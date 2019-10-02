Man arrested after overnight stabbing in Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (FNS) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an overnight stabbing death, according to the Williston police.
Police were called to the 1700 block of 14th Avenue West around midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 1, for a report of a stabbing, according to a news release from the Williston Police Department. A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, the Williston Herald reported.
Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr., 25, was arrested on outstanding warrants at the scene and additional charges are pending, according to Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks with the Williston police.
Hendricks said the investigation is still ongoing and there is still a heavy police presence in the area. She said police do not believe there is any danger to the public.
The name of the man who was stabbed has not been released.
Southwest ND sees first snow of the season
MARMARTH, N.D. (FNS) — As if Mother Nature knew October was coming, the turn of the calendar turned the weather just as fast.
About an inch of snow fell in the Marmarth area in southwestern North Dakota Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, as seen in views of the North Dakota Department of Transportation weather cameras.
Around 2 p.m., the temperature in Marmarth was 35 degrees.
This comes after a heat wave of sorts next door in Minnesota on Monday.
Some places in Minnesota, including Minneapolis and Rochester, spiked to 86 degrees. However, around 2 p.m. Tuesday, temperatures in Minneapolis were more seasonal in the mid 50s.
Juveniles in stolen ambulance arrested after police pursuit
RED LAKE, Minn. (FNS) — Two juveniles were arrested Sunday after an ambulance was stolen from the Red Lake Hospital.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the stolen ambulance at 1:18 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after, a deputy located the ambulance traveling on Irvine Avenue (County Road 15) at Grange Road (County Road 22) in Northern Township. Deputies tried to stop the ambulance, but it accelerated.
A deputy and a Bemidji Police officer used “tire deflation devices” to disable the ambulance north of U.S. Highway 71 on Irvine Avenue.
The release did not specify how long the pursuit lasted or what speeds the ambulance reached before it was disabled. A representative from the sheriff’s office could not be reached for additional comment.
Search party locates missing elderly woman in Beltrami County
TENSTRIKE, Minn. (FNS) — A search party located an elderly woman Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, after she had been missing all night in near-freezing temperatures.
The 81-year-old woman was reported missing in Hagali Township, approximately 19 miles northeast of Bemidji, around 9 p.m. by a family member who said the woman suffers from "a dementia-related illness."
The woman had been alone for roughly 10 minutes when she wandered off, authorities said. The family and neighbors searched for roughly an hour before reporting the woman missing.
The initial search team, which included a K-9 unit, searched for roughly two hours but was unable to find the woman. A larger search team of various agencies was then assembled and utilitized a forward-looking, infrared-equipped drone, but air support was not available due to the inclement weather, the release said.
At approximately 7:40 a.m. Tuesday a neighbor found the woman roughly a mile and a half from where she went missing. She had fallen into a wooded ravine and was unable to get out.
The woman was "alert and talkative and treated for hypothermia," authorities said. She was transported by ambulance to Sanford Bemidji.
Overnight temperatures were about 35 degrees in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Man fatally shoots himself while on way to Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (FNS) – A Benson man, reportedly on his way Monday night to the Swift County Jail to turn himself in for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, shot and killed himself while en route.
According to a news release from the Swift County Sheriff’s Office, Bernard Drivdahl, 62, was a passenger in a vehicle on his way to the jail to turn himself in on a warrant from the Department of Corrections.
At around 8 p.m. Monday, the female driver called 911 to report that Drivdahl had shot himself with a handgun.
When law enforcement arrived at the scene, locating the vehicle along U.S. Highway 12 about two miles east of Benson, they found Drivdahl dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
The driver indicated she did not have any knowledge that Drivdahl had a handgun, according to the news release from Sheriff John Holtz.
The driver was not injured but she was transported to the Swift County-Benson Hospital.
The incident is still under investigation.
According to court records, Drivdahl has a long criminal history dating back to 1990 and includes convictions for arson, burglary, domestic assault and drinking-and-driving related charges.
