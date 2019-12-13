Burnsville man sentenced for murder of infant son
HASTINGS, Minn. (FNS) — A Burnsville man who pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 11, to the 2018 murder of his infant son was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Michael Herkal, 33, admitted to slapping and violently shaking 13-day-old Anthony Herkal on Aug. 12, 2018, after he could not get the child to stop crying, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.
Judge Kathryn Messerich handed down a prison sentence of 290 months.
Police responded to a report of an infant who was not breathing at a residence in Apple Valley on Aug. 12, 2018, where they found Anthony Herkal without a pulse and turning purple. The infant was hospitalized with a skull fracture and bleeding on his brain, he died two days later.
Although he initially told investigators that the child slipped out of his hands and fell onto a coffee table, Michael Herkal later admitted to slapping and shaking the boy.
Mosquito-borne virus emerging as health threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (FNS) — Federal health officials are warning of a new emerging health threat, a relatively unknown, mosquito-carried virus that causes an illness for which there’s no known cure.
The brain-attacking illness, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), has existed for centuries. But it took a particularly deadly toll in 2019 and should be considered an “emergent” threat, said officials from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, in a commentary published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
The illness has sickened 37 in nine U.S. states this year, killing 15, as of Dec. 3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The states include Montana, Wisconsin and Missouri. While the illness otherwise struck mostly in states in the eastern and southern U.S., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), officials cautioned that such infection sites could seed the illness elsewhere.
“Although EEE is not yet a disease of major national importance, this year’s spike in cases exposed our inadequate preparation for emergent disease threats,” the officials wrote. “Though the best way to respond to these threats is not entirely clear, to ignore them completely and do nothing would be irresponsible.
“Eastern equine encephalitis is spread between the Culiseta melanura mosquito and birds found in forested wetlands, although it can also circulate among small mammals, reptiles or amphibians, the NIAID officials said.
The illness can be highly fatal. While 96 percent of people infected with the illness won’t show symptoms, about a third of those who show symptoms die or suffer permanent, often severe brain damage. Those inflicted with the illness can’t pass it on to others.
The illness is one of several transported by mosquitos and ticks, known as arboviruses. Several arboviruses, including dengue, Zika, yellow fever and chikungunya, have evolved to be carried by the Aedes aegypti (A. aegypti) mosquito, an insect that feeds almost exclusively on humans. If the EEE could evolve to be carried by the A. aegypti mosquito, it could cause disastrous consequences.
“Any virus that can efficiently infect A. aegypti also has potential access to billions of humans, which explains why the four viruses that have done so have spread pandemically,” the NIAID officials said.
There is no vaccine for EEE, although several are in development, and there are other potential treatment methods under development.
The NIAID officials recommended state and local health officials keep an eye on horses, birds and mosquitoes for the appearance of EEE.
, although they acknowledge insufficient funding could prove an issue.
But illnesses such as EEE are a “clear and present danger” and highlight the need for a national defense strategy against them, officials said.
Wanted ND sex offender arrested in northwest Minnesota
GRAND FORKS — A 28-year-old North Dakota man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender was in custody Wednesday night, Dec. 11, after being arrested in Kittson County, Minn.
Police had been searching for Seth Suko after he had failed to check in with authorities in August. He was being held in the Grand Forks County Correctional Center Wednesday night, Dec. 11.
Before he was discovered in northwest Minnesota, police had searched areas including Jamestown, N.D., where Suko reportedly has ties.
Suko was convicted five years ago of two counts of gross sexual imposition for having sex with a child under the age of 15 in 2012 in Stutsman and Barnes counties.
In 2017, he escaped from a Devils Lake jail by slipping under a fence. He was captured in Devils Lake two days later, though his disappearance went unnoticed for 30 hours, Forum News Service previously reported.
Man found dead in rural Cass County
ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (FNS) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a car in rural Argusville on Thursday, Dec. 12.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded at 11 a.m. for a report of a body found in a car.
The sheriff’s office says the man was found by a friend who was worried that he hadn’t heard from him in a few days, so they tracked his car’s location using OnStar.
The body was sent to the Cass County Coroner’s office where a cause of death will be determined. His identity will be released once family is notified, according to the sheriff’s office.
Couple dies from carbon monoxide poisoning at RV park
WILLISTON, N.D. (FNS) — A married couple died when carbon monoxide levels rose to deadly levels in their camper, according to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.
Jesse Parker, 45, and Michelle Parker, 46, both of Las Vegas, were found unresponsive in a camper at the Big Country RV Park in Williston. Authorities responded to the RV park around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Carbon monoxide levels were at 400 parts per million in the camper.
Carbon monoxide, a tasteless, odorless gas, is potentially lethal at levels of between 150 and 200 parts per million, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
