Williams denies landfill permit for TENORM
WILLISTON, N.D. (FNS) — Williams County commissioners have denied an amended conditional use permit for a landfill seeking to become the first in North Dakota to handle radioactive oilfield waste.
The motion stipulated that Secure Energy Services can reapply once the county has had time to pursue further information on additional statewide restrictions and regulations it may want for such facilities.
The vote was unanimous at the commission meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, and commissioners also imposed a moratorium of 12 months on any pending or future applications for facilities that want to accept radioactive waste, which is known as technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material or TENORM.
Low levels of radiation that occur naturally in soil, water and rocks can become concentrated during oil and gas production, creating a category of waste that no North Dakota landfills have been permitted to accept despite a rule change in 2016 allowing for its disposal in-state. As a result, the waste gets trucked to landfills in other states, such as Montana.
The moratorium is meant to give commissioners time to consult with other county commissioners in oil and gas communities, as well as with state officials, industry representatives and other stakeholders.
Commissioner David Montgomery said a chief concern of his is ensuring that the number of TENORM facilities doesn’t exceed the demand for them.
“We have a bunch of abandoned wells that the state has already neglected,” he said. “If all of these facilities are fighting for that same piece of pie, what happens with a bankruptcy? If one of these is abandoned, how long will it take the state to step in and reclaim them?”
Montgomery said he has called commissioners in several other oil- and gas-producing counties, and they told him they have many of the same questions and concerns as Williams County commissioners.
“I’m not one for kicking the can down the road,” he said. “But this is too important a decision to make.”
Montgomery suggested that an upcoming meeting on roads, organized by the Western Dakota Energy Association, might be an ideal opportunity for county commissioners in the oil patch to discuss TENORM facilities.
Commissioner Corey Hanson, meanwhile, said he had similar concerns to Montgomery.
“Plus, if we say yes here, do we just become the site, like in Montana, where everyone in all four counties is bringing TENORM wastes to?” he said, referring to the four major oil- and gas-producing counties in North Dakota.
Juvenile charged in North Dakota bicyclist’s death
BISMARCK (FNS) – Police have cited the teenage driver of a vehicle they say struck and killed a bicyclist on a Bismarck sidewalk last spring for manslaughter and ingestion of a controlled substance.
The name of the 17-year-old is not being released because she is a juvenile, Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said Wednesday. No details were released about the controlled substance the teen is alleged to have ingested.
Don Hruby, 76, of Bismarck, died in the April 30 crash. Police at the time said he was hit while riding a bike on the sidewalk in northeast Bismarck. Officers who responded to the scene found Hruby unconscious. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
MPCA to hold public meetings on substandard waterways
ST. PAUL (FNS) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will hold a series of public meetings on tentative additions to its list of streams and lakes that fail to meet state water quality standards.
The agency is proposing the addition of nearly 730 new entries to the list, which would bring the total number of known water quality cases to 5,774. A total of 3,416 bodies of water are included on the list.
A review of the Minnesota’s 80 watersheds major watersheds turned up previously unknown water quality issues in the Minnesota River Basin that could affect aquatic life, recreation and fish consumption. Among the basin’s affected watersheds are the Blue Earth, Chippewa, Cottonwood and Le Sueur river watersheds, as well as the Minnesota-Yellow Medicine, Pomme de Terre and Redwood river watersheds.
Questions and comments can be submitted to the PCA until Jan. 7. The agency will take both in person at the following public meetings:
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m at the Brainerd MPCA, 7678 College Rd, Suite 105, Baxter
• Thursday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Marshall MPCA, 504 Fairgrounds Rd Suite 200 Marshall
• Thursday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Detroit Lakes MPCA, 714 Lake Ave, Suite 220, Detroit Lakes
• Thursday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Mankato MPCA, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 2165, Mankato
• Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at the International Falls Airport, Conference Room, 3214 2nd Ave. E., International Falls
• Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Duluth MPCA, 525 Lake Ave, Suite 400, Duluth
• Thursday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m at the St. Paul MPCA, 520 Lafayette Rd N, St. Paul
• Thursday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m at the Rochester MPCA, 18 Wood Lake Drive SE, Rochester
University of Minnesota Duluth details $5.2 million in budget cuts
DULUTH (FNS) – University of Minnesota Duluth administrators on Wednesday announced a plan to cut the school’s operations and management budget by $5.2 million next year, intended to erase its recurring deficit, reduce job cuts and save academic programs.
The cuts include 24.7 full-time equivalent positions and will directly affect 29 faculty and staff, as well as 13 graduate teaching assistants.
As a part of the plan, UMD’s College of Liberal Arts and School of Fine Arts will merge on July 1.
No programs will be eliminated, though three of them will change:
• The school’s jazz studies major will be replaced by a concentration. Students currently in the major will be able to complete their degrees.
• The school’s early childhood studies programs will be temporarily suspended and relaunched at a later date. Students admitted to the programs through Fall 2020 will be able to complete their majors.
• New admissions to the master’s degree program in English will be suspended for two years.
UMD’s Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, a professional development resource for educators on campus, also will close, and $225,000 will be trimmed from UMD Facilities Management’s repair and renovation budget.
A total of $3.45 million will be trimmed from the school’s Division of Academic Affairs, which includes each of the school’s colleges and comprises 75% of UMD’s operating budget. According to UMD spokeswoman Lynne Williams, the cuts will be distributed as follows:
• $750,000 for the College of Liberal Arts
• $650,000 for the School of Fine Arts
• $600,000 for the College of Education and Human Service Professions
• $600,000 for central Academic Affairs
• $500,000 for the Labovitz School of Business and Economics
• $350,000 for the Swenson College of Science and Engineering
The rest of the $5.2 million will come from cuts to other Academic Affairs units, including the Natural Resources Research Institute and UMD’s information technology department; and from non-academic units including Student Life, Finance and Operations, Development, University Marketing and Public Relations, athletics and the chancellor’s office.
“This is difficult,” UMD Chancellor Lendley “Lynn” Black told the campus community in an e-mail Wednesday morning. “While there are solid financial reasons for doing this work, it does not reduce the pain that our employees will feel and the concern from our students and community. These are tough decisions and reflect the challenges that universities across the nation face.”
Black noted in the e-mail that university leadership helped lessen the impact by finding alternative funding and taking advantage of open positions and retirements, saving about 30 full-time equivalent posts.
The budget cuts are being made as UMD faces growing costs, declining enrollment and stagnant revenue. Enrollment for fall 2019 stands at 10,858, down from a high of 11,806 in 2011, according to a written budget briefing provided by Williams. The school is expected to bring in about $115 million in tuition revenue in 2020, virtually unchanged since 2011.
Adding to the pain are projections that say high school graduation rates will drop significantly starting in 2025.
In closing his message to campus Wednesday, Black kept his focus on the long term, and he highlighted a commitment to seeking additional resources from system leadership and state government.
“Ultimately, these budget decisions will strengthen UMD’s financial position and are necessary steps to best position (the school) for an outstanding future,” he wrote. “I appreciate your advocacy and passion for UMD.”
