ND man gets life for role in murder on Spirit Lake reservation
FARGO — After four years, a heartbreaking chapter in the lives of Amanda Stach Engst’s family came to a close Monday, Oct. 21, when a federal judge ruled that a man involved in her killing will spend the rest of his life in prison.
“We’ve been waiting four years for this day,” said Denise Stevenson, Engst’s mother, in a statement she gave in court before Judge Peter Welte handed down his sentence.
Billy Joe Herman, 40, of Warwick, N.D., appeared Monday morning at the federal courthouse in downtown Fargo to continue a sentencing hearing that began Friday, Oct. 18. In April, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with Engst’s death in October 2015.
Engst’s sisters, Kim Storbakken and Brianna Stach, gave victim impact statements along with their mother before the sentencing.
“I was sad and heartbroken,” Storbakken said of the day she learned of Engst’s death, adding that her family and friends will never be the same again.
Stach said her “world came crashing down” when she heard about Engst’s death and that she has been in therapy to deal with the grief.
Stach, Storbakken and Stevenson, along with one of Engst’s cousins who also gave a statement, asked Welte to give Herman the life sentence.
“I pray that he receives the maximum penalty,” Stach said. “But in my heart, that’ll never be enough.”
Engst’s killing took place on the Spirit Lake Reservation in northeast North Dakota. Prosecutors called it unprovoked and horrific.
They said Herman strangled Engst and assaulted her on Oct. 12, 2015, before putting her in the trunk of her car with the help of his then wife, now known as Crystal Johnson. Herman then drove to a bridge, beat Engst once more with a shovel before wrapping her body in a tarp and tying it with cinder blocks, and then dumping the body in the Sheyenne River, according to the prosecution.
Engst’s body was found on Feb. 4, 2016. Johnson is serving 20 years in prison for her role in the murder.
Herman spoke prior to sentencing and apologized for his actions. He acknowledged he, Johnson and Engst were using meth a lot during the weeks before and leading up to the incident.
“Drugs and alcohol play a big part, especially meth,” Herman said.
Herman also addressed information from Friday’s hearing that suggested he was not a member of the Sons of Silence, but an enforcer for the outlaw motorcycle gang. He said he “wouldn’t be a member of a group like that.”
“She didn’t deserve what happened to her,” Herman said of Engst. “I’m so very sorry from the bottom of my heart.”
As he handed down the sentence, Welte said he agreed with the prosecution and said the killing was “unprovoked” and “a continued attack.” He disagreed with the defense’s notion that the murder was impulsive, pointing to the fact the car was loaded with a shovel, tarp, cords and two cinder blocks.
“This level of preparation ... shows some planning,” Welte said.
ND senators co-sponsor proposal to ban abortion on fetuses with Down syndrome
WASHINGTON (FNS) — U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer have declared their support for a bill that would make it illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion being sought because the fetus has Down syndrome, according to a news release.
Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., proposed the bill, which received backing from 13 Republican colleagues in the Senate. There is also a companion bill that was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The release cites a 2012 study, which found that over two-thirds of fetuses diagnosed with Down syndrome are aborted in the U.S. Cramer and Hoeven, both North Dakota Republicans, said people with Down syndrome are valuable members of society and deserve a chance at life.
“Six thousand babies with Down syndrome are born every year,” Cramer said. “Each of them is a human being who deserves the right to life and the opportunity to make a difference in this world.”
The proposal would impose a fine or prison sentence of up to five years on doctors in violation of the law and would pull federal funding from the performing clinics. The bill would not penalize the expectant mother in any way, according to the release.
TC Energy reports oil spill in northwest ND
EDINBURG, N.D. (FNS) — TC Energy has reported an oil spill in the rural Edinburg area, about 30 miles northwest of Grafton.
According to the Walsh County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. State and local officials have been notified. The natural gas company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, TC Energy, was to arrive on the scene to begin the cleanup process in the afternoon. There is no word yet on how much was spilled.
According to Walsh County Emergency Manager Brent Nelson, a limited amount of oil was visible above the ground. TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada, will do the assessments, remove the visible oil and the affected soil if needed to get to the problem in the pipeline.
The roads around the spill area were closed to assist with the cleanup. Walsh County Sheriff Ronald J. Jurgens asks the public to avoid the area so the cleanup process can proceed.
Semi driver killed in rollover in Williams County
TRENTON, N.D. (FNS) — A semi truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 29, in western North Dakota’s Williams County.
The Freightliner, pulling a belly dump trailer, was traveling eastbound on 39th Lane Northwest about five miles southwest of Trenton when it ran off the roadway into the south ditch and rolled. The 57-year-old male driver, of Trenton, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
The condition of the gravel road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
ACT scores for Minnesota, Dakotas show its all in the numbers
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Minnesota again posted strong scores on the ACT, but thousands of students skipped the college-admissions test after the state stopped covering the fee.
The state’s 2019 high school graduating class posted an average composite score of 21.4 out of a possible 36, the testing nonprofit announced Wednesday.
That’s slightly higher than the 2018 class and tops among the 17 states where almost everyone participates. Many states’ ACT scores beat Minnesota’s average, but none of those have participation rates above 80 percent.
One of those was South Dakota, at 21.6, but only 3 out of 4 eligible students took the test.
Just 95 percent of the Minnesota’s 2019 high school graduates took the ACT, down from 99-100 percent each of the previous three years.
North Dakota had a 96 percent participation rate with an overall composite score of 19.9, 36th overall among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
By score, South Dakota ranked 21st and Minnesota 23rd.
By discipline, North Dakota ranked 39th in percent meeting English benchmark (52), reading 39th (38), math tied-33rd (34).
South Dakota: English (22nd, 66), reading (tied 21st, 52), math (tied 21st, 47), science (tied-21st, 45).
Minnesota: English (27th, 61), reading (26th, 48), math (tied 21st, 47), (23rd, 42).
The national averages are English 59, reading 45, math 39 and science 36.
Minnesota in 2015 began requiring schools to offer the ACT during the school day, with the state covering the exam fees. That lowered the average score, but virtually every 2016 graduate took the test as a high school junior, compared to 78 percent for the 2015 class.
Starting in 2018, however, lawmakers stopped reimbursing schools for in-school exams taken by higher-income students. They argued there’s too much testing in school and that some students either take the test on their own or have no interest. Now, more are opting out.
Some Minnesota school districts, including St. Paul, choose to cover the in-school ACT fees for students who are not reimbursed by the state.
Dennis Olson, Minnesota higher education commissioner, said the state has had “great success” making the ACT mandatory and he wants to see every high schooler take the test.
“I think students should be as well prepared for any potential option in front of them possible. That means having an ACT score on file,” he said.
Nationally, the share of graduates who take the ACT has been dropping steadily, to 52 percent this year from 64 percent in 2016.
Forum News Service contributed to this report.
Stillwater school board violated open meeting law, state says
STILLWATER, Minn. (FNS) — Stillwater Area Public Schools violated the state’s open meeting law, the state said in an advisory opinion issued Oct. 24.
The opinion was requested by a resident based on a complaint that a quorum of the District 834 School Board was present at a Finance and Operations Working Group meeting on Aug. 29. A quorum in this case consists of four members. Though the working group regularly includes three school board members, a fourth in attendance means the meeting qualified as a school board meeting and, under state statute, should have been posted as such for the public.
Had the quorum at the Aug. 29 meeting agreed to take action on an issue, it would have bound the seven-member school board, the opinion says.
The resident provided a video and a transcript of the meeting to the advisory commissioner. These depict the fourth school board member engaging in a discussion with the committee members, the opinion says.
Victim of Madison house fire identified
MADISON, Minn. (FNS) — The man who was found dead at the scene of a west central Minnesota house fire Oct. 23 in Madison has been identified as Kenneth Allan Muehlbauer, age 62, of Madison, according to the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
He was a resident of the house. A woman who also lived at the residence was treated for symptoms of smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
