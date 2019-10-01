Woman dead, man injured in Grafton motorcycle crash
GRAFTON, N.D. (FNS) — A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash Saturday, Sept. 28.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, authorities responded at 4:20 p.m. Saturday to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 18, about 8 miles west of Grafton.
The crash reports states that a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Olafson, 50, of Edinburg was driving west on Highway 17. At the intersection, Olafson took evasive action to avoid colliding with a vehicle that was turning left across the westbound lane in front of him.
The motorcycle tipped, ejecting Olafson and the passenger, Laura Zelewski, 43, from Grafton. They were not wearing helmets. Olafson was taken to a hospital in Park River with serious injuries.
Zelewski was taken to Unity Hospital in Grafton, where she died.
The crash remains under investigation.
Man dies after being shot on St. Paul street Saturday night
ST. PAUL (FNS) — A man died after he was shot on a St. Paul street Saturday night, Sept. 28.
Police responded to 911 calls reporting the shooting at 11:15 p.m. in the Dayton’s Bluff area at Hudson Road and Earl Street, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Officers discovered the wounded man in the street and rendered aid. Paramedics transported him to Regions Hospital, where he died.
Police said they are looking for the person or people responsible for the man’s death, which is the 22nd homicide in St. Paul this year and the eighth this month.
Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman, didn’t have information about what led to the shooting, though he said it did not appear random.
Police will release the man’s name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity.
There have been approximately 120 people shot in St. Paul this year. In addition to the homicides, at least 14 people were wounded by gunfire in September, according to the police department.
The shootings have “the city on edge” and people “concerned about what’s going on,” Linders said. Police have said the homicides aren’t connected to each other.
Robbery sparked West Duluth homicide; 2 charged with murder
DULUTH (FNS) — The victim of a West Duluth homicide said he was “bored so he thought he would try to rob some random drug users” before he was gunned down in retaliation early Sunday, according to court documents.
Authorities on Friday charged Christopher Floyd Boder, 33, and James Michael Peterson, 38, with aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Timothy Jon Nelson.
Authorities also announced Friday the arrest of Amber Rose Louise Forrest, 29, on a charge of aiding an offender in relation to the death of Nelson.
Nelson was shot in a car on the 300 block of North 62nd Avenue West at approximately 1:45 a.m. Court documents provide a tangled account of events leading up to the shooting and do not clearly identify who is believed to have shot Nelson.
However, authorities allege in the criminal complaints that Peterson was seen with a rifle a short time before the shooting and later told a third party that he “f---ed up.” The shooting allegedly occurred after Nelson attempted to rob Boder while armed with a BB gun.
Woman says ‘soldier’ scammed her out of $10K
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FNS) — A 39-year-old Olmsted County woman is out at least $10,000 after sending gift cards to a man she thought was an active-duty soldier.
The unnamed woman said she started communicating with the man in March via social media applications, with the belief that he was in the U.S. Army. Over time, she started sending him Visa gift cards and cards for online video games.
Capt. Scott Behrns of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy asked the woman Sunday, Sept. 29, to call the “soldier,” who reportedly answered with a thick foreign accent.
“She’s pretty much out this money,” he said, noting the odds of finding the scammer are small.
“We may look into it, but it’s not going to be a top priority on our list with all the other stuff we have going on,” he added.
Bismarck police looking into accidental gunshot at gun show
BISMARCK (FNS) — Bismarck police are investigating an unreported, accidental discharge of a shotgun Saturday, Sept. 28, at a gun show, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
The gunshot occurred about 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association gun show at the Bismarck Event Center, according to police, who responded after 4 p.m. Saturday upon an inquiry.
Lt. Cody Trom said police are working to identify the vendor involved and any witnesses.
Woman allegedly pushes stroller into pole, then traffic in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FNS) — Two young children were reported taken from a homeless couple Sunday morning, Sept. 29, after they were allegedly pushed into traffic on a downtown Rochester street.
Police said officers responded to a call from witnesses who said the children — an infant and a 2-year-old — were in a stroller being pushed by 26-year-old Beatriz Garcia.
Garcia allegedly pushed the stroller into a pole numerous times and then walked into South Broadway traffic near Second Street.
Witnesses reportedly intervened before calling police.
Garcia was arrested for child neglect and Olmsted County warrants, and the man, Bobby Cuellar, was ticketed for obstruction.
“Neither of the parties were very cooperative,” said Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, who added that police reports indicate Garcia and Cuellar appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
The children were taken into protective custody by Olmsted County Protective Services.
North Dakota receives grant to modernize 911 system
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota’s 911 system will receive more $1.4 million in federal money to upgrade call centers to Next Generation 911, the North Dakota Association of Counties said Monday, Sept. 30, in a news release.
The state’s 22 emergency call centers have been in the process of transitioning to NG911 over the past five years. This grant, the NDAoC said, will help fund the next phase of enhancements to upgrade equipment and operations so that citizens, first responders and 911 operators can use digital IP-based, broadband-enabled technologies to coordinate emergency response.
Plans for phasing in NG911 include implementation of advanced GIS mapping systems that will make it easier to identify a 911 caller’s location. It will also create IP connections to our state’s telecommunications service providers. Thirdly, the funding will assist in dispatcher training.
The U.S. Department of Commerce and Department of Transportation awarded the 911 grants. The program awarded a total of $109 million to 34 states and two tribal nations. The state has three years to use the grant funds.
Minot teacher named North Dakota teacher of the year
BISMARCK (FNS) — Calling her “one of the best our North Dakota teaching profession has to offer,” North Dakota state school Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, along with Gov. Doug Burgum, on Monday, Sept. 30 named Minot elementary school instructor Sara Medalen as North Dakota teacher of the year for 2020.
Medalen, a reading and math interventionist at a Sunnyside Elementary, was among five finalists for the award.
“She is an exceptional instructor who has tremendous love, respect, devotion and high expectations for all her students,” Baesler said of Medalen in a statement. “She supports and brings out the best in her students and her colleagues. Sara is an exemplar of what the North Dakota Teacher of the Year is.”
Medalen assists students who are struggling with reading and math at Sunnyside, a K-5 school. She has also started programs to encourage reading, leadership development and physical fitness.
Among them are Books and Braids, in which young girls sign up for appointments for Medalen to braid their hair before school while they read aloud from a book, a news release on the announcement said. Girl Power is a group of young students who do charitable projects and hear presentations from female role models, including public officials, first responders, business people, and athletes. Baesler visited the group at Sunnyside last November to read the children’s book “Grace for President.”
Gov. Burgum said in a statement that Medalen “goes above and beyond to engage her students with hands-on, innovative experiences that instill courage and curiosity and prepare them to be lifelong learners and problem solvers.”
