ND Highway Patrol seeks owner of vehicle related to fatal motorcycle crash
BISMARCK (FNS) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol is looking for a dark-colored dually pickup.
It is believed the driver of the vehicle may have information relating to a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Sept. 8 in McKenzie County. The crash occurred on Highway 85 south of Grassy Butte at mile marker 111.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the North Dakota Highway Patrol at 701-328-2467 or ndhpwest@nd.gov.
Bismarck woman scammed out of $98K
BISMARCK (FNS) — A Bismarck woman is out $98,000 after responding to a scam caller who said his company had deposited too much money into her account, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
The woman, 78, reported to police on Thursday that she overnighted cash to the fake company several times, Bismarck Police Officer Lynn Wanner said.
The caller told the woman there was a mistake with deposits made into her account and asked her to correct the mistakes by sending money. The woman over the course of a month withdrew amounts of $15,000 to $19,000 and sent cash with next-day delivery, Wanner said.
Investigations into such incidents are difficult, Wanner said, because "there’s nothing that can be tracked, no way to know who even picked it up."
TSA officials in Bismarck seize gun found in carry-on luggage
(FNS) Transportation Security Administration officers at the Bismarck Airport on Thursday, Sept. 12, briefly seized a loaded handgun found in a Bismarck man’s carry-on luggage as he was about to board a flight to Chicago.
Officials found the holstered gun about 4:45 a.m. when the man’s luggage passed through X-ray equipment, Bismarck Police Officer Lynn Wanner said. The Smith and Wesson Bodyguard 380, a small handgun, was later turned over to his spouse.
The 49-year-old man, who holds a concealed carry permit, was allowed to proceed on his flight, Wanner said. No charges were filed.
Motorcyclist dies in crash north of Mora
MORA, Minn. (FNS) — A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed following a two-vehicle crash at 4:58 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, on Highway 65, north of Mora, which is about 52 miles northeast of St. Cloud.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Nissan Quest driven by Martha Bush, 58, Mora, was traveling north on Highway 65 and turning left onto Ninth Street North when it collided with a Honda motorcycle traveling south on Highway 65.
Bush and the motorcyclist, Kevin Timothy Baehr, 40, Mora, were taken to First Light Hospital in Mora. Bush suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening. The state patrol reported Baehr, who was not wearing a helmet, died. The road conditions were wet when the crash occurred.
