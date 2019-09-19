Army Corps asks judge to dismiss ND's lawsuit seeking reimbursement for DAPL costs
BISMARCK (FNS) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asked a federal judge to dismiss the state of North Dakota's lawsuit seeking to recoup $38 million for its response to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests Tuesday, Sept. 17, arguing the state was responsible for enforcing criminal law at the protest site.
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem filed the lawsuit two months ago. He has argued the Corps inaction required the state to provide a large public safety response to the protests, which resulted in hundreds of arrests over eight months.
Three protest camps were located on Corps-managed land near the oil pipeline's Lake Oahe crossing. The Corps didn't enforce requirements for protesters to have permits, among other shortcomings, the state's lawsuit argued.
But in a response filed in U.S. District Court in North Dakota Tuesday, the Corps said it communicated with local law enforcement and tribal leadership about problems stemming from the protests, and it assisted with clearing and cleaning up the camps. But it said Congress has provided the Corps with "limited authority" to enforce regulations and rules on property it manages.
"The federal government acquired the Corps-managed land around Lake Oahe without accepting any special criminal jurisdiction over this property," the Corps wrote. "Thus, North Dakota has the authority and responsibility to enforce criminal law on the Corps-managed lands at Lake Oahe."
The Corps also referred to the federal government's "contentious and tragic" relationship with Native American tribes and said its response to the protests "took place in the context of this complex and contentious history." The protests stemmed from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's concerns that the pipeline threatened its drinking water and sacred sites, drawing thousands to south-central North Dakota.
The Corps also cited the concept of "sovereign immunity," which it says shields the federal government from suit absent a waiver, and referred to its permitting and enforcement decisions in responding to the protests as "discretionary."
The $3.8 billion pipeline from western North Dakota to Illinois was spearheaded by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners and began service in June 2017, after President Donald Trump moved to approve it once he took office.
In a statement issued in July, members of North Dakota's all-Republican congressional delegation said they supported the state's lawsuit because the "Army Corps allowed the protest on its land, and our state was forced to pay for law enforcement and public safety costs."
Otto Bremer Trust announces expansion
ST. PAUL (FNS) — The Otto Bremer Trust, a 75-year-old philanthropic organization based in St. Paul, announced Tuesday, Sept. 17, it will expand its charitable giving and “mission-related investing” to all of Wisconsin and Montana by the middle of next year.
The trust currently serves Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin. It has granted more than $700 million since its founding by banker and philanthropist Otto Bremer in 1944.
While the trust is a 92 percent owner of Bremer Bank, trust officials on Tuesday said banking services are not part of the planned expansion.
The private foundation, which made a record $50 million in grants, loans and strategic investments last year, listed $1.2 billion in assets at the end of 2018. About half — or $24.5 million — of the grants and investments were in the Twin Cities metro. “We finally have that level of size where we can serve the four-state area,” said Brian Lipschultz, co-CEO and one of three trustees of the trust.
In a written statement, officials said the change in geographic area reflects “the growth of Otto Bremer Trust beyond traditional grant making to making innovative investments and providing creative financial tools for the region." Those tools include medium-term loans, investments in patient-capital funds, revolving lines of credit, real estate acquisition funds and health services investments.
Officials said details will be released in the coming months. In the past year, a $200,000 grant and $2 million in program-related investments have helped the Metropolitan Economic Development Association expand its Minneapolis-based support for entrepreneurs of color into St. Paul. MEDA held its “Shark Tank”-style $1 million challenge in the capital city last fall.
The trust also issued $55,000 to 360 Communities of Burnsville to help low-income residents with basic needs and $250,000 to the Sheridan Story of Roseville for its child hunger efforts.
The revolving line of credit to Sheridan Story will be repaid through fundraising and fees provided by some of the schools they serve.
Beyond the east metro, the trust granted $250,000 for the Minneapolis-based Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, $100,000 for runaway and homeless youth initiatives of the Mountain Plains Youth Services in Bismarck and $60,000 to fund Ka Joog’s Somali 4-H Club in Moorhead, Minn.
During the Great Depression, Bremer, a German immigrant, liquidated some of his many assets to help keep small banks afloat throughout the Midwest, and later put some $2 million into establishing the permanent trust. The private foundation is based in Wells Fargo Place in downtown St. Paul.
Charges: Minnesota man intentionally drove into river in incident that killed passenger
PINE CITY, Minn. (FNS) — A Willow River man allegedly admitted to police that he intentionally drove his vehicle into the Kettle River in eastern Minnesota, believing he could make it across safely, before the car began to sink with a passenger trapped inside.
Preston Paul Prokasky, 43, also admitted to using methamphetamine prior to the Monday, Sept. 16, incident that killed 47-year-old Eugene Oestreich, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
Prokasky was arraigned in State District Court in Pine City on two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with Oestreich's death. Judge Krista Martin set bail at $250,000.
According to the complaint:
Pine County deputies were dispatched to the area of 80124 River Run Road in Willow River at 3:48 p.m. on a report of a vehicle having gone into the Kettle River. When the first deputy arrived, no vehicle was visible, but two men with wet clothing were found along the shore.
Prokasky told the deputy he was driving his 2004 Ford Escape with Oestreich in the front seat and another passenger, 48-year-old Gerald Darkow, in the back, when he decided to drive across the river. He showed the officer the location where he drove in.
"Prokasky said he did not know the river was so deep and (thought) they could make it across," the complaint states. "When they started to sink he climbed out the driver's side window. Darkow climbed out the window after him. Mr. Oestreich did not make it out of the car."
Darkow told deputies they had been at Prokasky's residence immediately prior to the incident. Darkow said Prokasky told them he was going to drive across the river and that he ignored his request to be let out of the vehicle. After they started to float, Prokasky and Darkow were able to escape, but never saw Oestreich again.
An investigator followed up with Prokasky, who stated they had been in the Rutledge area prior to the incident and that it was his idea to drive across the river. He said they were on the shore for approximately 20-30 minutes before he drove into the water. He said Oestreich couldn't swim and rolled up his window as they went in.
The investigator asked Prokasky what they had been doing prior to the incident, but he would not provide a detailed answer, saying they had been "on a wild goose chase." Prokasky said Oestreich was a friend who had been living with him up until the previous night, when he kicked him out.
Prokasky further admitting using meth with his two friends earlier in the day. A blood sample was taken, pursuant to a search warrant, and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.
The Ford Escape was eventually located in approximately 14 feet of water, with Oestreich's body still inside.
The two vehicular homicide charges allege Prokasky caused Oestreich's death by operating a vehicle in a "grossly negligent manner" and while under the influence of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
Prokasky has multiple prior convictions related to driving while intoxicated, among other traffic offenses.
'Racially motivated' comments preceded shooting death of food truck owner, suspect told Fargo police
FARGO (FNS) — A verbal confrontation that happened before the fatal shooting of Jason Halvorson, a local food truck owner, in June might have been racially charged, according to information provided during a court hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Halvorson, a white man, was fatally wounded about 1 a.m. on June 7, and Kareem Lee Byrd and Charles Edward Harris III, both black men, were later charged in connection with the shooting. Those close to Halvorson told The Forum they don't believe he would have said anything racially insensitive.
"That's not the way Jason is — he's not prejudiced," said Michelle Rohrich, Halvorson's cousin, adding that she was shocked when that information came up during Wednesday's hearing.
Byrd appeared in Cass County District Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Harris, 30, who faces the same charges as Byrd, 20, pleaded not guilty in August.
Joshua Loos, a Fargo police detective, testified in court Wednesday and outlined the details of the investigation.
According to Detective Loos:
Several witnesses near the crime scene reported hearing gunshots. Authorities found seven 9 mm shell casings at the scene.
One witness told authorities he was walking his dog along Sixth Avenue North when he encountered two men and had a brief conversation with them. The witness said he saw the two men walk toward where the food truck was parked and that he lost sight of them at that point.
The witness told police he heard gunfire soon afterward.
Some time after the shooting, a Clay County sheriff's deputy positioned near a bridge between Moorhead and Fargo spotted a minivan carrying a passenger who matched the description of a suspect.
Authorities pulled over the minivan. Among the passengers in the van were Byrd and Harris.
Police searched the van and found a backpack containing a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and a .22 caliber revolver.
Loos said that when interviewed by police, Byrd said he and Harris were involved in a verbal confrontation with Halvorson and that, according to Byrd, Halvorson said some “racially motivated” things.
Loos testified that Byrd told police that they went to Harris’ apartment to retrieve the guns before returning to the food truck and shooting Halvorson. Byrd told police he used the .22 caliber revolver and alleged that Harris used the 9mm semiautomatic in the shooting, according to Loos.
Rohrich, Halvorson's cousin, told The Forum that she doesn't believe Halvorson would start a confrontation or even if he were involved in a verbal confrontation, he would not have said anything racist toward another person.
Loos testified that Harris admitted the guns found in the van belonged to him, but denied any knowledge of the shooting. Harris told police that Byrd went for a walk and claimed he shot someone when he returned, Loos said.
An autopsy revealed that Halvorson died from multiple gunshot wounds and that two different calibers of weapons were used.
Judge Stephanie Stiel pointed to the information provided by Byrd to police and that the found shell casings matched the guns found in the van as strong evidence when she concluded there was sufficient probable cause to support the charges against Byrd.
Byrd's next court hearing is slated for Oct. 17.
