.
Folwell school was under lockdown for about 20 minutes while police searched for the suspect.
David Daniel Galvan, 28, who fled on foot, was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. without incident. Officers found a pair of long, pointed scissors in his waistband. The woman positively identified him as her attacker.
Galvan is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, and will likely be arraigned on Thursday.
Red Lake man pleads guilty to murder charge
BEMIDJI (FNS) — A 39-year-old Red Lake man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Oct. 8, to second-degree murder.
“Domestic violence is one of the biggest challenges facing our tribal communities and Native American women, in particular, experience this type of violence at a disproportionately high rate. During the month of October, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we honor the survivors of domestic violence and recommit our efforts to bring perpetrators like Mr. Kingbird to justice,” U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said in a release.
The case originated Jan. 6 when Jeremiah Kingbird and his wife, the victim, were driving home to Ponemah "following a night of drinking," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office's release. An argument broke out between the two, and Kingbird struck the victim while he was driving. He "used his hand to strangle her and then left her on the road near Highway 1 and Old Ponemah Road in Redby," the release said.
Law enforcement later found the victim lying face down in the snow with severe injuries to her head and neck. She was having trouble breathing. Emergency personnel took the victim to the hospital in Red Lake, but she died. Law enforcement officials found blood on the front passenger window of the vehicle, the release said.
One dies in central Minn. crash
HEWITT, Minn. (FNS) — One person died following a collision between two vehicles Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the intersection of Hwy 210 and 71 in Hewitt.
A driver and passenger from Fergus Falls were in a Toyota Scion traveling eastbound on Highway 210 and collided with an Audi A6 traveling northbound on Highway 71. A 36-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl, both from Bertha, were in the Audi, according to a state patrol crash report.
Early reports from Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol are that one person was killed, and three others received injuries that were not life-threatening.
The state patrol report said names of those involved would be released Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.