Woman awarded $35K after falling at Menards in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (FNS) — A jury awarded more than $35,000 Thursday to a woman who fell over a flatbed cart at Menards in Minot six years ago and cracked eight of her teeth, the Minot Daily News reported.
The jury on Aug. 29 found that Menards must pay Darlene Jean Johnson $13,196 in past economic damages, $13,196 in future economic damages, and $10,000 in past noneconomic damages, plus 3% a year in interest for each year since the accident.
According to the complaint in the case, Johnson shopped at Menards in May 2013. She stopped at the customer service desk to ask about exchanging an item. As Johnson turned to leave a temporary customer service station, she was stopped by a flatbed cart that had been left in the walking area. Johnson’s shin hit the edge of the cart and she fell face forward onto the cart, damaging eight of her teeth. She needed dental work such as root canals, bridges, posts, and crowns on the damaged teeth.
The jury found that Menards was completely at fault and Johnson had no responsibility for the accident.
Driver killed in wrong-way crash identified
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (FNS) — The woman who was killed went she drove into oncoming traffic near Devils Lake on Friday, Aug. 30, has been identified a Mina Eckes, 79, of Devils Lake.
Eckes headed west in the eastbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 2, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a press release. A witness who observed the wrong way motorist enter the eastbound lane immediately called 911.
Shortly after entering the westbound lanes, Eckes’ Chevrolet Impala struck a 2014 Kia Optima head-on.
The Kia Optima was driven by Taylor Halle, 23, of Devils Lake. Halle and her 13-day-old child were taken to CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Devils Lake. The mother was later flown to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks; the child was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt and the airbags on both vehicles deployed.
Victim ID’d, arrest made in fatal Williston shooting
WILLISTON, N.D. (FNS) — Williston police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a Williston hotel Friday and have made an arrest in the case.
Officers said Reginald Toussaint, 25, shot Cesar Pineda of Colorado outside a Days Inn about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, the Williston Herald reported.
Toussaint was listed as being in custody in the Williams County jail as of early Sunday, Sept. 1. He was booked on a warrant for murder, but formal charges were not available Sunday.
Police spent Saturday searching for Toussaint. Officers were called to the Days Inn and Suites just before 10:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a fight. As a result of the fight, Pineda was shot and died a short time later.
Few details were available from police on the slaying, apart from the fact it appeared to be sparked by an argument.
The death is the fifth homicide so far in 2019.
One dead, another injured in McKenzie County motorcycle crashes
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (FNS) — One person died and another was injured in two separate motorcycle crashes in McKenzie County in western North Dakota on Sunday.
A 19-year-old woman from Lisbon, N.D., was riding a dirt bike at about 4:18 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. She was traveling southbound on an off-road trail near Beaver Creek Road, 17 miles east of Trotters, N.D., when she lost control of the dirt bike and was thrown to the ground. The woman, who had been wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The second crash happened at 5:53 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, when Jacob Hingtgen, 23, of Williston, N.D., was traveling northeast on County Road 16, about 10 miles northwest of Alexander, N.D. Hingtgen lost control of his motorcycle, was thrown off and landed on the road. He was transported to CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston for non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.
Weather conditions were clear and dry at both crash scenes.
Man unhurt in ultralight plane crash on Iron Range
AURORA, Minn. (FNS) — A Colvin Township man was uninjured after his ultralight plane crashed Sunday morning, Sept. 1, south of Aurora.
Robert Kangas, 62, had taken off about 8:45 a.m. in the single-seat ultralight craft from his property in the 5000 block of Town Line Road., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Within a minute, Kangas crashed into a swampy area along Town Line Road, about 200 yards from where he took off.
Operator inexperience is believed to be a factor in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Hoyt Lakes Ambulance, Colvin Fire and First Responders and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
Young woman seriously injured in ATV accident near Parkers Prairie
PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (FNS) — A young woman was seriously injured in a four-wheel ATV crash at about 4:08 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, near Parkers Prairie, Minn.
The crash happened on a field road on private property west of Parkers Road, south of town.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, two juvenile girls had been riding an ATV when the driver lost control in a muddy area and the passenger and driver were thrown from the vehicle.
The 15-year-old driver was initially unresponsive and she appeared to have sustained a head injury, as well as possible fractured bones. The 15-year-old passenger did not appear to have any injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Alexandria, Minn., for treatment and observation.
Neither was wearing a helmet, according to authorities.
Murder-suicide under investigation in Norman County
ADA, Minn. (FNS) — The Norman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide.
The sheriff’s office received a call at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, of a possible suicide in rural Gary, Minn.
According to authorities, when officers arrived, they found Duane Carlsrud, 62, and his wife, Rebecca, 61, and the family pet deceased. Early investigation indicates that the couple died from gunshot wounds in a manner described as homicide-suicide.
The bodies were transported to the University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology Department in Grand Forks to undergo autopsies.
No additional suspects are being sought. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Ada, Minn., and Twin Valley, Minn., police departments.
Sheriff's office seeking male in Cleveland, Windsor area Monday, Sept. 2
WINDSOR, N.D. — Multiple law enforcement units are searching the Windsor area for a person who is described as possibly mentally unstable, according to Chad Kaiser, Stutsman County sheriff.
Kaiser said the sheriff's office was called to a report of an unknown person aimlessly driving in the Windsor area. The person has since abandoned his vehicle and is on foot. He is not wanted for any violations of law.
The individual is described as being a male in his mid-20s and was last seen dressed in a tie-dyed shirt, jeans and a black jacket with a floral pattern. No other physical description is available, Kaiser said.
If you come into contact with the male do not approach and call law enforcement or 911 immediately.
Aiding the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office in the search are the department's reserve deputies, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Cass County drone and North Dakota Game and Fish Department.
