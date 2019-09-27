UND business college to be named for $20 million donors
BISMARCK (FNS) — The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education has voted to name the University of North Dakota College of Business and Public Administration after donors Werner and Colleen Nistler.
The couple have donated the lead gift of $20 million toward the construction of a new CoBPA on the UND campus. The CoBPA will be named the Nistler College of Business & Public Administration.
Werner Nistler earned an accounting degree from UND in 1968. He is the founder and chairman of Touchmark, which owns 14 full-service senior living communities in 10 states and one Canadian province. Colleen Nistler is the vice chairperson. The company is based in Oregon.
The Nistlers also have owned medical records processing companies along with several other businesses.
The new building is planned for the corner of University Avenue and Centennial Drive. It will be connected by skywalks to the Chester Fritz Library and Merrifield Hall. The UNDAAF is conducting a campaign to raise $50 million in private donations for the $70 million project. The university hopes to break ground next fall.
Werner Nistler grew up on a farm near Golva and in Beach.
Head-on crash kills Minot woman, injures 2
SAWYER, N.D. (FNS) — A 55-year-old Minot woman was killed Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 25, in a head-on collision on Highway 52 about a mile and a half east of Sawyer, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.
Kristina Kraft was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry westbound from Velva to Minot when an eastbound vehicle was stopped waiting to turn left onto a gravel road, the Highway Patrol said. Another eastbound vehicle, driven by 85-year-old Reuben Davis of Kinston, North Carolina, swerved into the westbound lane to avoid the turning vehicle and his 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche struck the Camry.
Kraft died at the scene. Davis and his passenger, 71-year-old Merle Davis of Wilson, N.C., were injured.
All involved in the crash were wearing seat belt and airbags deployed in both vehicles, the Highway Patrol said.
ND agency says proposed rule changes food stamp eligibility
BISMARCK (FNS) — A North Dakota state agency estimated Thursday, Sept. 26, that about 15 percent of households would lose eligibility for food stamp benefits under a proposed federal rule.
The Department of Human Services said the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s move to limit “categorical eligibility” would hit just under 3,500 households in North Dakota. The figures were slightly below those reported by the policy research firm Mathematica earlier this month.
The state of North Dakota expanded categorical eligibility, which allows people to be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program when they qualify for other government benefits, to a broader range of qualifying low-income households in 2000, according to DHS spokeswoman LuWanna Lawrence.
The DHS statement didn’t explicitly say whether the agency opposed the rule change. The USDA has said it was meant to close what it called a “loophole” that has allowed people to receive SNAP benefits “when they clearly don’t need it.”
Mathematica’s report showed North Dakota and Minnesota would be among the hardest hit by the USDA proposal. The commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services told federal officials she opposed the proposed rule earlier this month.
At least one dead in Otter Tail County crash
DEER CREEK, Minn. (FNS) — At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 25, at the intersection of highways 210 and 73 southeast of Deer Creek in central Minnesota.
A Toyota Camry was traveling west on Highway 210 and a Lincoln MKX was traveling south on County Road 73 about 1:35 p.m. when it ran a stop sign and was T-boned by the Toyota Camry, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.
The driver of the Lincoln was a 92-year-old male and his passenger was an 87-year-old female. The driver of the Toyota was a 27-year-old female and her passenger was a 31-year-old male, according to a preliminary State Patrol report.
The report did not specify the extent of injuries or condition, beyond classifying the crash as a fatal, for the occupants involved.
Airbags were deployed in both vehicles, the report said.
Walz names new Seventh District judge
MOORHEAD, Minn. (FNS) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Jade Rosenfeldt as a new judge in the state’s Seventh Judicial District, the governor’s office said Thursday, Sept. 26.
“Jade Rosenfeldt demonstrates a remarkable range of experience in the legal field, and she is well-prepared to take on this judgeship,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a news release.
The appointment fills a newly created judgeship that went into effect July 1. Rosenfeldt will be based in Clay County.
Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District consists of Becker, Benton, Clay, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd and Wadena counties.
Rosenfeldt graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Concordia College and graduated from the University of North Dakota Law School. She was recently a lawyer with Vogel Law Firm and has worked on criminal and family cases in state and federal courts in Minnesota and North Dakota.
