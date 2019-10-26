Game warden attacked by bull moose
BOTTINEAU, N.D. (FNS) — A game warden for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department was attacked by a bull moose Wednesday, Oct. 23.
District Game Warden Jonathan Toftland was investigating a report of a sick or injured moose in the Bottineau area. When he approached the moose, which was lying down, the animal stood up and became aggressive.
“It charged him and knocked him down,” said Robert Timian, NDG&F chief game warden. “He went to the hospital, was evaluated and treated and released. They recommended he take a couple of days off.”
The moose was killed during the incident which could have resulted in a much different outcome.
“Considering how serious this could of been it ended up not bad,” said Timian.
North Dakota’s regular moose hunting season opened Oct. 11 and continues through Nov. 3.
Bismarck nonprofit’s former treasurer charged with embezzling funds
BISMARCK (FNS) — The former treasurer of a charitable group that helps area children in need is accused of embezzling $10,000 over nearly three years.
Bismarck police arrested Kathryn Artlip, 51, Wednesday, Oct. 23, for allegedly stealing from Bisman Stiletto, a social services group made up of area businesswomen. She was charged Thursday with theft of property, a felony that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.
Bisman Stiletto in a Facebook post Wednesday said the group learned in August that its bank account had been closed since May, the month Artlip had been fired as treasurer.
“After a review with the bank, we discovered we potentially had a theft concern and needed to report the issue to local police,” the post said. The group did so in September.
A third-party accountant who conducted an audit found unauthorized “cash withdrawals, purchases using the organization’s debit card, as well as ATM withdrawals” between 2016 and 2019, according to a police affidavit.
Artlip turned herself in Wednesday and allegedly admitted to embezzling, according to police.
“Artlip stated that she had full access to the accounts with no supervision, and as such she had made cash withdrawals, as well as used the company credit/debit card for purchases,” police Detective Lane Masters said in an affidavit. He did not say what happened to the money.
Artlip did not respond to a request for comment.
Bisman Stiletto was founded in 2012. It’s known for Stiletto Races on Independence Day, where runners compete in a 100-yard dash in stilettos.
The group has organized shoe and coat drives for area children, given Christmas presents to children living in the Pride Manchester House treatment facility and mentored children at Charles Hall Youth Services, according to its website. Its members also have brought Easter baskets for children living in the now-closed Ruth Meiers Hospitality House.
Bisman Stiletto founder Melissa Hammond said the loss of the money will impact the group’s service projects.
“We host Hope Manor every single year, we sponsor their Christmas. Unless something comes through, that’s not a possibility this year,” she said.
Hammond said the group has visited Pride Manchester House annually for the past five years and been able to give “at least four to five gifts” for each child.
Artlip also faces a felony charge in Cass County for allegedly issuing about $2,500 in bad checks at the Scheels sporting goods store.
“The whole things makes me sad,” Hammond said. “She was our friend, and, you know, it’s just disappointing.”
Foundation head tapped as library fundraising director
MEDORA, N.D. (FNS) — The president of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation will lead fundraising efforts for the proposed Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. Randy Hatzenbuhler will head efforts to raise $100 million to unlock a $50 million public endowment that was approved in 2019 by the state Legislature.
Although a tall task lies ahead for the Mandan native, library CEO Ed O’Keefe called Hatzenbuhler the foundation’s “most valuable player” and said he’s thrilled to add the veteran fundraiser’s touch to the project.
“I have much to learn from Randy and look forward to working with him as my partner in this audacious capital campaign,” O’Keefe said in a news release.
For more than 20 years, Hatzenbuhler has served as president of the foundation that promotes tourism in Medora, which lies on the edge of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the North Dakota Badlands. Hatzenbuhler will still remain in charge of the foundation.
The new director said the two organizations can capitalize on a combination of national appeal and local connections, and former Gov. Ed Schafer, who chairs the foundation, said the collaboration will be “good news” for North Dakotans.
O’Keefe told Forum News Service he hopes to raise the money necessary to begin designing and building the library by the end of 2020 and open the library to the public by at least summer 2024. A spokesman for Gov. Doug Burgum previously said there had been “verbal commitments” for more than half of the $100 million, but O’Keefe told Forum News Service on Thursday, Oct. 24, that the board needed to collect on these commitments and add more donors.
“It’s wonderful to have significant benefactors. It’s better to have hundreds, if not thousands, of individual contributors,” O’Keefe said. “We need this to be a campaign that North Dakotans believe in from the ground up, not the top down.”
2 men allegedly break into home, woman assaulted, while posing as police officers
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FNS) — Two men are in custody after allegedly posing as police officers and forcing their way into a Pequot Lakes residence Sunday night, Oct. 20, leaving one woman sexually assaulted.
The Pequot Lakes Police Department reported two men drove up to the residence, identified themselves as police officers and forced their way into the residence. Once inside, one of the men made multiple threats to the woman and then sexually assaulted her. It was later learned the two suspects initially went to the house to assault the male homeowner, who fled the residence when the two arrived.
Of the two suspects, one — Jeremy Duane Haff, 39 — was arrested Tuesday and charged Thursday in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd with two felony counts of first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and of an occupied dwelling and gross misdemeanor of impersonating a peace officer.
The second suspect, identified in the criminal complaint as Mason Vale Headlee, 28, was arrested Wednesday at his residence in Virginia, Minn., but has not yet been charged in the case.
Northern Minnesota man dies in house fire
SHEVLIN, Minn. (FNS) – A Shevlin man died in a in northern Minnesota house fire Thursday, Oct. 24, after trying to rescue animals from the burning home, officials said.
The fire was reported at just after 6:30 p.m., according to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s deputy and the Shevlin Fire Department and found a house burning on Roosevelt Street in Shevlin.
Fire departments from Bagley and Solway were called to assist, the release said. The body of Michael Norgaard, 36, was found inside the home. Information gathered at the scene indicates that Norgaard had come home to discover the house full of smoke, the sheriff’s office said. He then called his sister and told her to call 911 and said he was going inside the house to get his dogs out; both dogs died in the fire.
The state Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene to investigate, but the sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected at this time. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Norgaard’s body was sent to the UND Forensic Pathology department for an autopsy. The release did not say if any animals died or were injured.
Shelvin is about 20 miles west of Bemidji.
