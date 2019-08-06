Following Trump’s proclamation, Burgum orders ND to fly flags at half-staff in honor of shooting victims
BISMARCK (FNS) – Following President Donald Trump’s order for the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in honor of the 29 people killed in mass shootings this weekend, Gov. Doug Burgum has issued an order for all government agencies in North Dakota to do the same with the U.S. and state flags.
According to a press release, Burgum encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses to show respect for the deceased. Both Trump’s and Burgum’s orders apply until sunset Thursday, Aug. 8.
HUD Secretary Carson coming to ND
BISMARCK (FNS) — U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will be in North Dakota on Tuesday, Aug. 6, Sen. John Hoeven said Monday.
Carson will tour a new housing and supportive service facility in Grand Forks and hold a roundtable discussion on housing in Grand Forks City Hall. Later, he’ll tour Fort Totten on the Spirit Lake Reservation with Chairwoman Peggy Cavanaugh and other tribal officials.
Hoeven’s office said he’s bringing Carson to the state to “showcase local housing projects and give local government and tribal officials an opportunity to provide direct input on HUD’s programs.”
Hoeven invited Carson to the state in April.
A one-time presidential candidate, he addressed the North Dakota GOP convention in 2016 in support of then-candidate Donald Trump.
Lawsuit alleges negligent medical care preceded 2015 murder-suicide
(FNS) – A lawsuit filed in Hennepin County alleges that the Park Nicollet health system’s failure to properly care for a patient with depression and anxiety led to the man killing himself and his family in 2015.
According to the wrongful death suit filed this week by a trustee for surviving relatives, Brian Short went to the emergency room, urgent care and his family doctor several times to get help for depression and anxiety in the summer of 2015. But the suit alleges that clinicians at the medical system didn’t take Short’s “severe, overwhelming and rapidly worsening” illness seriously enough.
In September 2015, Short fatally shot his wife Karen and their children Cole, Madison and Brooklyn before shooting himself in the family home in Greenwood, Minn.
Short, who trained as a nurse, ran a website called AllNurses.com, which offered resources for people in the nursing profession. He reportedly was having financial difficulties in the months leading up to the killings.
The lawsuit alleges that Park Nicollet should have taken Short’s complaints more seriously. The lawsuit claims that the health system “wrongfully and negligently breached the standards of professional care” by, among other things, not properly assessing Short’s condition and not treating him correctly.
Referring to the fatal shootings, the lawsuit alleges that “this tragic, horrific and foreseeable outcome would have been prevented by minimally competent medical treatment.”
In a statement, Park Nicollet said Friday that “we were deeply saddened to learn of this unimaginable tragedy.
“At this time, we are not able to discuss the details of this case because it’s in active litigation. As the court case proceeds, we believe the facts will show that our clinicians and care teams provided appropriate care.
The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000 for the heirs and next of kin of the Short family. Initial court hearings on the lawsuit haven’t yet been scheduled.
Walz orders flags to half-staff to honor mass shooting victims
ST. PAUL (FNS) – In honor of the 29 victims killed in two mass shootings this weekend, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings until sunset on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Walz’s order comes after President Donald Trump issued a nationwide order for the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds.
Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, a gunman opened fire in an El Paso Walmart, killing 20 people. Early Sunday morning, a gunman opened fire in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine.
