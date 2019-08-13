Feds award $6M for rural broadband expansion in North Dakota
BISMARCK (FNS) — The Federal Communications Commission authorized more than $6 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to more than 1,000 unserved homes and businesses in North Dakota, the agency said Monday, Aug. 12.
Midcontinent Communications, the broadband provider, will begin receiving funding later this month, according to a news release.
The funding announced Monday will go to locations in Cass, Grand Forks, Richland, Steele, Stutsman, Traill and Walsh counties.
Man allegedly pointed gun at woman on Walsh County highway
ADAMS, N.D. (FNS) — An Adams man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun toward a woman while driving on the highway on Friday, Aug. 9.
Lynn Daniel Kouba, 58, is facing felony charges of terrorizing and reckless endangerment and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
A woman called to report a semitrailer driving erratically on Highway 17 and noticed the driver tossing empty beer cans from the vehicle, according to an affidavit for his arrest. She stayed at the Highway 17 and County Road 11A intersection to record the semitrailer’s license plate number, but when Kouba stopped beside her vehicle he allegedly pointed a silver handgun toward her and the woman later heard a shot from the gun, the court document said.
Officers saw a semitrailer matching the woman’s description parked outside Kouba’s home and said he raised his middle finger at Walsh County deputies and later walked around holding a long gun on his shoulder. The Northeast Special Response Team was called to the scene and Kouba surrendered peacefully, the affidavit said.
Officers said they found a silver Ruger .44 Magnum that matched the woman’s description.
Adams is about 60 miles northeast of Devils Lake.
Two dead, four injured in southern Minnesota crash
DANUBE, Minn. (FNS) — Two people were killed and four were injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning, Aug. 11, in Renville County.
The crash was reported at 11:33 a.m. at the intersection of Renville County Road 1 and Renville County Road 4, which is about eight miles south of Danube in Henryville Township.
According to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander was going west on County Road 4 and failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road 1 and collided with a 2007 Buick LaCrosse that was going south on County Road 4.
Both vehicles went into the ditch and overturned.
The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene.
One passenger in the Buick Lacrosse was critically injured and was flown from the scene to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Three other passengers in the Buick were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
Crash kills Brooklyn Park woman north of Brainerd
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FNS) — A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash Saturday, Aug. 10, in Pequot Lakes.
Marisa Amber Lilley was traveling southbound on State Highway 371 near mile marker 52 when her 2008 Ford Focus Coupe left the roadway and hit a tree about 7:35 p.m.
Lilley was wearing a seat belt, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
Pequot Lakes is about 25 miles north of Brainerd.
Man questioned in hay bale burning north of Rochester
ORONOCO, Minn. (FNS) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected arson after a man was seen pouring gas on hay bales and starting them on fire.
Deputies were called around 7:45 p.m. Friday after a person saw a man walk to a gas station, fill up a canister and then head into a field in the 900 block of Second Avenue Southeast, Capt. Scott Behrns said. The man was then seen dumping the gas onto hay bales and lighting them on fire.
The estimated value of the bales was $300, Behrns said.
Deputies were able to briefly speak to the man. He denied any involvement.
It is believed that the man has no relationship to the property where the bales were located nor the owners.
The Oronoco Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. Oronoco is about 10 miles north of Rochester.
The incident remains under investigation.
