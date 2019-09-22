ND auditor says increased tax distributions to fire districts could reduce insurance premiums
BISMARCK (FNS) — Lifting a legislative limit on insurance tax revenue sent to fire districts could reduce North Dakotans' premiums, State Auditor Josh Gallion said Friday, Sept. 20.
Gallion's office released the results of an audit showing $13.4 million in insurance premium taxes was sent to the state's general checking account over the past eight years rather than going to fire districts because of limits set by the Legislature. Increased funding to fire districts could reduce the rating given by an insurance advisory organization, which could lower premiums, auditors said in a news release.
"Increasing the funding to these fire districts would allow for better equipment, more training, and cost savings to citizens through lower insurance premiums,” Gallion, a Republican, said in a statement.
State Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, a Republican, said homeowner insurance premiums make up the largest generator of the tax revenue going to fire districts. He said the Legislature has taken steps to address the issue, but more can be done.
"It just seems a little disingenuous that we're collecting taxes for this purpose but then it's going to the general fund," Godfread said.
Bismarck man pleads guilty to acting as bail bond agent
BISMARCK (FNS) — A Bismarck man was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty acting as a bail bond agent without a license following an investigation by the North Dakota Insurance Department.
Akeem Foster faced one count of a class C felony theft by deception and class A misdemeanor. Foster admitted to receiving money to bail individuals out of jail and retaining the money without bailing anyone out. The investigation revealed he obtained $2,250 from five victims in Burleigh County.
“Every case of fraud, no matter how big or small, is a huge problem because it adds up and affects all North Dakota consumers negatively,” Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work our Department investigators and attorneys have done and am grateful for the partnerships we’ve developed over the years with State’s Attorney’s offices across the state.”
Foster was sentenced to three years with the North Dakota Department of Corrections with all but two years suspended for 18 months of supervised probation and $2,250 in restitution, Godfread's office said.
Spirit Lake man admits to beating baby
FARGO (FNS) — A Spirit Lake man admitted Tuesday, Sept. 17, to beating a baby so badly that the child required months-long hospitalization.
Jonathan James Hill, 22, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He’s scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 16.
Hill was accused of hitting the 20-month-old boy and shoving him into the wall between Dec. 26, 2018, and Jan. 1. When first responders were called to the home on New Year’s Day, the baby was “noticeably bruised to face and entire body,” a press release from North Dakota’s U.S. Attorney’s office said.
The baby’s family took to social media to share their story and initially urging the public to help locate Hill. They said the baby was airlifted from Devils Lake’s CHI Hospital to receive more intensive medical attention in Fargo. He underwent multiple surgeries and the family said his brain was bleeding. He was hospitalized for months.
Doctors determined the injuries were nonaccidental, the release said.
Hill faces a minimum 10-year sentence.
Family says body of missing 35-year-old found in southeastern Minnesota
PRESTON, Minn. (FNS) — Family members of a LeRoy man who was reported missing on Aug. 7 say they found his remains on Thursday.
The Mower County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 20, that human remains were found by private citizens in a remote area of Forestville State Park in Preston, about 40 miles south of Rochester, on Thursday afternoon.
Steven Holm, 35, was last seen in Mankato on July 30 — the same day his family last heard from him. Holm's family reported him missing on Aug. 7.
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik acknowledged that family members of Holm had confirmed to media outlets that the discovered remains belonged to him, but Sandvik said law enforcement were "tied and obligated to make sure all identification and investigation is based on scientific identification, facts and evidence," and did not definitively say if the remains were that of Holm.
Sandvik did not identify the citizens who found the remains but said they may have been related to Holm.
Around noon Thursday, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the discovery of possible remains in Forestville State Park, Sandvik said.
"The remains were skeletonized and no means of identification were at the scene," said Sandvik.
He said there were no obvious signs of struggle or foul play at the scene. The remains were sent to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, which Sandvik said could take days or weeks.
"It's an extremely remote area with many many high bluffs and hilltops, and then large, dense unbrush or overgrowth," Sandvik said of where the remains were found.
Ruth Holm, a woman who identified herself as Steven Holm's aunt, posted to the Facebook group Concerned Citizens of Faribault "Caring for this town and each other" around 8 p.m. Thursday, saying that her "nephew's body was found in a MN state park. That's all I know. Thanks for the prayers, good vibes, and all that. I'm glad we didn't have to wait years to find him."
A vehicle registered to Holm was found around Aug. 2 at Forestville State Park, and the car was towed at the direction of park staff on Aug. 6. Sandvick said the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office conducted an organized two-day search of the park a week after Holm was reported missing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.