North Dakota board approves federal funds, state loan for spring flood recovery
BISMARCK (FNS) — A North Dakota panel agreed to accept $14.4 million in federal funds and to take out a $2.3 million loan from the state-owned bank to cover the costs of spring flooding recovery Thursday, Sept. 19.
The request from the Office of the Adjutant General came to the Emergency Commission three months after a presidential disaster declaration was received for 19 counties largely in the eastern side of the state for flooding that occurred from March 21 to April 28. Such a declaration covers up to 75% of the costs, said Cody Schulz, the state’s director of homeland security, while state and local governments cover the rest.
Schulz said the money to repay the Bank of North Dakota loan will be requested from the Legislature in 2021. He said the money typically comes from a disaster relief fund that has about $16.7 million available.
The commission-approved request will be forwarded to a large legislative committee known as the Budget Section, which meets next week.
Minneapolis man sentenced for Red Lake drug-related shooting
ST. PAUL (FNS) — A Minneapolis man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for his role in a drug-related shooting in Red Lake Nation, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Also known as “Boon,” 25-year-old Bryan Boardman pleaded guilty to the charges against him on April 23. In addition to the prison time, Boardman also will have five years of supervised release. He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
Boardman was one of three men charged in the case. Franklin Jackson, “Frankie”, 23, whose latest place of residence is unknown, was sentenced Sept. 11 to 21 months. The third man, Kristopher Sullivan, 24, “Blood Money,” of Minneapolis, is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 9.
The three men were at a trailer home in Red Lake Nation in the early hours of Oct. 21, 2018, and they were preparing to sell heroin in the area.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., three armed, masked men broke into the trailer “in an apparent robbery,” according to the release.
Boardman fired eight rounds from a 9 mm pistol and killed two of the masked men. The third man fled from the scene.
Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash in central ND
CENTER, N.D. (FNS) — A 61-year-old motorcyclist from Hazen was killed Tuesday night, Sept. 17, after the Hazen man struck an animal on the roadway, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.
The accident occurred about 9:40 p.m. on Highway 200A 11 miles northeast of Center.
The man, identified as Gary Dukart, was traveling westbound on a 2005 Harley Davidson. After striking the animal, he lost control when the motorcycle entered the north ditch.
He was not wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Center is about 40 miles northwest of Bismarck.
ND man accused of murder allegedly hid weapon in jail
ROLETTE, N.D. (FNS) — A Rolette man awaiting trial on a murder charge is now accused of hiding a shank while in custody at the Rolette County Jail.
Ronald Wayne Wootan, 50, faces up to 10 years in prison if he’s convicted of the latest charge — possession of a weapon in a correctional facility. He’s facing life without parole for allegedly fatally shooting James Pochant, 26, in July 2018.
A criminal complaint said Wootan fatally shot Pochant July 31 in Rolette. Wootan is facing charges of attempted murder, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and preventing arrest.
A new charge was filed Thursday, Sept. 19, alleging Wootan had a “weapon assembled out of a razor blade and other parts” while he was in custody at the Rolette County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday on the charge.
Wootan pleaded not guilty in December to all charges stemming back to July 31.
Ground, air searches planned again Thursday for swimmer missing in Redwood Falls
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (FNS) — The search for a 16-year-old swimmer missing since Sunday, Sept. 15, in Redwood Falls did not yield anything new Wednesday, and a full ground and air search is planned again Thursday morning.
Thunder Wambade Brothersofall, 16, of Redwood Falls, reportedly got caught in the current Sunday afternoon while swimming in the Redwood River and the teen was carried away.
The Redwood Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon that new information provided Wednesday led to a new ground search.
Police have received numerous offers of assistance from volunteers but to date these offers have been declined, in part due to safety concerns as the river is high and moving fast after heavy rains. The public has been urged to stay away from the riverbanks in and near Ramsey Park.
Fatal crash involving Moorhead teen going 100 mph was suicide attempt, police say
WATERTOWN, S.D. (FNS) — An overnight traffic collision that killed a 43-year-old woman Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Watertown is being treated as a homicide investigation involving a 16-year-old Moorhead teen, according to Tim Toomey, Watertown assistant police chief.
Police have calculated that the teen in a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that struck Dawn Meyer’s car was traveling more than 100 miles an hour. Toomey said the crash was being investigated as an attempted suicide.
Meyer died at the scene.
Police say Meyer’s speed at the time of the incident, which was 4:58 a.m., was less than 35 mph.
The Moorhead teen was taken by ambulance to Prairie Lakes Healthcare System with serious injuries.
Meyer was driving a 2007 Ford Focus.
The initial investigation by police indicates the teen was westbound on Highway 212 when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck Meyer’s vehicle head-on.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the male, who has not been identified.
87-year-old woman in Silver Alert found alive
BUFFALO, S.D. (FNS) — The Silver Alert on an 87-year-old South Dakota woman has been cancelled after authorities say she was found alive and in relatively good health.
According to Harding County Sheriff Wyatt Sabo, Clara Mae Braun was found Thursday, Sept. 19 around 9:20 a.m. by a farmer south of Mott, N.D., which is roughly 110 miles from her home in Buffalo, S.D.
Sabo says Braun was found lying by her vehicle, which was stuck in a field, and he suspects she had likely been there since shortly after she had last been reported seen, which was at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
“She had run out of gas,” said Sabo, who was not only happy for her family but personally happy, as he’s known Braun all his life.
“I knew she was a tough ‘ol gal,” said Sabo, who also knew well that as time went on and there was no activity on her credit cards and her cell phone was shut off, the situation became increasingly worrisome. “I knew she had to be somewhere where nobody really went or could see,” he added.
Sabo says Braun was likely very confused during her ordeal and remains confused, but is said to be doing okay.
“We can all finally sleep,” he said. “It’s been 24-7 since Monday, and we’re all just happy she’s been found.”
Minnesota Republicans unveil affordable insulin plan
ST. PAUL (FNS)— Minnesota Republicans have a new plan to get insulin into the hands of patients with diabetes who cannot afford it, by requiring drug makers to provide free insulin for up to a year to those who qualify.
Senate GOP leaders unveiled their bill, dubbed the “Minnesota Insulin Patient Assistance Program,” during a news conference at the Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 19. House Democrats will release their proposal next week. The two parties could not agree on an insulin bill before the legislative session adjourned in May and have been trying to hammer out a proposal ever since.
The skyrocketing cost of insulin has become a hot-button issue across the nation with a 10-day supply now costing as much as $300.
There are about 466,000 people with diabetes in Minnesota, according to the American Diabetes Association.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have said they are open to a special session on insulin this fall. But the existence of two new plans raises the question of whether leaders are any closer to getting there. Democrats were lukewarm to Thursday’s Republican proposal and advocates felt left out of the process.
Under the Senate plan, patients with diabetes could get a 120-day refillable supply of insulin for free if they are not already on a public health care assistance program and their family income is less than 400 percent of the federal poverty level. That covers individuals who make around $50,000 or less per year and families of four who make around $100,000 or less, said state Sen. Eric Pratt, a Republican from Shakopee who sponsored the new bill.
“We recognize that Minnesotans are struggling to afford insulin, and I believe we have a plan here that will help fix that,” said Pratt, who was joined at the news conference by his Republican colleagues and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa.
Patients would apply for eligibility statements through the web portal of the state-run insurance exchange, known as MNsure, and take the paperwork to their doctors. The doctors would then order 120-day refillable supplies for patients who qualify.
The patients could receive free insulin for a year before they would have to requalify.
The manufacturers would be required to provide the insulin without compensation as a condition for doing business in the state. Pratt noted the bill pushes drugmakers “further than they would have wanted to go.”
It is not clear how many people would be eligible for the program or how much it would cost the state and insulin companies. Senate staff are still working on estimates.
Gazelka said his caucus is ready to return to the Capitol if Walz and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman agree to their direction. Republicans say the insulin assistance program could be established by Jan. 1.
“This is a bipartisan issue. We recognize that it’s a serious problem,” Gazelka said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.