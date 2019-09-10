Bismarck BMX track left in a sticky mess after suspected vandalism
BISMARCK (FNS) — Volunteers with Fastrax BMX found glue leaking across part of its Bismarck facility Sunday morning, Sept. 8, making a mess that may take up to two days to clean up.
The glue, which is stored in a 250-gallon plastic tote, is used as a surfacing agent to “keep the track from breaking up,” allowing bikers to use the track in rainy conditions, said track director Jamy Mills told the Bismarck Tribune.
Two volunteers with the south Bismarck track found glue leaking from the tote about 9 a.m. Sunday, Mills said.
Fastrax BMX posted a photo of the damage on Facebook, including photos of a footprint trail around a fence and around the 250-gallon tote. Mills said he believes people entered the facility and opened the container.
Despite keeping some of the glue, Mills said the tote is not refillable, and the group will have to spend $3,000 to replace it.
Boy, 11, killed in central Minnesota farm accident
MILACA, Minn. (FNS) — An 11-year-old died Friday afternoon, Sept. 6, near Milaca after the horse-drawn manure spreader he was operating with his 13-year-old brother hit a rock, throwing both juveniles off, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office reported.
When deputies arrived on scene they learned that two juveniles, ages 13 and 11, had been operating the team of horses, the Union-Times of Princeton reported.
After the juveniles fell, the 11-year-old was then run over by the manure spreader causing his death, Sheriff Don Lorge reported. The 13-year-old sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.
The Anoka County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.
Milaca is about 65 miles north of Minneapolis.
Drowning cited as cause of UMD student’s death
DULUTH (FNS) — Drowning was cited as the preliminary cause of death for a 21-year-old University of Minnesota Duluth student whose body was pulled from the Minnesota Slip in Canal Park on Friday, Sept. 6.
Jacob Lavoie had been missing since early Sunday, when he was seen leaving Grandma’s Sports Garden and walking north toward downtown.
“The preliminary cause of death is drowning,” the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office reported Monday after conducting an autopsy. “Toxicology is pending.”
The Duluth Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Lavoie’s death.
ND seeking applications for VW settlement money
BISMARCK (FNS) — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is accepting applications for project funding from the state’s share of the Volkswagen emissions-cheating settlement, the agency said Monday, Sept. 9.
The department may issue up to $2.7 million during the first year of the project. The state’s total share from the settlement is roughly $8.1 million.
Funding will be available to government and non-government entities for projects that mitigate negative air quality effects caused by Volkswagen’s use of emissions testing defeating devices.
More information, including application instructions, can be found on the department’s website. Applications are due at 5 p.m. Oct. 25.
