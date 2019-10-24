Small hydraulic oil spill leaves sheen on Missouri River
MANDAN, N.D. (FNS) — A mechanical failure Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, on a backhoe at Montana-Dakota Utilities’ Heskett Station north of Mandan led to a small hydraulic oil spill that caused a sheen on the Missouri River, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
MDU estimates that 1 gallon leaked from the excavator, which was performing dredging work to clear out sediment in a small channel where the water intake is for the power plant. Spokesman Mark Hanson said it appears a hydraulic seal was leaking.
The company has isolated the channel with booms, which are floating devices attached to netting. Booms help prevent oil from migrating in water, said Bill Suess, manager of the state Department of Environmental Quality’s spill investigation program.
Hanson said Marathon Petroleum, which operates the nearby oil refinery, helped out by placing its own booms along the riverbank as a precautionary measure.
Suess does not anticipate any lasting environmental impacts from the spill. The Missouri River is flowing quickly right now, which, he said, should help dissipate any oil in the river.
Lake Sakakawea in decline as outflow exceeds inflow
RIVERDALE, N.D. (FNS) — More and more shoreline is being exposed all along Lake Sakakawea as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the agency charged with managing the reservoirs on the Missouri River Basin, continues to prepare the reservoir for runoff next spring, the Minot Daily News reported.
Releases through the power plant and operating tunnels at Garrison Dam have been 48,000 cubic feet per second for several days and are slated to continue at that rate into November. Lake Sakakawea stood at 1,843.82 feet Tuesday, Oct. 22. According to the Corps, outflow from Garrison Dam, which backs up Lake Sakakawea, was 48,300 cfs Tuesday with inflow measured at 29,000 cfs. Lake Sakakawea has been dropping approximately one-tenth of a foot per day.
Given the current conditions, Sakakawea is expected to drop to 1,842.6 feet by Oct. 31. The annual goal for the reservoir is to be at 1,837.5 at the end of each February. Corps’ projections have Lake Sakakawea dropping to 1,839.5 feet by the end of November with the expectation of reaching the February mark.
All three upper Missouri River reservoirs have seen very high amounts of water pass through them this year. Runoff for the entire system, spring snowmelt and rainfall this summer and fall, has been calculated at 61.0 million acre feet. If realized, that would equal the highest runoff in the history of the system.
State senator refuses to cede position after controversial Ilhan Omar post
BISMARCK (FNS) — Embattled State Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, said Wednesday, Oct. 23, he will not resign his position as interim president pro tempore after he received backlash from the public and his own party for calling U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a terrorist and posting a mislabeled photo of her on his Facebook page.
Larsen apologized in an op-ed for “spreading fake news” and said he will more carefully vet material he posts to social media, but he would not apologize to Omar, who he believes “is grossly sympathetic to the cause of certain religious extremists.”
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said Tuesday that Larsen should issue a public apology and resign his leadership position.
Wardner said Wednesday that Larsen’s apology was insufficient and maintained that Larsen should step down from his elevated position.
“I appreciate that he’s admitted to (spreading false information), but he still needs to apologize to the individual,” Wardner said.
Wardner did not rule out the possibility of further disciplinary action against Larsen and said the Senate could vote to completely expel him, although he noted that situations “just as bad or worse” have not led to expulsion. Wardner also mentioned that he wasn’t sure why news of Larsen’s posts had “blown up so much.”
Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the governor had nothing to add to Tuesday’s statement.
Neither Burgum nor Wardner responded immediately to a request for comment.
The photo posted by Larsen on Sunday night featured a Somali woman holding a gun and a false caption that stated the woman was Omar at an Al Qaida training camp. The photo was taken by the Associated Press in 1978, four years before Omar was born. The post was removed Tuesday morning.
Larsen was heavily criticized by state Democrats and Facebook commenters who called the senator racist. Larsen said the accusations are “absurd,” and that as an enrolled member of Kluane First Nation, he knows firsthand about the historic injustices faced by American minority communities.
Wardner also said the post was not racist but rather the product of a heavy contrast in political philosophy.
Omar responded Monday night on Twitter after Larsen’s erroneous post made national headlines.
“This is pure propaganda designed to stir up hate and violence coming from a GOP state rep,” she tweeted. “Facebook’s unwillingness to crack down on hate speech and misinformation is not just threatening my life, but our democracy.”
TV pilot featuring Wimbledon premieres on YouTube
WIMBLEDON, N.D. (FNS) — Director David Sabbath came to Wimbledon in August to add some “local flavor” to his television series “Generation Hops,” which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Sabbath said he immediately knew North Dakota was the perfect place for filming.
“I fell in love with North Dakota,” Sabbath said. “It was everything I thought it would be and more.”
Sabbath said the television series centers around the craft beer industry, but a key component to his work is finding art in people’s everyday lives.
“I had a lot of interesting conversations with people who were just hanging out,” Sabbath said. “I had a really good time.”
Sabbath said he spent around a week and a half in North Dakota between three separate trips to the state, including five days of filming in Bismarck, Fargo and Wimbledon. Sabbath said his attraction to Wimbledon came from the Midland Continental Depot Transportation Museum featuring Peggy Lee.
“You appreciate people like Peggy Lee,” Sabbath said. “They were what was hot back in the day.”
Born in Jamestown, Lee graduated from Wimbledon High School in 1937 before starting a career as a musician that spanned over six decades, earning her a Grammy for the Lifetime Achievement Award. Lee received North Dakota’s highest honor, the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, in 1975. She died Jan. 21, 2002.
The “Generation Hops” pilot episode features a walk-through of the museum in Wimbledon, as well as an interview with Mary Beth Orn, a volunteer at the museum.
Sabbath plans to move forward with the television series in several ways, including submitting footage into film festivals and “getting the film in front of people” in hopes of having the series picked up by a major television network or an online streaming service such as Netflix, Amazon or HBO.
“I know it will get picked up, I feel strongly about that,” Sabbath said. “How and when, I don’t know, but I know it will get picked up.”
Sabbath said he posted the trailer for the pilot episode five weeks ago, in September, and as of Oct. 23, the video had 1.6 million views on YouTube.
Raid nets drugs, firearms and a cannon
DASSEL, Minn. (FNS) — Two individuals were booked into the Meeker County Jail after a search warrant turned up drugs, firearms, surveillance equipment and what may be a cannon.
The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant Monday morning, Oct. 21, at a home in the 17000 block of state Highway 15 South, near Dassel.
A 59-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were arrested after methamphetamine, suspected LSD, marijuana, numerous firearms, surveillance cameras and what appeared to be a functioning cannon were seized at their residence, according to a news release from the task force.
The two face charges of first-degree controlled substance crime, as well as other controlled substance- and firearms-related charges.
The Task Force was assisted on the scene by the Kandiyohi County SWAT team and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
The case is still under investigation.
