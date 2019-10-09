Driver, students shaken when man boards school bus in Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (FNS) – Early on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 1, school bus driver Ruth Adekunle was greeted by an unexpected — and unwelcome passenger.
Ruth Adekunle, who owns private school bus service TransportMe with her husband Adeloma Adekunle, was stopped around 6:30 a.m. and waiting to pick up a student. She had the door of the bus slightly open so the vehicle’s stop signs and lights were active.
A figure approached and by the time she realized it wasn’t the student she was waiting for, it was too late. She couldn’t close the door all the way.
“So he ripped the door open and got on my bus,” she said.
A bus that already had students on board.
“I told him, ‘Get off my bus!” Ruth Adekunle recalled saying.
When he didn’t, she told him she was calling the police. What happened next surprised her — and scared her even more.
The man started yelling that he was being chased and that she needed to drive. He told her that the car that was right behind her was the one that had been chasing him.
Ruth Adekunle called 911 as she started to drive, and started to make her way toward the Law Enforcement Center on Broadway.
When she saw police she stopped, and the car behind her stopped, as well.
As police officers swarmed the bus, that car drove away. Officers took a statement from her and they took the man with them.
Police have sent the case to the Williams County State’s Attorney’s Office for review, but no charges had been filed as of Monday, Oct. 7.
The Adekunles are hopeful something positive will come out of the scary experience.
Death reported in semi vs. car crash in northern Minnesota
HEWITT, Minn. (FNS) — First responders were called to a crash between a semi-tractor trailer and a car at 10:39 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the intersection of County Road 210 and U.S. Hwy 71 in Hewitt, about 45 miles west of Brainerd.
Early reports from Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol are that one person was killed, and three others received non-life threatening injuries. No names were yet released.
More information will be posted when available.
Pence, wife joining Trump in Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence will visit a sign company in Lakeville on Thursday, Oct. 10, ahead of President Donald Trump’s Minneapolis rally that evening, Pence’s office said Monday.
Pence’s afternoon stop at Safety Signs will follow his wife, second lady Karen Pence, and presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump hosting an event for the group “Women for Trump” at St. Paul’s Union Depot on Wednesday evening.
The events are part of a multi-pronged thrust this week as Trump makes a serious 2020 campaign push to be the first Republican presidential candidate to win Minnesota since 1972.
And it’s not by accident that the events are taking place in districts currently represented by Democrats in Congress.
Bismarck priest named bishop of Montana diocese
BISMARCK (FNS) — Pope Francis has named a priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bismarck as bishop of the Diocese of Helena in Montana.
The appointment of the Rev. Austin Vetter was announced Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Rome and in Bismarck. He will be ordained and installed as the bishop of Helena on Nov. 20 at the Cathedral of St. Helena. He takes over for Bishop George Thomas, who was appointed bishop of the Diocese of Las Vegas in February 2018.
“Thank God that he has the courageous faith to say ‘yes’ and be a shepherd of God’s people," Bismarck Bishop David Kagan said in a statement. "He will do very well, and he will always be a credit to Christ and our Church and to his home diocese.”
Vetter said he ignored several calls from a Washington, D.C., area code last week because he thought they were coming from a telemarketer. After Kagan suggested that he return the calls, he did so and learned the news. “And I was silent for quite some time,” he said.
Vetter, 52, a native of Linton, will be the 11th bishop in the 135-year history of the Helena Diocese, which covers about 52,000 square miles of western and north central Montana, encompassing 21 counties and parts of two others. The diocese has 57 parishes and 38 missions.
“I promise you all of my energy. All of it. I don’t know much about our diocese yet, but I am ready and willing to learn,” he said during a press conference in Helena.
Vetter is only the second Bismarck Diocese priest to be named a bishop, along with Sylvester Treinen, who was named Bishop of Boise, Idaho, in 1962.
Vetter attended North Dakota State University and Cardinal Muench Seminary in Fargo. After receiving his bachelor of arts degree in philosophy, he studied at the Pontifical North American College and the University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome. He was ordained a priest for the Bismarck Diocese by Bishop John Kinney at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck on June 29, 1993.
He has held various roles in the diocese. Prior to being named bishop in Helena, he served as rector of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit and vice chairman of the board of directors of Light of Christ Catholic Schools in Bismarck. Kagan will appoint the new rector of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit later.
North Dakota National Guard to support southern border security mission
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota Army National Guard aviators based in Bismarck are traveling to Arizona to support the southern border security mission.
One UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and one UH-72A Lakota helicopter with assigned crews will support the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection mission for periods of 45 or 90 days, according to Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general for the state Guard.
The Black Hawk is assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment and the Lakota is from the 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment. Both units are stationed at the Guard's Army Aviation Support Facility south of the Bismarck airport. The Black Hawk helicopter's principal mission is to carry people and equipment. The Lakota aircraft is used primarily for reconnaissance and surveillance.
"The different terrain and austere environmental conditions at the border will provide diverse experiences for our aviation and maintenance crews not available here in North Dakota," Dohrmann said. "This deployment will improve the overall proficiency and professionalism of the soldiers involved."
The North Dakota National Guard has been supporting security operations at the southwest border since 2012.
Jamestown police ask for help in search for missing man
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (FNS) — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 20-year-old man whose family hasn't heard from him in over a month.
Family members of Archie Covington McArthur IV are concerned about his welfare and are asking him to contact them, according to a news release from the Jamestown Police Department. He recently lived in Jamestown but also has ties to the Fargo and the Las Vegas area, the release said.
McArthur is described as African American, 6 feet 2 inches and 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is not known to have a vehicle, police said.
Anyone with information on McArthur's location is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 701-252-1000.
Forum for proposed daytime train rides to Twin Cities, Chicago scheduled for Oct. 30
MOORHEAD, Minn. (FNS) — The city of Moorhead has been working with All Aboard Minnesota to explore additional daytime passenger train service to and from Fargo-Moorhead, connecting to the Twin Cities and Chicago.
All Aboard Minnesota invites the community to a forum to discuss the advantages more passenger train service can offer. The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Hjemkomst Center Auditorium, 202 First Ave. N.
The meeting overview is as follows:
The proposed plans for a daytime train frequency from the Fargo-Moorhead area to the Twin Cities and Chicago.
The economic and mobility benefits for the F-M community.
How individuals and families can benefit.
How to make these proposed plans happen.
Ample time for questions and answers.
